MannKind: New Loan Structure Leads To Financial Uncertainty
MannKind replaced well-known lender Deerfield with unknown lender MidCap. MannKind borrowed $40 million as part of Tranche 1 at 8.75%.
Tranche 1 requires Afrezza to meet 12-month trailing net revenue tested on a monthly basis. Afrezza has fallen behind the minimum requirement for November 30th, increasing interest rate to 10.75%.
MidCap has placed onerous demands on MannKind, if MannKind is unable to satisfy MidCap's requirements, MannKind risks a cash crunch in 2020.
MannKind (MNKD) is a biotech that is dependent on selling of common shares and borrowing from lenders to sustain operations. Without a guaranteed lending source, MannKind's operations could come to a halt. Wall Street doesn't like uncertainty, and by my calculations MannKind has violated a covenant tied to a $40 million loan that potentially jeopardizes future lending needed to fund 2020 operations and beyond. Without clarity, share price will remain depressed and should be avoided until management indicates they have modified requirements that allows MannKind access to additional funding beyond the $40 million borrowed.
According to Spencer Osborne's cash-flow model, MannKind is projected to end 2019 with ~$46 million. MannKind is eligible to receive two $12.5 million milestones from United Therapeutics (UTHR) in connection with Treprostinil Technosphere, termed TreT, that would provide MannKind with ~$71 million in cash to fund 2020 operations. With a cash burn of ~$20 million per quarter or ~$80 million for 2020, MannKind needs an additional $10 million to fund operations through 2020.
On August 6, 2019, MannKind announced a new financial lending partner MidCap replacing long-time lender Deerfield. MidCap would provide MannKind secured term loans up to $75 million divided into three tranches provided MannKind meets requirements on Afrezza's trailing 12-month net revenue and TreT. MannKind borrowed Tranche 1, totaling $40 million on August 6. Interest on Tranche 1 of $40 was initially set at LIBOR plus 6.75% with LIBOR having a floor of 2.00% or 8.75%. Monthly minimum 12-month trailing net revenues are listed below:
Monthly Minimum Afrezza Net Revenue MidCap Requirements
|31-Jul-19
|21,000,000
|31-Aug-19
|21,500,000
|30-Sep-19
|22,500,000
|31-Oct-19
|24,000,000
|30-Nov-19
|25,500,000
|31-Dec-19
|27,000,000
|31-Jan-20
|28,000,000
|29-Feb-20
|29,000,000
|31-Mar-20
|30,000,000
|30-Apr-20
|31,000,000
|31-May-20
|32,000,000
|30-Jun-20
|33,000,000
|31-Jul-20
|34,000,000
|31-Aug-20
|35,000,000
|30-Sep-20
|36,000,000
|31-Oct-20
|37,000,000
|30-Nov-20
|38,000,000
|31-Dec-20
|40,000,000
|31-Jan-21
|41,250,000
|28-Feb-21
|42,500,000
|31-Mar-21
|43,750,000
|30-Apr-21
|45,000,000
|31-May-21
|46,250,000
|30-Jun-21
|47,500,000
|31-Jul-21
|48,750,000
|31-Aug-21
|50,000,000
|30-Sep-21
|51,250,000
|31-Oct-21
|52,500,000
|30-Nov-21
|53,750,000
|31-Dec-21
|55,000,000
|31-Jan-22
|55,916,667
|28-Feb-22
|56,833,333
|31-Mar-22
|57,750,000
|30-Apr-22
|58,666,667
|31-May-22
|59,583,333
To determine Afrezza 12-month trailing net revenue: Weekly script retail sales are multiplied by a percentage to determine gross revenue. Gross revenue is then multiplied by a gross-to-net factor to arrive at net revenue. To test each monthly MidCap target, 52 weeks of trailing revenues are summed on the date specified above. According to my calculation, Afrezza's 12-month trailing net revenue met MidCap's requirement at the end of July, August, September, but failed at the end of October and November.
According to the estimated Afrezza revenue table below, the trailing 12-month net revenue from US sales at the end of November was $23,604,264. In addition, during Q3, MannKind shipped $700,000 of Afrezza to Brazilian partner Biomm; this shipment was not subject to deductions. Combining US and Brazilian Afrezza 12-month trailing net revenue totals $24,304,264 which is less than the $25,500,000 MidCap November 30th requirement. This is a violation of the MidCap's agreement causing interest on Tranche 1 to increase to 10.75%.
Weekly Afrezza Scripts, Revenues, and Trailing 12-Month Net Revenue
|
TRx
|
Retail
|
Gross
|
Net
|
12-Month Net
|
MidCap
|
11/30/18
|
666
|
938,000
|
778,540
|
412,626
|
12/7/18
|
726
|
914,000
|
758,620
|
402,069
|
12/14/18
|
641
|
913,000
|
757,790
|
401,629
|
12/21/18
|
757
|
1,117,000
|
927,110
|
491,368
|
12/28/18
|
600
|
861,000
|
714,630
|
378,754
|
1/4/19
|
558
|
789,000
|
591,750
|
360,968
|
1/11/19
|
490
|
716,000
|
537,000
|
327,570
|
1/18/19
|
551
|
837,000
|
627,750
|
382,928
|
1/25/19
|
591
|
948,000
|
711,000
|
433,710
|
2/1/19
|
613
|
964,000
|
723,000
|
441,030
|
2/8/19
|
562
|
876,000
|
657,000
|
400,770
|
2/15/19
|
588
|
849,000
|
636,750
|
388,418
|
2/22/19
|
627
|
924,000
|
693,000
|
422,730
|
3/1/19
|
633
|
1,040,000
|
780,000
|
475,800
|
3/8/19
|
616
|
979,000
|
734,250
|
447,893
|
3/15/19
|
617
|
879,000
|
659,250
|
402,143
|
3/22/19
|
606
|
939,000
|
704,250
|
429,593
|
3/29/19
|
689
|
1,140,000
|
855,000
|
521,550
|
4/5/19
|
582
|
889,000
|
666,750
|
406,718
|
4/12/19
|
641
|
1,020,000
|
765,000
|
466,650
|
4/19/19
|
662
|
1,040,000
|
780,000
|
475,800
|
4/26/19
|
668
|
1,030,000
|
772,500
|
471,225
|
5/3/19
|
612
|
950,000
|
712,500
|
434,625
|
5/10/19
|
723
|
1,090,000
|
817,500
|
498,675
|
5/17/19
|
606
|
906,000
|
679,500
|
414,495
|
5/24/19
|
742
|
1,160,000
|
870,000
|
530,700
|
5/31/19
|
624
|
953,000
|
714,750
|
435,998
|
6/7/19
|
669
|
1,130,000
|
847,500
|
516,975
|
6/14/19
|
730
|
1,090,000
|
817,500
|
498,675
|
6/21/19
|
708
|
1,132,000
|
849,000
|
517,890
|
6/28/19
|
673
|
1,044,000
|
783,000
|
477,630
|
7/5/19
|
584
|
939,000
|
690,165
|
376,140
|
7/12/19
|
770
|
1,177,000
|
865,095
|
471,477
|
7/19/19
|
645
|
1,010,000
|
742,350
|
404,581
|
21,653,347
|
21,000,000
|
7/26/19
|
641
|
1,050,000
|
771,750
|
420,604
|
21,764,702
|
8/2/19
|
772
|
1,190,000
|
874,650
|
476,684
|
21,862,192
|
8/9/19
|
622
|
955,000
|
701,925
|
382,549
|
21,924,934
|
8/16/19
|
652
|
1,000,000
|
735,000
|
400,575
|
21,986,786
|
8/23/19
|
705
|
1,200,000
|
882,000
|
480,690
|
22,162,185
|
21,500,000
|
8/30/19
|
750
|
1,110,000
|
815,850
|
444,638
|
22,246,545
|
9/6/19
|
615
|
1,030,000
|
757,050
|
412,592
|
22,314,256
|
9/13/19
|
703
|
1,090,000
|
801,150
|
436,627
|
22,453,070
|
9/20/19
|
662
|
1,050,000
|
771,750
|
420,604
|
22,508,117
|
22,500,000
|
9/27/19
|
881
|
1,412,000
|
1,037,820
|
565,612
|
22,695,415
|
10/4/19
|
758
|
1,312,000
|
964,320
|
525,554
|
22,869,929
|
10/11/19
|
767
|
1,320,000
|
970,200
|
528,759
|
23,000,139
|
10/18/19
|
712
|
1,164,000
|
855,540
|
466,269
|
23,085,015
|
24,000,000
|
10/25/19
|
766
|
1,346,000
|
989,310
|
539,174
|
23,259,512
|
11/1/19
|
738
|
1,260,000
|
926,100
|
504,725
|
23,408,797
|
11/8/19
|
785
|
1,330,000
|
977,550
|
532,765
|
23,557,529
|
11/15/19
|
809
|
1,400,000
|
1,029,000
|
560,805
|
23,737,381
|
11/22/19
|
826
|
1,461,000
|
1,073,835
|
585,240
|
23,927,151
|
25,500,000
Source: John Kastanes
The violation of the trailing 12-month net revenue shouldn't come as a surprise. During the 3Q 2019 earnings call, CEO Castagna stated:
We've met our revenue covenants as of September 30 and maintain an open dialog with our new lending partner about our sales trends and actions we're taking improve them, some of which I'll discuss in a high level detail in a few slides. I believe we have a strong relationship with MidCap, and we will successfully work together to resolve any issues that may rise throughout the term of our loan.
What investors need to consider
MannKind's CEO Castagna entered into a lending arrangement with unknown MidCap, replacing well-known lender Deerfield. While Deerfield's requirements, such as royalties on Afrezza net revenue, were criticized by shareholders, they now appear modest compared to MidCap's 12-month trailing Afrezza net revenue. This agreement was conceived less than 6 months ago and already MannKind has violated a covenant, increasing the interest rate to 10.75%. To put that into perspective, the interest to be paid on Tranche 1 increases from $3.5 million to $4.3 million per year, or from $17.5 million to $21.5 million during the 5-year term of the loan.
Violation of the Afrezza covenant raises the questions: Will MidCap demand the return of Tranche 1? If not, will MidCap lend MannKind Tranche 2 and Tranche 3? If so, at what interest rate or additional demands? Like the Deerfield requirements that was frequently modified, MidCap is unlikely to demand the return of Tranche 1 but is likely to place greater demands on MannKind; after all MidCap is in the business to make money.
If you are invested, you need to understand the consequences of this violation. This violation, within 6 months of structuring this agreement indicates marketing of Afrezza is challenging and possibly beyond the capabilities of CEO Castagna. If you are contemplating investing, wait for clarity before buying.
Finally, I want to thank Spencer Osborne for his countless articles he has written that shed light on the inner workings of Wall Street that places retail investors at a disadvantage. He has decided to step away from MannKind; with his encouragement I will continue to cover MannKind but less frequently. Enjoy your time off with the wife, little one and the one on the way!
Disclosure: I am/we are long MNKD, UTHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.