CSX Stock Still Too Expensive

Since putting out my cautious piece on CSX Corp. (CSX) only 38 days ago, the shares are down about 2%, against a gain of 2% from the S&P500. While that's gratifying on some level, I don't think it presents the entire story. In my earlier article, I suggested that instead of buying shares, investors would be wise to sell puts on this name. Those have done very well since my most recent article, having lost ~15% of time value in that time. I'll review this strategy in further detail and will make another options recommendation in this article.

Company Update

Since I wrote about the company, they presented at the Baird Global Industrial Conference, and at this conference, the company made a very compelling case for why they are the best of the Class 1 railroads at the moment. Per the slides below, they have the best operating ratio of the publicly traded group, having shown a 90 basis point improvement from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019. Additionally, the company has the best free cash flow yield of the group. This is compelling in my estimation, as I'm always on the look out for the best performing of the rails. I've switched loyalties often over the years, and I must say that at the moment, CSX is my favorite name in the space.

Source: CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Presents At Baird Global Industrial Conference - Slideshow

Source: CSX Presentation

In spite of performance that was much better for CSX than its peers, Deutsche Bank has become less optimistic about the company based on expectations of lower 2020 revenues and margin headwinds. Of particular concern is export volume of metallurgical coal, which has seen its price drop about 30% YTD. Also, it seems that Mantle Ridge has exited the lion’s share of its CSX position. In my view, institutional support for the shares are softening at these levels, which is another reason I remain cautious about this excellent business.

The Stock

When I last wrote about the company, I mentioned that the shares were neither excessively expensive, nor were they cheap. As per the chart below, not much has changed, with the shares down only slightly in the past few weeks.

Data by YCharts

Assessing the Short Put Strategy

When I last wrote about CSX, I couldn’t recommend buying the shares, but I did recommend selling the May CSX puts with a strike price of $62.5. They were bid-asked at the time at $2.13-$2.26, and are currently bid-asked at $1.80-$1.89. This means that the writers of these puts have enjoyed about 15% time decay on these puts over the past 40 days, while obliging themselves to buy what I think is a great company at a very good price. I would note that, as of this writing, it’s been 47 weeks since CSX closed at or below $62.5, which means that I consider this to be a strike price that represents moderate risk. Note that if exercised, holding all else equal, their PE multiple drops from the current 17 to 14.9, and the dividend yield jumps from the current 1.35% to 1.54%.

In addition to these puts, I’m recommending selling another batch of put options on CSX, notably the January 2021 puts with a strike of $50. These are currently bid-asked at $1.67-$1.87. If an investor simply takes the bid on these puts, and is subsequently exercised, they’ll be obliged to buy the shares at a price ~31% below the current level. Holding all else constant, the PE would be about 9 and the yield would be about 2%. In my this price/yield combination would generate very strong long term returns. Please note that it’s been 96 weeks since CSX closed at $50 or less, and I think it’ll be some time before it reaches that price again. In my view, the best way to “play” the CSX stock in the face of the emerging headwinds is to sell put options on the name. If the shares flatline or rise from these levels, the investor simply pockets the premiums. If the shares drop (as many expect they will), the investor is obliged to buy at prices that represent great entry points into this great name.

Conclusion

The Baird conference convinced me that CSX is the cleanest dirty shirt amongst the rails right now. For that reason, I think the company deserves special attention. The fact that institutional investors (including Mantle Ridge) are selling at these levels is relevant in my view. Also interesting to me is the fact that in the teeth of time decay (and a 2% drop in the stock price), the puts I recommended selling are down ~15%. I believe this represents the best approach here at the moment. Short put options allow the investor to benefit from continued lofty valuations, or it locks the investor in to a price that is much more likely to produce great long term returns. I still couldn’t recommend the shares, but I can very much recommend selling the January 2021 puts with a strike of $50.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Will also be selling the LEAPS mentioned in this article this week.