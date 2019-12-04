MannKind: New Loan Structure Leads To Financial Uncertainty

MannKind (MNKD) is a biotech that is dependent on selling of common shares and borrowing from lenders to sustain operations. Without a guaranteed lending source, MannKind's operations could come to a halt. Wall Street doesn't like uncertainty, and by my calculations MannKind has violated a covenant tied to a $40 million loan that potentially jeopardizes future lending needed to fund 2020 operations and beyond. Without clarity, share price will remain depressed and should be avoided until management indicates they have modified requirements that allows MannKind access to additional funding beyond the $40 million borrowed.

According to Spencer Osborne's cash-flow model, MannKind is projected to end 2019 with ~$46 million. MannKind is eligible to receive two $12.5 million milestones from United Therapeutics (UTHR) in connection with Treprostinil Technosphere, termed TreT, that would provide MannKind with ~$71 million in cash to fund 2020 operations. With a cash burn of ~$20 million per quarter or ~$80 million for 2020, MannKind needs an additional $10 million to fund operations through 2020.

On August 6, 2019, MannKind announced a new financial lending partner MidCap replacing long-time lender Deerfield. MidCap would provide MannKind secured term loans up to $75 million divided into three tranches provided MannKind meets requirements on Afrezza's trailing 12-month net revenue and TreT. MannKind borrowed Tranche 1, totaling $40 million on August 6. Interest on Tranche 1 of $40 was initially set at LIBOR plus 6.75% with LIBOR having a floor of 2.00% or 8.75%. Monthly minimum 12-month trailing net revenues are listed below:

Monthly Minimum Afrezza Net Revenue MidCap Requirements

31-Jul-19 21,000,000 31-Aug-19 21,500,000 30-Sep-19 22,500,000 31-Oct-19 24,000,000 30-Nov-19 25,500,000 31-Dec-19 27,000,000 31-Jan-20 28,000,000 29-Feb-20 29,000,000 31-Mar-20 30,000,000 30-Apr-20 31,000,000 31-May-20 32,000,000 30-Jun-20 33,000,000 31-Jul-20 34,000,000 31-Aug-20 35,000,000 30-Sep-20 36,000,000 31-Oct-20 37,000,000 30-Nov-20 38,000,000 31-Dec-20 40,000,000 31-Jan-21 41,250,000 28-Feb-21 42,500,000 31-Mar-21 43,750,000 30-Apr-21 45,000,000 31-May-21 46,250,000 30-Jun-21 47,500,000 31-Jul-21 48,750,000 31-Aug-21 50,000,000 30-Sep-21 51,250,000 31-Oct-21 52,500,000 30-Nov-21 53,750,000 31-Dec-21 55,000,000 31-Jan-22 55,916,667 28-Feb-22 56,833,333 31-Mar-22 57,750,000 30-Apr-22 58,666,667 31-May-22 59,583,333

To determine Afrezza 12-month trailing net revenue: Weekly script retail sales are multiplied by a percentage to determine gross revenue. Gross revenue is then multiplied by a gross-to-net factor to arrive at net revenue. To test each monthly MidCap target, 52 weeks of trailing revenues are summed on the date specified above. According to my calculation, Afrezza's 12-month trailing net revenue met MidCap's requirement at the end of July, August, September, but failed at the end of October and November.

According to the estimated Afrezza revenue table below, the trailing 12-month net revenue from US sales at the end of November was $23,604,264. In addition, during Q3, MannKind shipped $700,000 of Afrezza to Brazilian partner Biomm; this shipment was not subject to deductions. Combining US and Brazilian Afrezza 12-month trailing net revenue totals $24,304,264 which is less than the $25,500,000 MidCap November 30th requirement. This is a violation of the MidCap's agreement causing interest on Tranche 1 to increase to 10.75%.

Weekly Afrezza Scripts, Revenues, and Trailing 12-Month Net Revenue

TRx Retail Gross Net 12-Month Net MidCap 11/30/18 666 938,000 778,540 412,626 12/7/18 726 914,000 758,620 402,069 12/14/18 641 913,000 757,790 401,629 12/21/18 757 1,117,000 927,110 491,368 12/28/18 600 861,000 714,630 378,754 1/4/19 558 789,000 591,750 360,968 1/11/19 490 716,000 537,000 327,570 1/18/19 551 837,000 627,750 382,928 1/25/19 591 948,000 711,000 433,710 2/1/19 613 964,000 723,000 441,030 2/8/19 562 876,000 657,000 400,770 2/15/19 588 849,000 636,750 388,418 2/22/19 627 924,000 693,000 422,730 3/1/19 633 1,040,000 780,000 475,800 3/8/19 616 979,000 734,250 447,893 3/15/19 617 879,000 659,250 402,143 3/22/19 606 939,000 704,250 429,593 3/29/19 689 1,140,000 855,000 521,550 4/5/19 582 889,000 666,750 406,718 4/12/19 641 1,020,000 765,000 466,650 4/19/19 662 1,040,000 780,000 475,800 4/26/19 668 1,030,000 772,500 471,225 5/3/19 612 950,000 712,500 434,625 5/10/19 723 1,090,000 817,500 498,675 5/17/19 606 906,000 679,500 414,495 5/24/19 742 1,160,000 870,000 530,700 5/31/19 624 953,000 714,750 435,998 6/7/19 669 1,130,000 847,500 516,975 6/14/19 730 1,090,000 817,500 498,675 6/21/19 708 1,132,000 849,000 517,890 6/28/19 673 1,044,000 783,000 477,630 7/5/19 584 939,000 690,165 376,140 7/12/19 770 1,177,000 865,095 471,477 7/19/19 645 1,010,000 742,350 404,581 21,653,347 21,000,000 7/26/19 641 1,050,000 771,750 420,604 21,764,702 8/2/19 772 1,190,000 874,650 476,684 21,862,192 8/9/19 622 955,000 701,925 382,549 21,924,934 8/16/19 652 1,000,000 735,000 400,575 21,986,786 8/23/19 705 1,200,000 882,000 480,690 22,162,185 21,500,000 8/30/19 750 1,110,000 815,850 444,638 22,246,545 9/6/19 615 1,030,000 757,050 412,592 22,314,256 9/13/19 703 1,090,000 801,150 436,627 22,453,070 9/20/19 662 1,050,000 771,750 420,604 22,508,117 22,500,000 9/27/19 881 1,412,000 1,037,820 565,612 22,695,415 10/4/19 758 1,312,000 964,320 525,554 22,869,929 10/11/19 767 1,320,000 970,200 528,759 23,000,139 10/18/19 712 1,164,000 855,540 466,269 23,085,015 24,000,000 10/25/19 766 1,346,000 989,310 539,174 23,259,512 11/1/19 738 1,260,000 926,100 504,725 23,408,797 11/8/19 785 1,330,000 977,550 532,765 23,557,529 11/15/19 809 1,400,000 1,029,000 560,805 23,737,381 11/22/19 826 1,461,000 1,073,835 585,240 23,927,151 25,500,000

Source: John Kastanes

The violation of the trailing 12-month net revenue shouldn't come as a surprise. During the 3Q 2019 earnings call, CEO Castagna stated:

We've met our revenue covenants as of September 30 and maintain an open dialog with our new lending partner about our sales trends and actions we're taking improve them, some of which I'll discuss in a high level detail in a few slides. I believe we have a strong relationship with MidCap, and we will successfully work together to resolve any issues that may rise throughout the term of our loan.

What investors need to consider

MannKind's CEO Castagna entered into a lending arrangement with unknown MidCap, replacing well-known lender Deerfield. While Deerfield's requirements, such as royalties on Afrezza net revenue, were criticized by shareholders, they now appear modest compared to MidCap's 12-month trailing Afrezza net revenue. This agreement was conceived less than 6 months ago and already MannKind has violated a covenant, increasing the interest rate to 10.75%. To put that into perspective, the interest to be paid on Tranche 1 increases from $3.5 million to $4.3 million per year, or from $17.5 million to $21.5 million during the 5-year term of the loan.

Violation of the Afrezza covenant raises the questions: Will MidCap demand the return of Tranche 1? If not, will MidCap lend MannKind Tranche 2 and Tranche 3? If so, at what interest rate or additional demands? Like the Deerfield requirements that was frequently modified, MidCap is unlikely to demand the return of Tranche 1 but is likely to place greater demands on MannKind; after all MidCap is in the business to make money.

If you are invested, you need to understand the consequences of this violation. This violation, within 6 months of structuring this agreement indicates marketing of Afrezza is challenging and possibly beyond the capabilities of CEO Castagna. If you are contemplating investing, wait for clarity before buying.

Finally, I want to thank Spencer Osborne for his countless articles he has written that shed light on the inner workings of Wall Street that places retail investors at a disadvantage. He has decided to step away from MannKind; with his encouragement I will continue to cover MannKind but less frequently. Enjoy your time off with the wife, little one and the one on the way!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNKD, UTHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.