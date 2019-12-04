HEXO: Dealing With Liquidity Squeeze

At the time of the last earnings call a month ago (when 4th fiscal quarter 2019 was reported), cash on hand at Hexo was sufficient to support just one quarter.

Background

Ahead of the earnings call on October 29th, investors had some expectations that free cash flow at Hexo (NYSE:HEXO) would turn out to be a concern. But some of us underestimated the company’s ability to burn cash last quarter.

Specifically, HEXO spent C$82 Mm on inventories (vs. C$9 Mm in the prior 3 quarters combined). Hexo, like every other cannabis company in Canada, set out to increase inventory ahead of Cannabis 2.0, in order to line the shelves with newly permitted derivative products, such as vapes and drinks. However, we are yet to see the anticipated jump in sales materialize. As a result, in the absence of other major operating cash inflows, free cash flow went down from negative C$43 Mm in fiscal Q3, to negative C$119 Mm in this last reporting period, fiscal Q4.

In this article, I want to examine the concerns that go along with letting cash on Hexo’s balance sheet fall dangerously low, and the consequences/remedies that the company now has to execute in order to stay competitive.

Why cash balances matter

As a quick recap for new investors, the “Cash” line item on the balance sheet and “Free cash flow” (FCF) on the cash flow statement are interrelated – free cash flows from operations, investing, and financing for the year are added to the cash balance on balance sheet at the end of the previous year, to arrive at the “Cash” at the end of the current year.

In the case of Hexo, I will use cash and FCF interchangeably, because both, for the purposes of this article, signal the same liquidity risk and both are extremely important for a young and growing company. Despite a sound business strategy of the entity, or expected long-term success of a market sector as a whole, if the business does not actually have liquidity on hand to finance operating expenses, that business won’t survive long enough to enjoy the bright future. And Hexo, at the time of the last earnings call, had roughly one quarter worth of cash left on the balance sheet, C$136 Mm (C$ 113.5 Mm liquid and 22.3 restricted).

The potential solutions out of this squeeze were two: significantly increase sales, or drastically cut costs. Let’s see if the company has acted on either one of them.

Sales targets and potential to outgrow the free cash problem

In the reported quarter, recreational sales improved by 18%, from C$11.9 Mm in FQ3 to C$14.1 Mm, while medical sales fell 15%, from C$1.3 Mm in FQ3 to C$1.1 Mm. (That included sales from the recently added Newstrike Brands.)

As for the next quarter, management stated a sales target range of C$14-18 Mm vs. C$15.4 Mm in FQ4. Meaning an increase in revenues significant enough to allow the company to ‘grow out’ of the cash constraint, seemed uncertain, if not unlikely.

For those of you interested in additional reading on why revenue will potentially decrease in the next quarter, the management mentioned a ‘retroactive adjustments required on inventory held by provinces, which is subject to price adjustments as the result of re-evaluating of pricing strategy’, a rather vague line item. It likely means a downward adjustment in pricing given to provinces and hence, loss of revenue for Hexo. (Source: HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript | The Motley Fool).

Cost cutting – CapEx, G&A, stock-based compensations, headcount

Since strong revenue growth is unlikely, another way to have cash last longer, until sales pick up, is to cut costs. Let’s see what measures the company has taken in this direction.

CapEx

Steve Burwash, the new CFO, announced at the earnings call, that “Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, we have additional capital expenditures of C$ 100 Mm and C$ 110 Mm, primarily in Belleville but also with the completion of B9.” This is the opposite of what a company would do to cut costs and is concerning, in light of the cash constraints mentioned above.

Asked by one of the analysts (from Bank of America) at the earnings call, how the company was going to come up with enough operating cash flow to keep the doors open, given that the cash on balance sheet currently is C$136 Mm, (excluding the recent private debenture deal which adds another C$70 Mm, and a possible at-the-market stock offering of unknown amount), and the capital projects alone are at least C$ 100 Mm (and according to my quote above, C$200 Mm). To that, the CEO said the following:

“[…] Getting into that dicey territory of guiding without guiding, so we are going to stay away from that one because if I give you too many numbers, then we box ourselves in. Based on the modeling that we’re doing, based on the store count we’re seeing, based on the market share that we expect to have in the various jurisdictions, we’re confident that without the ATM […] we make it to profitability. And so we are confident that that’s going to happen.”

(Source: HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript | The Motley Fool)

So here we are, left to rely on vague assurances from the management that Hexo will be just fine. I am of the opinion that in this tight market environment and with liquidity constraints of this degree, the best thing for Mr. St-Louis would have been instead to provide as much transparency and visibility as possible, regarding cash flow going forward.

2. G&A

General and administrative expenses are in fact set to decrease “through 2020 from Q4’19 levels, as we right-size the business for lower revenue expectations. […] We are reevaluating the way we deploy our capital across marketing and expect this to decrease significantly as a percentage of revenue in 2020”. (Source: HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript | The Motley Fool)

This planned decrease in spending is very timely, because during Q4, marketing spend grew from C$ 5.1 Mm to C$ 9.5 Mm in one quarter (86% increase). It’s quite significant, especially in light of slowing sales growth and skyrocketing net loss from operations. (Net loss from operations went from negative C$2.3 Mm to negative C$60.7 Mm, a staggering scale of deterioration of 26 times in one quarter).

One note I’d like to make here is that, in my view, the company didn’t have a good hold on marketing spend, and wasn’t aware until the end of the quarter how much marketing expenses would be. On the previous call (Q3), there was no mention made of the anticipated increase in advertising and promotions, and the numbers just look significantly out of proportion to the lackluster amount of sales this expense generated.

3. Headcount

While cost-cutting measures above may or may not come through, the 200 job cuts Hexo announced in October is a prudent step, particularly since Hexo reported to have suspended cultivation at the Niagara facility, purchased from Newstrike, and 200,000 sq ft at the main campus in Gatineau (roughly 20% of Gatineau space of the 1,000,000 sq ft available there), noting “the space is not required at this time given the current market conditions in Canada.”

As of the time of writing this article, at the beginning of December, Hexo has been carrying out the announced job cuts, which will in total constitute 24% of the current workforce of 822 employees, across various departments, including executive positions such as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Manufacturing Officer. As drastic as this measure is, it is actually an effective and decisive attempt to help cut operating costs and will help the company be competitive in the near future.

Summary

To sum up cost-cutting efforts, the management seems cognizant that certain cost-cutting steps are necessary to remain competitive, and rebuild credibility after misguided forecasts for 2020 that has to be revoked, missed Q4 targets, and constrained liquidity. The management voiced readiness to cut headcount and marketing expenses, although it did not clearly describe how it plans to finance CapEx plans.

I see a lot of room for skepticism about the company’s business strategy near term. Its inability to control expenses in a timely fashion, lack of foresight about slowing future demand and pricing pressure, which would make stocking up on inventory seem illogical (as buying inventory later would be cheaper) and management’s reluctance to provide clarity rather than exuberance, are warning signs. I am bullish on the industry long term, despite the volatility, current sector slump, future mergers and bankruptcies, which may take longer than many investors anticipate. But I have reservations about Hexo’s near-term operating success.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.