Microsoft's Overvaluation Has Reached A Critical Point

Microsoft cannot be called cheap against the backdrop of the key blue chips in Nasdaq.

The interdependence between the growth of Microsoft’s key financial indicators and its multiples indicates that the company is overvalued.

1. Technical parameters

The long-term price dynamics of a public company’s stock very often follow an exponential trend. And in this respect Microsoft (MSFT) is a classic example:

From the beginning of the year, the actual price of Microsoft's stock has been deviating from this trend by more than one standard deviation. It means that the company's stock price has been growing at a faster than exponential rate.

In general, this is an abnormal situation. And here is one example of the consequences in the case of Amazon (AMZN):

Throughout the year, the rolling annual total price return of Microsoft's stock has been fluctuating near the upper border of the standard deviation. It also looks rather unstable.

At a glance, in the context of the trend and return analysis, Microsoft's stock price looks clearly overvalued.

2. Growth drivers

In the case of Microsoft, there are some qualitative relationships between multiples and the company's financial performance, on the basis of which these multiples are calculated. And firstly, it is the relationship between the P/S multiple and the annual revenue growth rate of Microsoft:

As you can see, in the last quarter, Microsoft's revenue growth rate was the lowest since Q1 2018. But, in the same time, the P/S multiple is at a record high.

If you look at Microsoft over the past 21 years and analyze the interdependence between P/S and 4-year CAGR of the revenue, you’ll see that the current level of the multiple is substantially above the balanced state too:

Let’s look at the EV/FCF multiple from 1996 onwards in the same manner:

And we get the same result: the current rate of Microsoft’s FCF growth does not justify the current price of the company expressed by EV/FCF.

In the long run, Microsoft also demonstrates the moderate interdependence between the EV/EBITDA multiple and 3-year CAGR of EBITDA:

In this case, the current level of the multiple is under the balanced state. But this dependence is very unstable.

Now, let's look at how the capitalization of Microsoft responds to the growth of its absolute financial indicators. There are also a number of qualitative dependencies, all of which characterize Microsoft as overvalued:

3. Comparable valuation

The result of a comparable valuation also speaks against Microsoft. This is what we get analyzing the P/S to growth (forward) multiple:

Comparing Microsoft through the P/E to growth (forward) multiple, we obtain almost the same result:

In both cases, the implied price of Microsoft is lower than the actual share price.

4. Risk Parameters

Now, Microsoft's Bearish Beta (a measure of how a stock price tends to drop when the market is only down) is more or less equal to the Bullish Beta (a measure of how a stock price tends to rise when the market is only on the rise).

It means that Microsoft's stock price is equally sensitive to both the overall decline of the stock market and its growth.

Bottom line

Being extremely sincere, I must confess that in the past I wrote several articles that negatively characterized the prospects for Microsoft's capitalization. So, I did not expect the impressive growth that Microsoft has shown over the past two years. Nevertheless, I do not give up looking for real, fundamental drivers of the company’s capitalization growth

I know, there will be comments about Satya Nadella’s talents and great prospects for Azure. You know, I totally agree with that. But the same drivers cannot forever push up the price of the company. And you must admit that Microsoft’s accelerated revenue growth phase is over and the company is much more expensive than the main blue chips in Nasdaq.

Last, you have read this article. Can you conclude from it that Microsoft is undervalued?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I don't have a trade position regarding Microsoft. And I believe that to be an advantage in terms of analysis because I am able to consider indicators impartially without subliminal motivation to see positive or negative sides even if they don't exist.