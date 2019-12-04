National CineMedia's Strategy Transition Off To A Rough Start

On November 5th, National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) issued its first earnings release since announcing a transformative change in its operating strategy. The response to the earnings and guidance was not good, with shares declining by 16.9%, and recently were down to about $6.50, or more than 20% below the pre-earnings closing price.

National CineMedia (aka NCM) amended its Exhibitor Service Agreements (“ESA”) with two of its founding members on September 17th. This change in operating strategy was hailed as the “most significant announcement since the company was formed in 2013.” Essentially, the ESA amendments embody a strategy of optimizing the value of NCM’s most desired advertising product called the Platinum Spot.

As the last month demonstrates, the volatile shares can wipe out the dividend yield, and more. The dividend yield is now at about 10.5% as a result of the share price weakness and NCM’s fundamentals remain largely intact thus, shares are still attractive only for very aggressive investors willing to capture dividends while waiting for the new strategy to play out.

Quarterly Results And Guidance

The share price decline after the earnings announcement was due to the double whammy of weak Q319 results (ended 9/31/19) and a downward revision in revenue and operating income guidance.

Quarterly revenue of $110.5M was flat year over year (up 0.4%) and failed to meet consensus estimates of $118.8M, while declining EPS of $0.12 (vs. $0.14) was also below consensus of $0.13. Furthermore, adjusted OIBDA (Operating Income before Depreciation and Amortization) is a measure which the company uses to assess operating performance that excludes amortization of intangibles recorded for network theater screen leases, non-cash share-based compensation costs, and Chief Executive Officer transition costs. Adjusted OIBDA declined to $51.7M for the quarter, or by 3.5% from $53.6M in the prior year period. OIBDA margin declined by 190 bps to 46.8% from 48.7% in the prior year period.

On the third quarter call, NCM reduced its revenue guidance for 2019 to a range of $435M-$445M which at the midpoint is 3.8% below the guidance given in the second quarter. This revenue represents growth of between -1.5% and 1.0% over 2018. Full year 2019 guidance revenue implies that Q419 revenue (ended 12/31/19) will come in at $142.2M ($440M full year at the midpoint - $297.6M 9-month revenue) which would be 3.6% above the $137.4M revenue in Q418 (ended 12/31/18).

Like revenue, adjusted OIBDA was also guided down by NCM in the third quarter. Specifically, the company now sees it at between $195M-$205M which is a reduction of 5.7% from the second quarter guidance at the midpoint. This range represents growth over 2018 adjusted OIBDA of -5.0% to 0.0% compared to the range of 0.8% to 5.6% growth guided in Q2.

Full year 2019 guidance OIBDA implies that Q419 OIBDA will come in at $76M ($200M full year at the midpoint - $124M 9-month OIBDA) which would be -0.2% growth from the $76.2M OIBDA in Q418. OIBDA margin then can be computed for Q419 as 53.4% ($76M/$142.4M) which is 21 bps less than the Q418 OIBDA margin of 55.5% ($76.2M/$137.4M).

In addition to revenue and adjusted OIBDA, the company gives guidance on capex. Capex for 2019 is estimated at $14M-$15M which is slightly above the $14.2M capex in 2018 and is reduced by $1M (or 6.5% at the midpoint) from the guidance given in Q219.

Flat quarterly revenue and declining profitability (adjusted OIBDA down 3.5%, margin down 190 bps), along with downward revisions of revenue and profitability which imply lower Q4 profit margin, are the main drivers of NCM’s recent share price weakness. While the quarterly revenue was weak, despite the downward guidance, the company did indicate that Q4 revenue may benefit from a capture of some of the revenue that was lost in Q3.

The good news is while we lost some Q3 revenue related to this last-minute shift in spending we continue to work with these clients for Q4 placement as well as on 2020 upfront commitments that are less subject to last-minute shifts.”

Strategy

As noted, by amending its agreements with two of its founding members, Cinemark (CNK) and Regal, NCM has initiated a strategy which seeks to optimize the value of its ad inventory, particularly the Platinum Spot, which is its most desired advertising space. An important aspect of the strategy is to enhance cinema advertising’s premium status by targeting a cohort that's hard to reach through traditional advertising and which advertisers crave for their demographic potential, the so-called “millennials.”

NCM will continue to invest in digital entertainment and ad products, build a data-driven business, and expand its affiliate network as elements of its overall strategy. Digital products are drivers of growth because ad campaigns integrated with a digital component garner a 215% higher contract value versus on-screen alone contracts, according to NCM.

The company is also pursuing a data-driven business model comprised of proprietary NCM data and a variety of “second party data addressable” consumer records. The company currently has 75 million data sets which is up from only 20 million in Q318. Going forward NCM projects to have 100 million data sets by the end of the year and 200 million by the end of 2020. The second party data includes location-based data which will allow NCM to re-target its audiences outside of the theater after the show.

In response to a question about patron pushback to such follow-up advertising, NCM management explained on the Q319 call that using location-based data is a “pretty common practice in the advertising business to attribute back, and we haven't had any negative response.” Furthermore they explained that all privacy rules are observed, “We don't know your name, we don't know who you are, all we can do is identify your phone and know that you were in that theater.”

A third component of the overall strategy is to boost revenue by expanding the affiliate network which does not include the founding members Cinemark, AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Regal. Presently, the 54 affiliates have more than 4,200 screens which represents approximately 20% of the total. Management explained “There are a handful of major exhibitors who aren’t currently part of our network and whose cinema advertising contracts will be coming up for renewal that we think will be terrific additions to our network.” The company anticipates that by the end of 2020, 10 to 15 network affiliates will have adopted new pricing structures similar to the founding members amended ESAs.

The company reports that it has,

"never seen reception to a product that we've had in the market like we have had to Platinum.”

And that the price of the first Platinum Spot sold to run in December

"was at a substantial premium to our historical pre-show CPM (i.e cost per impression).”

Implementing its new strategy will however come at a cost to NCM. As management disclosed on the Q319 call,

"... there will be some incremental fixed and variable costs associated with this change."

Specifically, an upgrade of NCM’s sales planning, proposal, and inventory tracking systems to provide a more seamless digital buying experience. The company expects full implementation of this system will occur late in 2020 or early 2021 and will involve cloud-based applications which will be less capital intensive than internally developed systems. The size of that investment has not yet been disclosed by management which will provide greater detail when it gives full year guidance for 2020.

Two other comments from company management on the call stood out as a warning about future profit and cash flow. First management disclosed that,

Clients now have so many video media choices and thus they can adjust where they place their ads right up to the airdates without the risk of not securing the desired GRPs (a measure of ad exposure).”

And later when discussing the advertising spending environment management stated,

We're just fighting for it with more advertisers, with more media companies than there ever were.” These comments suggest reduced pricing power for NCM which is detrimental to future revenue and cash flow.

Takeaway

From a long-term perspective, NCM has just begun implementing its new Platinum Spot optimization strategy. In concert with this goal are other goals which either support the improvement of ad inventory value, improve the cost structure, or boost revenues. These include creating compelling digital content and a data-driven business model which increase the value of inventory while technology and operating systems upgrades will decrease expenses after the initial bump in costs. Finally, expanding the affiliate network will be another driver of revenue as NCM captures greater market share.

What must not be lost in the discussion of NCM’s change in strategic focus is the fact that NCM’s cinema advertising business is still captive to the fortunes of the movie business. As management stated in response to a question about Q4 results:

So it just depends on how Star Wars opens up against the projection that everybody is estimating...The last 5 weeks of the year are really where all the money is for us in the quarter.”

The upcoming quarter should be a better barometer of NCM’s progress than the third quarter as it is seasonally more significant and the new management will have had 6 full months to implement its strategy.

The initial Q3 results are not good, but if they prove temporary then the significant drop in share price (and resultant rise in dividend yield) is a good entry point for the most aggressive investors willing to risk capital losses that exceed the very attractive dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.