Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Management Presents at Nasdaq 41st Investor Program (Transcript)

Brian Nowak

Good morning everyone. Welcome to Day Two of our Nasdaq Morgan Stanley TMT Conference. My name is Brian Nowak, I’m the Head of Internet Research, we're thrilled today to have Gerard Griffin with us, the CFO of Zynga. He has over 10 years of experience in the gaming industry, three years now in change at Zynga, 2016 and we really appreciate you being here.

Gerard Griffin

Thank you.

Brian Nowak

It’s been quite the roller coaster, you guys have really done a great job at turning around the business, sort of going from turn around to now full offense. So I have a series of questions kind of want to walk you through the journey and kind of what happens next. And then we will open it up to audience Q&A at the end. If you want to send questions anonymously, you can send them through the app, we will have a mic runner over at the end of the Q&A as well.

Gerard Griffin

Or you can just raise your hand and shout. That works too.

Brian Nowak

Yes, it's easier, more direct. So the first one is sort of going back to the journey, again, so you've sort of gone from turn around M&A, integration now offense and some of the games have really worked well. I guess, as you sort of step back, what excites you most looking into 2020 that you think the financial community still needs to really pay more attention to?

Gerard Griffin

Yes, I think it's interesting. From last three years, it hasn't really changed. I think the most important thing that we're excited about is where we started seeing the angle what we do with the players in the games. I think, if you went back to Zynga four or five years ago, it sort of lost the plot a little bit on that, it wasn't really focusing on what truly, we're all about we’re Interactive Entertainment, and it's about building relationships with our players.

And so when I think about what we've done over the last three years, we started by resetting that just going back to basics. And we think about going back to basics, you start with the first pillar of our strategy, which is we have interactions, relationships with a cohort of players that play our games today. Let's start with them. So that's Live. Let's make sure we're doing everything possible to entertain them and build a deeper relationship with them around the brands and the games that they love whether it's Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, CSR2 or more recently Empires & Puzzles, Merge Dragons!, or slots portfolio, you name it.

And that's going to continue to be the fundamental theme. Don't lose sight of what you have today. For any of us that have a relationship, if you're not dealing with the relationship that you have today, and continue to nurture and build that, then you've lost the plot because if you keep thinking about stuff in the future new games, all the new cool stuff in the future, and you're not dealing with the value you have in your hand, you got a problem.

And so for Zynga, we're about social interaction, social gaming. So let's do that. Let's be social where our players, let's continue to entertain them. And then next.

It's funny when we talk about the turnaround, people think we did a lot of restructuring, refocusing live, but we also refocus new, we back in 2015, 2016 there was probably around 40 projects running around Zynga, different things we're trying, different types of ideas. The problem with that that's as Americans would say, that's a lot of shots on goal. But we say we don't have time for that. We don't have to focus. So we brought it back. And we have a defined slate.

Well, if I was saying this a year-ago, I would have said we had a defined set of around 10 games coming out over the next two, three years, now would say eight plus 10, two are out. And we're going to continue to execute on that bringing those experiences to market, engaging them with new players, building new relationships, hopefully building what we consider forever franchises, games that can last over five years and become brands, real relationships. And so that's priority number two, and that will continue to be the same. And then the third aspect is we're a mobile gaming company.

So that's how we connect with our players. It's the most interactive, accessible platform on the planet. And that's going to continue to evolve. And we're game makers, but at the fundamental core, you've got software engineers and the fun thing with software engineers is when you give them technology, new innovation, that gives them new ways to figure out how to engage our entertainment with players. And that's important. And then beyond that, in the third sort of aspect of our strategy is we are fundamentally a Western based company.

Words With Friends is an English based game. Even CSR, which is a global game is predominantly Western based as well as we look East, always find a funny Western companies consider Asia an emerging market, where the Asians think we are an emerging market. For us, Asia is a massive opportunity. But we're taking a patient approach there because in the end of the day, you need to have entertainment experiences that are relevant for that market. And we're gradually getting there.

We've got Empires & Puzzles starting to build some traction there, and we'll see how it grows. And then as you said, all of that is the core organic focus of the company.

But over the last three years, we did something other meaningful the company is now profitable, it's generating positive cash flow. We’ve unlocked value by selling building and a few other things. So we've got a nice chunk of change sitting on the balance sheet that we’ll leverage to bring additional families into Zynga and hopefully create more, more entertainment.

Brian Nowak

That's helpful. I wanted to sort of drill into a few of those in more detail, that you talked about the importance of building the relationship and nurturing the relationship with your players to make sure the games are of high quality. A big piece of that is sort of the core forever franchises that that you've built. So I guess the question is, as you look ahead, how do you think about the growth rubric for those core forever franchises? And what event sort of the learnings and potential further opportunities for reboots or sequels, CSR2 versus Friends 2, do you see more of that coming?

Gerard Griffin

Yes, the way to think about it is sorry, if I had a whiteboard, I'd be doing it think about a pyramid. The top of the pyramid is the brand. So Words With Friends, is a brand that has been around over 10 years. You know, that's another fallacy in our industry. People think mobile games come and go if that is true, but when you have games like Zynga Poker, Words With Friends, CSR, the first two have been around over 10 years as brands CSR has been around over five, six years. So the start is the brand, building a brand that takes time like a relationship, it takes time to build a real affinity with a group of players that want to engage.

So if you're playing CSR, you're playing Words With Friends, that's yours, that's your connection. The connection is through the game, so the game is obviously watch you play, you download the game. Words with Friends for eight years was Words With Friends. And then two years ago, it became Words With Friends 2. We like to do that in the gaming industry, put a number on it and you're off again.

Now simply with CSR, CSR, CSR 2. So it's less about reboot. And that's it because the third part of the pyramid is very important. It's the heartbeat, it's the bold beats, It's continually bringing content and engagement to the game that keeps it relevant in Live for a player base. There is a point in time just like Words With Friends where you'll say, you know what, maybe it is time for a refresh at the number two being a little bit cheeky, but more importantly, what happened there was we had a slate of bold beats enhancements to Words With Friends and we're in a product meeting.

And I remember, Frank we're looking at, we're going, Man, this is really a lot of really cool stuff. And we stepped back and said, you know what, it's time to just repackage it as a new game as opposed to a series of bold beats.

Now, a counter to that would be CSR. A year ago, we launched a feature in CSR called Legends. The first time we launched Legends, it was called Classics. And we brought out as a separate game. This time around, we decided to embed within the core CSR 2 game because we felt that was more important to players, rather than trying to create another game out there.

So you sort of broke up the community. So it'll depend the way we think about our business is we're thinking about it long-term in terms of building those brands and those franchises. And it'll be at different points in the journey where we'll decide whether it's another series of bold beats or maybe it is you reboot the brand but it really will depend on how we see players interact with the franchise and is it time to create something new and each of them are going to be different, it could be we may create satellite games that are can coalesce with the core franchise and other cases it could be like a reset and say it's time for a relaunch of the game.

Brian Nowak

One of the things in the burner even the core franchises. The new games, so yes, I thought it was interesting to hear you 40 ideas, you really sort of refine the strategy down to 10 new concepts and two are out, Game of Thrones, the Slots and then Merge Magic!, they’re out. So I guess the question is sort of initial learnings from those two franchises. And then as you sort of step back, what are how deep is the bold beat pipeline for each of those to make one or both of them into the next kind of core forever franchise into 2020 or 2021?

Gerard Griffin

Yes, each of those games, they are obviously addressing different audience types. Game of Thrones is against social casino slots games. And it's a very defined audience. Look the one thing, I don't fundamentally understand the slots mentality but what I do know is they're very passionate about playing slots and playing slot machines.

And this is a virtual slot machines, you're engaging in a virtual world playing with a slot machine, what they're actually engaging with is a brand what we found with Game of Thrones, and the reason we signed up the Game of Thrones license was the guys who run the slots division spend a lot of time in casinos, surprise, surprise, and they noticed that the Game of Thrones machine had a lot of heat and the casino people were engaging with it, was doing really well. And so the Head of the Studio came to Frank and say, hey, can we sign up Game of Thrones because I think we can create that in the virtual world. And we have and we found that players really love that experience, we did something different with this slot experience which is unusual in the sense that it is actually a social experience because as you can think about people who play slots machines, they're focused on their slot machine, it's them in their world.

With this game, it's got social features, we played off the whole Game of Thrones family concept, the Targaryen et cetera and so you can actually interact with different players in the world and we will continue to evolve each of our games stepping back a second, has a four to six quarter bowl bead calendar.

That's one of the things that Frank brought to the table when he took over CEO. One of the strengths at Zynga historically in today is its very deep and data science and taking a very data science approach to gaming.

Frank added to that in the sense that he brought what I would call the art aspect of it and said guys, we need to have a clear understanding of what is it that we're developing for players over the next year to year and a half that gives us the confidence that we can sustain and grow the relationship and that whether it's a forever franchise or whether it's some of our smaller games, it's the same concept it's we do have a portfolio of new games but as important we have a portfolio of enhancements to each of our franchises and that's how we approach it. Same with Merge Magic!, Merge Magic! is the next iteration of using the Merge Mechanic! where you can merge different things in your world, create puzzles and interact that way. The difference between Merge Dragons! which was the very successful game we have and Merge Music! Is Merge Dragons! was all about dragons. Merge Magic! is all about Pixies, fairies, even Griffin's.

I'm in the game, which is cool. It's very mythical. And that's important because when we when we focus, the core mechanic of the game is very similar. But what really gets players enthused about Merge Magic! versus Merge Dragons! is that immersion in different building different characters and collecting different Pixies, Fairies, names, you name it unicorns and Griffin’s.

And that’s the fun part, you're still doing the puzzles, you're building your camp and you're creating that relationship and what we found is those games are symbiotic, they're living in the same ecosystem. Some people love dragons and they're going to continue to play Merge Dragons! others new players are coming in and playing with Merge Magic!. And I think that's key is building a relationship that or game that can actually connect with an audience and that's what it's about.

Brian Nowak

Yes, the couple of franchises so Merge Dragons! and then Empires & Puzzles, two studios/games that you've acquired have been wildly successful. And one of the questions that I am often asked by investors are what is Zynga doing that's made those games so successful? And so I thought you are, I love the kind of specific examples you talked about, kind of the data science approach and Frank's kind of bringing more art to the table. But when you acquire these assets and you integrate them into the Zynga machine, what are some examples of areas where you say here's where we can make this game work more efficiently when you can see the growth just go vertical as we've seen?

Gerard Griffin

Yes, I'm going to start with a negative because it's just down to me, when people ask us that question, we always say what we did, what we didn't do is we didn't change them. I always loved the story when you get married, I love you just the way you are. But now you're going to wear pink, are you going to wear, I'm going to change you straight away. We didn't do that, all of those acquisitions starting with Casual Cards or Gram and Small Giant. What they were fundamentally were really talented studios, creative organizations.

They didn't have a lot of infrastructure around them because they were fairly pure. And that was the beauty of them. When they came into Zynga, we said you know what your creative juice, your passion for building amazing games. Love it. Now what we're going to do, which is the second part is we have Zynga was an interesting company because Zynga was built years and years and years ago to be a lot larger than it was. At one point, Zynga back in 2011, 2012, when web was about $1.2 billion, had some amazing web games, they were starting to scale.

They had ambitions to take over the world. And then a number of things happened that changed including mobile, the transition to smartphones, but the core data science, the core publishing capability was there. And when Frank came in, obviously during the turnaround we refocused all of that critical mass and intelligence and smarts and so when you're at Gram or you're at Small Giant when we have conversations with both those studio and same with Casual Cards, we didn't talk about financials, it wasn't a lot of due diligence. It was what do you guys want to do, you want to scale, you want to grow.

So you're going to have to raise more money from your VCs because you want to build data science, you want to build publishing capabilities. So why do that come join us, we're not going to change your T-shirts, you're still Small Giant, you're still Gram.

But if you need better relationships with Apple and Google, if you want us to come in and PM your games, like, as social gamers, we've built a lot of expertise in how to design and craft Free to Play experiences.

And, for instance, Merge Dragons! was an offline only game. It's gradually we're evolving it to be a social game where now you have Dragon Dens, and you can interact with other players. And so that was, it was a very much a symbiotic relationship that works because we weren't trying to change them. The other thing I would say from an acquisition point of view, it was a very honest conversation up front, there was no delusional expectations, the way we set our expectations of what we felt they could do and B was a very grounded than what we knew today.

We didn't put a lot of value on future games because we said hey you may create new games but what we like is what you have today. We like that your studios that have been around for five, six, seven years together that's very important that cohesion within the studio. And when they came into Zynga, there wasn't really much of an integration, probably the most important integration is Thursday mornings, eight o'clock, they jump on with the rest of us. And we talk about what happened the prior week and what's going to happen in the next few weeks in terms of the games, they got into the flow of our business rhythm.

But outside of that, it's Frank was here we say, we have a lot of capability in Zynga and if they need it, we send it, if they don't need it, leave them alone. And as long as it's working, it's beautiful.

Brian Nowak

And so kind of stay on the M&A topic for a second. Quite a bit of cash now, the sale leaseback and the convert but $1.4 billion-ish. You certainly talked about how M&A is among the list of priorities for the company. And so a couple of questions, one and we announced today and if not sort of as you sort of as you look out how have you seen changes in the private valuations at all? And what are sort of the one or two key factors that you look at when you're trying to assess yet this is the right asset to try to potentially add to the portfolio?

Gerard Griffin

Well, the first thing I would say is the acquisitions we've made today, whether it's Casual Cards, Gram and Small Giant, they weren't like, just sudden, there wasn't like all of a sudden we woke up one day, oh, this company, let's go buy them. Those relationships, we had long-term relationships with all of those studios prior to them actually coming into the family. So it was when it actually happened. It happened very quickly, mainly because we knew them, so we didn't have to spend a lot of time doing interviews and background checks on the teams, we knew the teams, we knew their capabilities. And we'd been nurturing those relationships over time.

And Gram is a great example when they were small studio and assemble with one game 10, 10. Mark Pincus loved it. He incessantly playing it same with PK. And they loved what Zynga was. At who is the Chief Creative Leader there. He basically got into social gaming because of what Zynga was doing. And he said, there's something here and at the time, Mark tried to persuade them to join Zynga and he said no, no, we're cool. We're going to do our own thing. We had this idea for Merge, they wanted to build out a studio in London.

But fast forward a few years later, when they did decide they wanted to build something strategic. It was, it was an obvious conversation and we that transaction technically happened over the course of a weekend. We pitched it to our board. Our board is very nimble, they got it. We said to the guys, here's the Letter of Intent, take it home. Think about it and our data science guys went in and pummelled Merge Dragons! to make sure they truly understand the engagement hooks in the game.

And in a week it was done. So I don't have anything to announce today. But as you can imagine, we're very active in the market, maintaining relationships with independent studios, the Mobile Universe is huge. There's a lot of independent studios out there, that will probably stay independent because if you've got a game that's doing even like $20 million, you could be flowing through a very nice flow through and why do you want to be public, just stay doing what you're doing, enjoy what you're doing.

But if you do get to a point, just like some of those other studios, where you want to scale and you want to be bigger. We're a good home. And I think we've proven in the interaction with the studios we've acquired in addition to the studios that are part of Zynga that you can come to Zynga and do your best work and not feel like you're pressured by a quarter. That's my job. We don't operate on a quarterly basis internally within the company.

I have to presenting the financials. But the company exists over many years. And we're looking at long-term growth, looking how to build these franchises over time. So there's believe me, I have a list of studios out there, I would love to have as part of Zynga, but we're not going to go in with a bunch of bankers and try and force them to join us. And the funny thing about our industry is this may surprise or may not surprise you. A lot of these guys are not driven by money.

They like it, but they're more driven by what they're building. And when you’re a billion dollar bookings company and a studio like Small Giant comes along and says, hey, we actually would like to become part of Zynga that's meaningful to us. If you're a $5 billion multi platform guy, you probably think I don't really need this $100 million, $200 million, $300 million business.

But even at a $1.5 billion bookings business and above $1.5 billion probably by the end of the year in cash, there is a lot of meaningful assets out there that potentially could join us. But I can't tell you when that's going to happen. I will tell you, when we sold the building and raised the convert, a lot of people said, Man, that was everything happened in 30 days, what the hell, the building process went on for over nine months. That was a long-term planned execution.

The convert happened because of market conditions. And again, we've been signaling, we are looking at additional debt financing for over a year. So it wasn't like surprise, right. But what it did send is a very clear message to all of our friends out there. We have the capability if you're interested. But it wasn't like a case of, there was a lot of inbound calls. It wasn't like we picked up the phone and said to a bunch of our friends, come join us. I do that on occasion. If any of them are listening, you're still welcome. That's important to us. And I think the key there is, I've used this word a lot, but please take this as a fundamental tenet to what we do. It's about relationships.

It's about building those, those foundations. And yes, now we're excited. I think the mobile gaming space is immensely interactive. And I think there's a lot of growth ahead, whether you're a private company or a public company doesn't really matter.

Brian Nowak

I want to, I want to sort of come back to back inside the tenet what you do have going on, because the pipeline still seems pretty, pretty flush where it goes down, you know. So I guess the first question is sort of table set for everyone. You've guided to low double-digit bookings growth into 2020. As you sort of break apart that bookings can you help us sort of better understand how much of that growth is coming from current franchises versus new games and new launches that aren't yet out fully?

Gerard Griffin

Like many years, the majority of the bookings is going to come from Live. That's a function of, of how our business operates. The core, the core point is again go back to what I said at the start when you have a player base and a portfolio of games are interacting well with that player base, sustain and grow that. So that's going to be the bedrock and the majority of the bookings for next year, next year will be a year where they'll be more of a contribution from new probably in prior years just because the nature of it.

Yes, it takes time to build games. But as you can see, now the new games are starting to turn up. It wasn't like, again, like a lot of things. We didn't just wake up one morning, so let's go build a game. Those games we reset the slate and you're starting to see the games turn up. We've got FarmVille, Puzzle Combat in soft launch and there's other games. I was playing Prototypes when I was at the Natural Motion Studio. There's other games that are well down the path of development.

Not 2020 experiences, but they're there. So the low double-digit growth or as I said, some guy remember it was in Boston, I said low single double-digit growth he goes, low single double-digit growth. How's that work? It's low double-digit growth is primarily from Live. And then with a little bit of new.

Brian Nowak

Okay. Yes, you mentioned Puzzle Combat and then FarmVille 3, they are in soft launch. And then we've heard about Star Wars and Potter potentially further down the road, I guess so walk us through so the two that are in soft launch, what are sort of the initial learnings and any hurdles you see where you know, sort of tweaks that need to be made or reasons we should think maybe one of those franchises is sort of transitioning better or worse than you had hoped initially?

Gerard Griffin

No, I think they're both progressing well in soft launch. They're both out of technical soft launch, there is obviously a variety of milestones you go through in developing a game. Initially, on the technical side, you're literally just hammering the game trying to break it right. And that's why normally when you see games, not just our games, any games going into soft launch, they go into markets, which are less valuable from the monetization perspective but valuable from an interaction point of view like place like the Philippines, they love playing games, not a high monetizing market, but really good to test the game. And what you don't want to do is launch a game in somewhere like America and as you're testing and breaking it, because that will not be smart, because later on people remember that and they won't come back.

So both those games are auto technical, they're both in what we call long-term engagement monetization testing. And they're obviously at different points in their cycle. But both are, if you go into the markets where they are, you're going to find very, very cool interactive games. So they're both progressing well. I'm not going to define exactly when they're going to come out. The one thing both from a technical point of view from communication to the our investor community and to the analyst community is we do not put big numbers and commit to big numbers against new because when it when it turns up, it'll turn up and then it will deliver.

But until then there's an extreme fascination with numbers, there are many new games wanted to coming, how big are they going to be? The point we try and make is our core businesses are like business the new will they're into that and give us further growth in the future. But don't fixate on that, because to my earlier point of your fixate all of a sudden, what's down the road, you're going to, you're going to miss the point in terms of the value that's actually right in front of you.

But both those games are obviously progressing nicely in soft launch and most likely will be the next games that will come to market.

Brian Nowak

As you go into 2020 with the new games potentially being a big contributor marketing spend, et cetera. I wanted to talk about sort of the 2020 margin I know there's a lot of puts and takes and moving pieces around the 2020 margins but just says we can sort of step back. What are the one or two keys that you think could make 2020 margins higher or lower versus what you're probably going to close 2019 at?

Gerard Griffin

It's very similar to what happened this year. If we serve a back in the time machine at the start of the year, I said we're going to do 13, 15 bookings. And we're going to see a few points of pressure in our margins. We ended around 19.7 last year in terms of EBITDA, excluding deferred revenue. And I said, there's going to be some pressure because of investment against new games, potential marketing against new games, in addition to just the overall ramp of the business. As it turns out, what happened, Live perform better, which delivered a stronger flow through that helped.

We don't have as much of a contribution from new as we would have originally expected, which meant there's less bookings and there's also less marketing. So that that pressure didn't happen. We also absorbed the point of pressure from, the good news is we sold the building, the bad news, I have to pay rent, but we've absorbed that and we're trending right now to 19.4. So basically flat year-in-year from margin perspective. As you think about 2020, the reason I gave the guide, I gave is that I said basically, low double-digit growth, we grow the contribution in absolute terms.

So we expect to grow EBITDA in absolute terms. So the base case or the floor, you can think about low double-digit growth. So the lowest it can be is 10%, so about 1.7. And the lowest it can be on an EBITDA basis is 18% because if you're growing $300 plus million, that's basically where you end up. That's math. Rebecca reminded me of that as I was giving these high level guidelines.

Now what can happen to change that is very similar to this year. If Live performs ahead of our base expectations that will deliver a very nice flow through because that's north of 20%. If new games turn up earlier in the year versus later in the year, they'll have more of a bookings contribution, which is helpful.

The third thing is how much marketing and the scale of the marketing we put against new and against Live is probably the biggest variable because if you have new games turning up in the second half of the year, and you're invested in marketing against them, the way our business works and any of you that grew up in forums will understand this, you need to sow, you need to fertilize and then later you get the crop. So we're in the hole initially with launch marketing.

And then as the game progresses, engages with players, they start to spend money and as they spend money, we get bookings, and then ultimately you get into a positive contribution. That can take a quarter, it could take two quarters. But generally speaking, it's fairly rapid that you go from in the hole to start to be a meaningful contributor to society. That's the way our business works.

Now, if the game doesn't work, you cut bait, you don't spend the marketing you just move on and you start again, the lowest, the lowest element of investment in our businesses is actually the development of the game. The most expensive part is actually the acquisition marketing. So when you think about 2020, the outcome could be in the 20s but it will be a function of how's life doing? When are the new games turning up? And then what's the scale of marketing, we put it in some.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Brian Nowak

Time for one question for Gerard on either a gaming or growing up on a farm.

Unidentified Analyst

Could you talk a bit about your partnership recently done with Snap and how they view social

gaming and you're potentially further other companies you could tie with up on that type of opportunity?

Gerard Griffin

Yes, Snap is a really cool company. But if you think about what is Snap, it's another social network where people are engaging, sharing pictures, changing their persona, whatever. Snap has realized as Facebook did historically, that when you've got this really interactive audience one of the coolest things you can do is entertain them and Interactive Entertainment games is an obvious place to go.

So from our perspective, there's a very interesting relationship there, we’re a social gaming company, and they've got this massive audience and we're working together to see well, how can we engage together to create some cool games.

What we're actually working on very closely with them is you have to make sure that the games are relevant to the platform. There's any of you that do play games, playing a AAA console experience versus a mobile game different experiences. And similarly, when you're playing on a very hyper casual, interactive platform, like Snap, you need to create games that work for that.

Our first game on the platform was our attempt at fortnight it was Tiny Royale, it's a tiny game, it’s an experiment, but it's a very fun, cool experience in the Snap platform. And so what we're doing is we're going to continue to work with them and experiment on different games that we could bring to that platform.

And if it's successful, it could be really cool because they've got a massive audience. And for Mark Pincus in particular and for Frank this pattern recognition, it looks very much like where we were back in the day. So from our perspective, we find it really interesting but it's early days.

We had similar if I think a year-ago or two years ago, I would have been talking about Facebook, Facebook is another very fascinating platform for gaming, difference between Snap and Facebook is Snap is a lot more focused, Facebook's got a lot of stuff going on. So gaming can be a popular one. The next thing its cryptocurrency or whatever. Snap is very much focused on the fact that gaming could be really meaningful for them and we believe it could be as well.

Brian Nowak

Great. Flashing red. Gerard, thank you so much.

Gerard Griffin

Thank you.