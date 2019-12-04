Lowe's: Expect A Strong December And More Upside

About the Company:

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (Lowe's) is a company that operates about 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores, offering products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. Among LOW's core categories are lumber and building materials, appliances, hardware tools, plumbic and electrical, as well as many others. There is a heavy emphasis on paint and flooring products. The company's core outreach is in North America, mainly in the US.

Valuation:

Our target price of $140 is based on ~20x 2020 PE multiple, which is meaningfully above the industry average. When applied against our EPS estimate of $7.03, we get the target price of $140. We note that our multiple may go even higher once the Canadian noise goes away in the early 2020. In addition, a lot will depend on company's guidance (see discussion below).

Solid Story Ahead of Holiday Season:

Strong Quarter Performance and More is Yet to Come: Company comp sales grew 2.2%, with U.S. home improvement comp rising 3% despite higher-than-expected lumber deflation and low single digit online growth. There was solid growth across all three U.S. divisions, as well as 15 U.S. geographic regions that demonstrated positive comps and were a testament to the company's progress on the transformation plan. We believe there is a strong setup for a successful holiday season, trending in the 3%-3.5% range, with about 50 bps coming from new products (more on that below).

Fixing the Elephant in the Room - Canada! We are pleased by the fact that the company is taking immediate action to improve Canadian performance as early as 4Q. It could have waited until 2020, yet it is taking steps right away, which signals rapid improvement. Specifically, Lowe's is closing 34 underperforming stores by the end of January and is also mitigating operational complexity amidst overall SG&A reduction that should lead to margin improvements.

E-Commerce Improvements on Track: Lowe's recently identified four steps it took to improve the online experience. In our view, the e-commerce segment remains fairly solid, so this yet another testament to the company's ability to stay ahead of the curve. First, LOW is separating freight from product costs to improve price perception versus its competition. Second, the company is improving processes to allow drop-ship vendors to expand the online assortment with greater expediency. Third, Lowe's is improving shipment capabilities in order to start selling basic home improvement items like lithium ion batteries, cleaning supplies, and fire extinguishers online. Fourth, the company is improving the overall customer design on the website, which mainly centers on improved navigation and making the home page more dynamic.

Paint Makes a Comeback: This is yet another example of LOW taking a negative and turning it into a positive. While paint has been a consistently under-performing product, during the most recent quarter it actually generated revenue above company average. We expect this trend to continue at least through mid-2020, though things are a bit murky for the second, as paint could be facing tough comps.

Holiday Season to See Product Launches and Further Traction: Among new products offered on Lowes.com is Weber’s pellet grill and scores of similar items, as well as NFL tickets to Super Bowl in Miami. The company astutely turned the holiday experience into a raffle.

A Guidance Surprise: Assuming the company achieves a strong holiday season and keeps up with the improvements, we believe there could be a strong guidance surprise, which should provide a further boost to LOW shares.

Risks to Our Thesis:

Reputational risks: LOW cannot operate without the reputation of its brand, in the eyes of both customers and partners.

Data security risks: Costs could result from technological failures or as a result of government enforcement actions or litigation.

Infrastructure risks: Lowe's needs to achieve proper balance between investments in remodeling existing stores, building new stores, and improving technology and supply chain infrastructure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.