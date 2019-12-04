True Corporation: Mobile Segment Weakness In Recent Quarter Reignites Price War

True Corporation recently addressed market rumors that it was seeking to raise equity funding, by emphasizing that it had no such plans and needs.

The broadband segment did well in 3Q2019 with a +5.2% QoQ growth in revenue driven by 94,000 subscriber additions and a +2.8% growth in ARPU, but competition remains intense.

True Corporation's mobile revenue declined -1.3% QoQ in 3Q2019 which was below expectations, leading it to be aggressive on pricing again in 4Q2019.

Elevator Pitch

Thailand-listed telecommunications company, True Corporation Public Company Limited (OTC:TCPFF) [TRUE:TB], is the second-largest mobile operator in Thailand. Peers Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCPK:AVIFY) (OTCPK:AVIVF) [ADVANC:TB] and Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCPK:TACYY) (OTC:TACJF) (OTC:TCCMF) [DTAC:TB] or DTAC are the largest and third largest mobile companies in the country respectively.

True Corporation trades at 8.1 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA, which represents a significant discount to the stock's historical five-year forward EV/EBITDA of approximately 12 times. In comparison, True Corporation's peers, Advanced Info Service and DTAC, trade at consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA of 9.0 times and 6.3 times respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 0.8%.

This is an update of my initiation article on True Corporation published on September 16, 2019. True Corporation's share price has declined by -23% from Bt5.65 as of September 13, 2019 to Bt4.34 as of December 2, 2019. I maintain my Neutral rating on True Corporation. While True Corporation's share price has decreased significantly since my earlier article, I am concerned about the possibility of a prolonged price war in Thailand's mobile market, which could be negative for True Corporation and its peers. Also, True Corporation's financial position is relatively weak, despite clarifying that it has no plans for equity fund raising.

Mobile Segment Weakness In 3Q2019 Due To Sub-Optimal Tactical Decision

True Corporation's total service revenue in 3Q2019 was up +1.6% QoQ and +1.1% YoY at Bt26.6 billion. The company's mobile service revenue, accounting for approximately two-thirds of total revenue, declined -1.3% QoQ, as it only added 55,000 new prepaid subscribers in the most recent quarter (total net additions of 271,000 subscribers including postpaid), and prepaid ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) also declined by -2.5% QoQ to Bt115. In addition, revenue from international roaming and other services fell -27% QoQ to Bt1.1 billion due to lower tourist arrivals in Thailand in 3Q2019 as a result of seasonality effects.

Due to 3Q2019 mobile revenue falling short of expectations, True Corporation lowered its overall service revenue growth guidance from the mid-to-high single digits to 3%-5% YoY for full-year FY2019. However, the new service revenue growth guidance implies that True Corporation has to grow its service revenue in the high single digits to low teens QoQ to meet its full-year target. While higher tourist arrivals for Thailand in 4Q2019 (seasonal effects) QoQ should be a boost to international roaming revenue, True Corporation also needs to be more aggressive in securing new mobile subscribers for 4Q2019.

Going back to True Corporation's mobile segment performance in 3Q2019, the company highlighted at its 3Q2019 earnings call on November 18, 2019 that it had made a sub-optimal tactical decision to suspend its fixed-speed unlimited data prepaid mobile campaign while its competitor persisted with such unlimited data plans and introduced other high-volume plans at low prices. Furthermore, True Corporation took one to two months to respond to competitors' aggressively-priced plans, which caused its subscriber acquisition momentum to slow. This was the key reason for the company's negative QoQ mobile revenue growth and slower-than-expected subscriber additions for the prepaid mobile segment.

Fixed-speed unlimited data prepaid mobile campaign was first introduced by True Corporation in 3Q2018 and subsequently adopted by its competitors as well, but fixed-speed unlimited-data prepaid mobile plans have been gradually replaced by higher-priced volume-based prepaid mobile plans in recent quarters. But True Corporation's competitors have returned with either fixed-speed unlimited data prepaid mobile plans or cheap fixed-speed high volume prepaid mobile plans in 3Q2019 that hurt the company's mobile revenue growth momentum in the most recent quarter. Specifically, True Corporation's management referred to this as "mistakes on not staying competitive in the pricing for the prepaid" at the earnings call.

A price war in Thailand's mobile market, particularly the prepaid market, is reignited, as True Corporation emphasized at the company's 3Q2019 results briefing that it had learnt a lesson and it is going to "maintain competitiveness and continue growth as we did in the past many, many quarters before."

A price war with the aggressive push for fixed-speed unlimited data mobile plans or cheap fixed-speed high volume (e.g. 200 GB) mobile plans to grab subscribers will hurt all players. Mobile operators are unable to monetize excessive data usage on unlimited data (or high volume) plans, and their overall mobile ARPU growth is constrained by a slower rate of prepaid-to-postpaid (higher ARPUs) migration as cheap prepaid plans deter subscribers from switching to postpaid plans. But True Corporation is likely to have seen the risk-reward balance of an aggressive move to win subscribers as favorable, as the company's 3Q2019 prepaid ARPU of Bt115 is lower than fixed-speed (4 Mbps) unlimited data prepaid mobile plans being offered at Bt150 per month.

Initial results have been positive for True Corporation, with the company disclosing at its 3Q2019 results briefing on November 18, 2019, that it has resumed its growth momentum (in terms of subscriber additions) in the early part of 4Q2019.

More importantly, True Corporation's aggressiveness and the price war in Thailand's mobile industry could drag on for longer than expected. This is because True Corporation's prepaid mobile market share is much lower than its own expectations and its postpaid mobile market share, despite the fact that the company's network quality is high and consumers' perception of its network quality is positive, especially in areas like northeastern Thailand. True Corporation highlights that while it has under a million subscribers fewer than market leader Advanced Info Service in the postpaid segment, a gap that is acceptable; Advanced Info Service has at least 10 million more subscribers than True Corporation in the prepaid segment, which is not justified in True Corporation's opinion.

Also, the possibility of price competition spilling over from the prepaid mobile segment to the postpaid mobile segment can't be ruled out.

Broadband Competition Still Intense Despite Decent 3Q2019 Performance

True Corporation's broadband internet revenue, close to a quarter of the company's total revenue, grew +5.2% QoQ and +0.7% YoY to Bt6.6 billion in 3Q2019, on the back of +94,000 QoQ net subscriber additions (versus 64,000 new subscribers added in 2Q2019) to 3.7 million and a +2.8% QoQ growth in ARPU to Bt567. There were two key factors which contributed to True Corporation's better-than-expected broadband segment performance in 3Q2019.

Firstly, consumer response to True Corporation's launch of its premium True Gigatex Fiber broadband plan priced at Bt899 per month was favorable. The True Gigatex Fiber broadband plan offers full-speed 1Gbps fiber broadband without the need to install additional equipment (implying no additional costs), which is made possible by the company's proprietary True Gigatex Fiber router developed in-house. In comparison, competing broadband companies require their subscribers to pay Bt4,000-5,000 to install additional equipment to be able to enjoy high broadband speeds of 1Gbps.

Secondly, TrueID TV box, Thailand's first and only official Android TV box, has gained significant traction in the recent quarter. The company estimated that monthly active users for TrueID TV nearly quadrupled from 35,000 in 2Q2019 to 130,000 in 3Q2019, and stands at around 200,000 in mid-November 2019.

True Corporation's competitors in the broadband space continued to engage in intense price competition with price cuts and discounts of up to 50%, and a waiver of deposits and one-off fees. The broadband players are being aggressive for good reasons. Fixed broadband household penetration was approximately 43% in 2018, slowly coming close to the country's urbanization rate in the 50s, implying that future growth in fixed broadband penetration could slow. In addition, 5G mobile could be a substitute for fixed broadband in the years to come. True Corporation's broadband competitors have no alternatives to reducing prices and grabbing market share. Specifically, Advanced Info Service, which also competes with True Corporation in the mobile space, has set a target of becoming the top three broadband players in Thailand by 2022, rising from its current ranking of fourth.

Competition in the Thailand broadband segment is still intense, so it remains to be seen if True Corporation's focus on customer experience in the broadband space can be a sustained differentiating factor for the company over a longer period.

Clarification On Market Rumors Regarding Equity Fund Raising

There were market rumors in November 2019, that True Corporation was going to raise new equity financing by issuing shares at Bt3 per share. True Corporation clarified at its 3Q2019 earnings call on November 18, 2019 and an announcement issued on November 20, 2019, that it had no needs and no plans for equity fund raising.

True Corporation's financial leverage ratios were relatively high at 4.7 times net debt-to-EBITDA and 1.2 times net debt-to-equity as of end-September 2019. However, True Corporation highlighted that it still has Bt23 billion of cash on hand, and it owns 3.2 billion units of listed associate company Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund (OTC:TTMMF) [DIF:TB] worth approximately Bt54 billion (based on its share price of Bt16.80 as of December 2, 2019). The utilization of cash on hand, the issuance of new Thai baht-denominated debentures, the sale of telecommunications towers and optical-fiber cable to Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund, and a sale of Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund are among the various options that True Corporation could potentially explore if it has liquidity needs.

Also, True Corporation has guided that 5G-related capital expenditures and costs are likely to be minimal for FY2020, with a small amount of spectrum amortization and asset depreciation likely to be recorded in 4QFY2020. Readers can refer to my earlier article on True Corporation's peer Advanced Info Service published on November 8, 2019, for an update on the latest developments regarding 5G spectrum auctions in Thailand.

Valuation

True Corporation trades at 8.1 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA based on its share price of Bt4.34 as of December 2, 2019. This represents a significant discount to the stock's historical five-year forward EV/EBITDA of approximately 12 times.

The company's peers, Advanced Info Service and DTAC, are valued by the market at consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA of 9.0 times and 6.3 times respectively.

True Corporation offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of 0.5% and 0.8% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for True Corporation are a prolonged price war in the mobile market and stiffer-than-expected competition in the broadband segment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.