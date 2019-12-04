Salesforce: Remaining A Buy, But Valuation Is Getting Rich

We are approaching 9x EV/revenue multiple with our valuation, which at the annual revenue base of $13-14 billion is already pushing its limits.

About the Company:

Salesforce (CRM) is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud,mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. CRM's service offerings are integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications, providing sales force automation, marketing automation, and digital commerce, among other services. The cloud service offerings include Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud, Community Cloud, and Salesforce Platform.

Valuation:

We are approaching 9x EV/revenue multiple with our valuation, which at the annual revenue base of $13-14 billion is already pushing its limits. With a fairly tepid market response to what was, in our view, a solid earnings report, we believe that the Street also continues to be cautious on valuation. Our target price remains at $175.

A Lot to Like From Quarterly Results:

Solid Quarter Results: The company beat both bottom and top line consensus estimates, with Q3 Non-GAAP EPS coming in at $0.75, higher by 9 cents and revenue of $4.5 billion higher by $60 MM. We note that the 33% Y/Y revenue growth (34% Y/Y growth in constant currency) is supportive of the recent annual top-line FY20 guidance raise to $17 billion, which is at the high end of the company range. We also note that the most recent FY21 revenue guidance is $20.9 billion, representing 23% Y/Y growth.

Cloud Demand Remains Strong: There is solid subscription and support revenue growth, with cloud sales growth at 15 Y/Y%. Meanwhile, service cloud grew 24% Y/Y, while commerce cloud increased 32% Y/Y, with platform and other growing 73% Y/Y. Acquisition of Tableau added approximately $308 MM to platform, while MuleSoft grew 77% Y/Y.

Margin Improvement Expectations: While margin forecasts have been tempered recently by about 50 bps, at around 16.5%, we believe that an improvement to approximately 18% within the next several quarters is entirely possible. This would have to exclude the impact of most recent acquisitions, however.

Powerful Cyber Week: Commerce Cloud registered 30 MM+ orders, with growth at 27% Y/Y. There were more than 614 MM retail site visits, or 17% Y/Y growth. Meanwhile, Commerce Cloud digital sales grew 13% Y/Y, while Marketing Cloud increased 13% Y/Y. We note that 9% of digital orders during Cyber Week were driven by the Einstein product. Finally, Service Cloud processed more than 428 million agent interactions.

International Expansion Remains Key Growth Lever: In the EMEA region, the company expanded partnership with Algae, British Airways, and Siemens, particularly in the context of the overall digital innovation. In the APAC, there were wins with Panasonic, EON, and the ANZ Bank. In Latin America, there was a new partnership signed in Columbia, a leading insurance company. We note that such partnerships expansions are certainly above what you would expect during an average quarter, particularly amidst talks of overall macro slowdown.

Public Engagements Growing on Both Federal and State Levels: Whereas other companies within cloud and IT Services, such as Accenture, have been scaling down their public service activities, we see CRM expanding work within US government agencies. For instance, one such example has been in the Department of Veteran Affairs. On a state level, the company is now more deeply involved with Colorado via MuleSoft engagement.

Risks to Our Thesis

Macro risks: Economic slowdown, particularly in Europe, has a potential of meaningfully impacting the top-line.

Technological risks: Failure along any step in the supply chain can lead not only to business slowdown, but to a branding risk, from which CRM may struggle to recover.

Pricing risks: With many companies eyeing CRM's success, we expect a meaningful number of new entrants in 2020-22, with more attractive pricing to CRM's customers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.