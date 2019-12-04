Proof The January Effect Is Real And 4 Stocks To Play It

The January Effect Anomaly

Significant research has shown that investors can beat the stock market if they can find an anomaly. One well-known anomaly is the January effect. The January effect is a seasonal anomaly caused by heavy year-end tax loss selling of stocks that have declined during that year.

Most anomalies eventually get traded away. That is, investors find out about them and pile in, thus reducing returns. The January effect doesn't work well every year but it is unlikely to go away. That is because every year, near year end, there is a large population of stocks that have been beaten down. Investors take tax losses near year end as part of their tax strategy to reduce capital gains. This year, with the S&P 500 up 23% and the Russell 2000 up 19%, there are a lot of gains that need to be mitigated.

What has happened, as investors have become more aware, is January effect buying has started earlier. The Stock Traders Almanac now says most of the January effect takes place in the last half of December. I have noticed that in the past, but it doesn't always work that way. Last year, for example, most stocks performed poorly in December but rebounded strongly in January. It was a true January Effect.

The January Effect is usually led by small-cap stocks. According to The Stock Traders Almanac, over the 31 years ended 2017, small-cap stocks rose 1.7% on average during 12/15-12/31 of those years. That is a 47.1% annualized return. The Almanac also showed that stocks hitting new lows in December, averaged an 11.9% return in the following January and February. That's a 71.4% annualized return. This strategy appears to perform better aftermarket corrections, such as the big one we had in the last four months of 2018.

The key to remember about January Effect buying is… this is a short-term trade. It is best to have sold most of your January Effect stocks by the end of February unless you have another strategy you are holding them for. Because it's so short term, you can buy stocks you normally wouldn't touch. Your reason for buying is totally different. These stocks tend to be higher risk so a basket approach may be appropriate.

Last Year

Last year had the perfect setup for the January Effect and the results were spectacular. There was a major market correction. The Russell 2000 dropped 14% over the last four months of the year. I use the Russell 2000 as the smaller cap stocks tend to move more when the January Effect is working. This is probably due to them often dropping farther and having a higher beta. The difference last year to previous years was the January effect didn't start until January as a market correction was in full force right until year end. In previous years, it was starting in December.

To test the January effect effectiveness from last year, I started with the first 40 Nasdaq stocks at the beginning of the alphabet that hit new lows for the year in the week ended December 31, 2018. I then looked to see how they performed over the next two months. I then found several factors that enhanced the January effect. These stocks are shown in the chart below.

Source: Author from Yahoo Finance and Barron's 12/31/18 issue.

There are several things that are apparent in looking at the results. First of all, the 40 stock sample chosen randomly (using alphabetical order) almost doubled the S&P 500 return of 11.5% and was 23% above the Russell 2000 return over the period. Things got even better when factoring in beta, market cap, and decline of the high percentage. Stocks with a beta of 1.75 rose 36.6% versus 20.6% for the whole sample. Stocks with a beta of 2.00 or greater rose a whopping 41.3%. Microcaps outperformed gaining 24.1%. That was well above the average and large caps which only rose 10.9%. The stocks that had fallen the most off their high the prior year rose the most. Those that had dropped 50% or more from their 2018 high rose 25.9%, again well above average.

The point of all of this is you can enhance the January effect by additional screening by factors. I looked at just three, so there may be others. It should be mentioned that a high beta can work both ways and adds risk. For that reason, the stocks I have chosen do not have high bet; however, you may want a few in your January effect basket. The basket approach is one to consider as it reduces risk associated with microcaps, stocks well off their highs, and high beta stocks.

The January Effect 2020

The setup this year is not quite as good as last year but still good. I also did well in 2018 and 2017, but a lot of those gains were in December in those years. That is why now is the time to find your January effect stocks. As I mentioned above, the 19% increase in the Russell 2000 to date means there is a lot of capital gains that need to be reduced this year. That means a lot of tax loss selling.

This year, stock indexes are near all-time highs, so it would seem that there are less January effect candidates. However, there are numerous industries that are struggling or are in secular decline. Also, higher growth industries such as IT and healthcare are also higher risk and there are many losers. There are plenty of candidates to pick from. I have listed four below that I feel are excellent candidates.

Contura Energy (CTRA)

If you are an ESG investor, this isn't for you. Otherwise, this is one of the best tax loss selling candidates out there. It has all the ingredients. It is a microcap, down 90% from its year-to-date high with a solid balance sheet and significant cash flow.

Contura is the old Alpha Natural Resources, a coal miner that went bankrupt in 2016 due to low coal prices and way too much debt. The company was reorganized and most of the debt eliminated. Contura had $621 million in cash and investments on September 30, 2019. Interest bearing debt was $593 million on that date. Other legacy long-term liabilities include pensions, black lung obligations, and asset retirement obligations which combined totaled $659 million on that date. Those obligations are not as near term as the debt. Most of the debt doesn't mature until 2024 and has no financial covenants.

Coal mining is clearly in a secular decline. However, it is important to note that there are two types of coal, thermal, and metallurgical (met). Thermal coal is by far the larger market. It is primarily used in power plants. That use is rapidly being phased out in the U.S. and also in many places around the world. This is due to pollution, natural gas a cheap alternative, and the rise of renewables. Contura, however, mostly mines met coal which is primarily used in steel mills. There is no viable alternative to met coal when making steel from scratch. However, most newer mills are now using steel scrap and don't need coal. Currently, met coal is a more stable market driven by the boom in steel production in China and other emerging economies.

Contura's stock price has cratered due to lower steel prices, trade tensions with China, negative publicity on coal, and tax loss selling. The company made a lot of money in 2018. It earned $137 million that year before a $165 million tax benefit, bringing total earnings to $302 million or $25.54 per share. That is way above the current stock price of about $6. During 2019, met coal prices dropped from around $200/ton at the beginning of the year to around $130/ton currently. Prices appear to have stabilized in the past month. The company lost money last quarter but had an EBITDA of $40 million. This was below capex which is temporarily high as the company is preparing new significant new met coal mines for production.

Insiders, including the CEO, bought some stock in the past two weeks, though the amounts are small. Another potential catalyst is a trade deal with China, which is by far the largest user of met coal.

The takeaway here is this company is trading at an EV/EBITDA of under 1 and isn't going out of business any time soon. Steel mills using met coal have the tailwind of economic growth in emerging markets to counter the headwind of more production from steel scrap which doesn't use coal. Any good news should rally the stock hard.

Ceragon Networks, Ltd. (CRNT)

Ceragon is a microcap Israeli company that manufactures backhaul solutions used in wireless telecommunications. It is trading at 61% below its high for the year. Ceragon is a profitable company with a strong balance sheet. It is trading right at tangible book value. Ceragon is one of the largest players in its niche. What's more, it has a big opportunity ahead of it, the move to 5G. Its parts are needed to build out the coming 5G networks.

So, why is it down so much? Well, the 5G buildout has not started yet in earnest. Meanwhile, activity has slowed considerably in Ceragon's largest market, India, due to political factors and financial problems of some carriers. This caused revenues to decline 17% last quarter, and EPS to decline from $0.08 a year ago to $0.00 last quarter. Management has guided for revenues to remain at last quarter's levels for the next two or three quarters.

There are two questions here. The first is do you look short-term or intermediate term? The 5G buildout is unquestionably coming. Competition among the carriers and a push by the U.S. and Chinese governments insure that. Right now, significant buildout expected to start in the second half of 2020. In the U.S., Ceragon's customers include both T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S), so they will likely gain with that merger. Orders there paused by the merger should pick up. The second question is, will Ceragon get its share of the 5G business and at profitable levels? Ceragon competes with larger companies such as Nokia (NYSE:NOK), Huawei, Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), and NEC, all of whom have much broader product portfolios. Huawei has become one of the largest providers by underpricing in the past. The movement of the U.S. government and others against Huawei should help. Ceragon has successfully defended its market share through prior generations of wireless.

What the market is waiting for right now is new 5G orders to increase the backlog. Significant announcements there should significantly boost the stock. These announcements should get rolling soon. The upside is well above the year-to-date high of $5.04 once the 5G cycle gets moving. Unlike most other January effect strategy stocks, this one is worth holding into the second half of 2020 if it doesn't have a significant rally soon. The risk reward ratio is quite favorable here with the balance sheet providing downside protection. Also, the market is usually forward looking, so current stagnation will not be a problem once the backlog starts moving up. Ceragon is also a buyout candidate by its larger competitors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB)

I'm back for another ride with Limbach. I made a lot of money with them last January effect season. Limbach is a microcap HVAC contractor that focuses on the larger jobs such as hospitals, stadiums, office buildings, and more recently cannabis growing. At $2.98, its stock is down 74% from its year-to-date high.

Limbach should be doing much better than it is. It is in a growing, less competitive, business, and has enjoyed increasing revenues. The problem is, well… it has become clear they need a new CEO. The company went public in December 2016. Since then, it has had more bad quarters than good. In 2018, the company took $9 million in losses in its third quarter due to insufficient labor to complete their jobs in one of their markets, Middle Atlantic. This was after telling investors the problem was contained the prior two quarters. The stock dropped to $3.68 at year end after having traded in double digits most of the year. After a good fourth quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, the stock rallied. But the problems returned the last two quarters. Every time it was a different reason. In the most recent quarter, they had $3 million of job writedowns resulting in a small pretax loss. While the loss wasn't much, it tripped a loan covenant resulting in the interest rate being increased to 13%. Lenders clearly weren't pleased. Analysts on the call used the term exasperated. Investors gave up and the stock capitulated.

Limbach, like most contractors, works on low profit margins. However, without the write-downs and labor problems, they have an EPS power of at least $1.50. That means, just by executing, the stock should at least triple from here. The stock is trading at a ridiculous 4% of revenues. A lot can go right. These include a new CEO, a sale of the company, and a return to solid earnings.

FreightCar America (RAIL)

I'll be frank here. I would not be holding this stock if I weren't playing it for the January effect. However, it makes a very good short-term holding. It is a microcap that is 80% off its 52-week high. FreightCar manufactures railroad cars. Historically, their primary product was coal cars. That market has almost entirely evaporated and when it comes back it will likely be much smaller. The company has expanded its lineup to include many other railroad car types. So far, it has gotten little traction. It is being additionally hampered by an industry downturn as freight volumes have slowed and even contracted for some of the railroads.

So, why buy FreightCar? It's all about the balance sheet. The company has a market cap of $25 million. It holds cash totaling $60 million against $10 million of interest bearing debt. But there's more. It also holds $47 million of railroad cars on lease. The leased cars are marketable due to their income streams, though probably at a 25-35% discount based on where they have been selling them. The company is currently bleeding at a rate of $10 million cash per quarter. It has about two years at the current bleed rate to turn it around.

The stock checks the boxes of three of my strategies; capitulation, January Effect, and trading well below cash. An announcement of a major order could be explosive. Finally, on November 25th, the company filed an 8-K stating it is increasing its severance and adding retention for its top executives indicating the company may be in play.

Conclusion

The January effect is alive and performed well last year as I showed above. Stocks purchased to play the January effect are generally above average risk. To mitigate that risk, I recommend not taking large positions in any one and limiting the duration of the trade to no more than three months unless you have another strategy for it.

I am long all four of the stocks reviewed here. Seeking Alpha can be a collaborative effort, so I am interested in your ideas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMB, CTRA, CRNT, RAIL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.