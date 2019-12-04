AT&T: Ignore The FUD

AT&T (T) has been surrounded by market-wide skepticism of late. Crag Moffett of MoffettNathanson downgraded the telecom giant's stock last month on concerns regarding its subscriber growth within its entertainment group segment and its overall valuation. This has led to long-side investors doubting if their invested capital in the company is safe. While Moffett's concerns aren't completely baseless, I do believe that his narrative is a little exaggerated and it largely projects the worst-case scenario. Let's take a closer look at it all.

(Source: Flickr, Image labeled for reuse)

The Bear Thesis

Let me start by saying that tracking analyst recommendations and listening to their contrasting views can sometimes provide us with leading insights about where a company and its shares may be headed next. Having said that, we need to also be able to decipher what's plausible and what's exaggeration in order to separate wheat from the chaff.

Craig Moffett's bear thesis about AT&T largely revolved around the telecom giant's Entertainment Group and the company's overall valuation. The valuation bit has already been discussed on SA (such as here, by Stone Fox Capital) so we'll just focus on the telecom giant's fundamentals in this article.

Per this news article, Moffett noted that the segment would struggle to stabilize revenue in spite of modest ARPU growth. He's forecasting video subscribers to drop by 15% year on year at the start of 2020.

At first glance, AT&T's top line target of 1% to 2% growth doesn't seem overly ambitious. Nor does AT&T's 2020 guidance for stable margins. But the more we peel back the layers of AT&T's various business segments, the more we worry that AT&T has over-promised...AT&T will begin 2020 with at least 15% fewer subscribers than at the start of 2019. With 6%-or-so ARPU (average revenue per subscriber) growth, video revenues will start the year down in the high singles, and they'll be falling from there.

Now, I wouldn't outrightly call these statements as baseless. Per our database, AT&T has, indeed, struggled to stabilize its subscriber base in its recent quarters. Its premium video segment saw an accelerated erosion in its subscriber base, dropping to multi-year levels in all a span of just one quarter.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Also, AT&T's entertainment group accounted for a significant 27% for the company's overall revenues. So, it makes sense to suggest that continued video subscriber losses can further weight down on AT&T Entertainment Group's revenues. Hiking ARPUs may offer temporary relief but it's not a sustainable solution. Customers would have a saturation point as well, and they may prefer to opt for competing services if AT&T became too pricey.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

But having said that, we also can't simply assume that things will follow a linear path and AT&T's entertainment group will continue to post deteriorating operating and financial figures going forward as well. There are still a few questions in Moffett's thesis which, if remain unanswered, would suggest that the forecasts are merely projecting the worst case scenario.

The Counter

For starters, AT&T's overall video subscriber losses haven't dropped to 15% or lower levels on a year on year basis in any of its recent quarters. So, to say that its video subscriber losses will accelerate further, after the company just registered a substantial decline for the same during Q3, might be a bit of an exaggeration.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

I say this because AT&T's management noted during the earnings call that their video subscriber losses had peaked. This would imply that the telecom giant's management is expecting their rate of video subscriber base erosion to subside in the next couple of quarters at least. From the earnings call:

We also expect that our premium video losses have peaked. We had about 225,000 net losses due to programming blackouts. Our gross adds were down about 400,000 due to new, higher intro pricing and credit thresholds, as well as more targeted promotions, and we continue to work through customers rolling off 2 year price locks. Those video losses also impacted our broadband numbers, especially our bundled customers, but we did have more than 300,000 AT&T Fiber net adds in the quarter.

This suggests that either AT&T's management is misinformed about their prospects or Moffett's expectation of further acceleration in video subscriber losses isn't well thought out.

I believe it's the latter, solely because AT&T was already 28 days into its Q4 when it hosted its Q3 earnings call. They would have had sufficient preliminary data points by then to confirm and corroborate if their video subscriber trends were improving or continued to deteriorate.

Besides, AT&T is gearing to launch its HBO Max platform in May 2020 with 10,000 hours of premium content. Sure, it's pricier than Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV. However, we must also acknowledge the fact that forecasting the popularity of a streaming platform is far more subjective than just a straight out price comparison. There are factors such as production quality, uniqueness in content, targeting of the audience, flexibility offered to users and integration with other services amongst other things. So, I believe that it's too soon for us to predict how successful HBO Max is going to be.

The Takeaway

The estimate about the 15% year on year drop in video subscribers would imply that telecom giant's subscriber losses accelerate going forward, contrary to management's expectations. So, it seems like Moffett is projecting a very bleak picture for AT&T's Entertainment Group.

Having said that, AT&T, as a whole, has two major catalysts lined up for 2020 -- the nationwide rollout of 5G services and the launch of HBO Max. Its 5G rollout, as I've discussed in my past articles (such as here), has the potential to drive the overall company's financials going forward.

So, I reiterate that investors should ignore the FUD and remain calm. The research note from MoffettNathason seems exaggerated and doesn't project a realistic outlook of AT&T's prospects. I believe investors with a long-term view should consider any weakness in AT&T's shares as a buying opportunity.

Good Luck!

Author's Note: I'll be writing another article on AT&T next week, you can stay updated by clicking the "Follow" button at the top. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.