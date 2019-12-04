Incyte's NDA For Pemigatinib Drug Accepted, But It Is Not A One Hit Wonder

Incyte (INCY) announced that the FDA had accepted its filing for the new drug application (NDA) for its drug pemigatinib. Pemigatinib was filed for FDA approval in treating patients with second-line locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer). Pemigatinib is an important clinical product in the pipeline, not just because of the positive results that were just announced. In addition to the fact that there are a few other studies using the very same drug against other indications. The reasoning for this is because pemigatinib targets tumors with FGFR alterations. Having said that, there are many shots on goal with respect to this program alone.

FDA Filing Acceptance Puts Priority Review In Motion

As I noted above the FDA had accepted the NDA filing of pemigatinib in treating patients with bile duct cancer. The FDA not only accepted the filing of the NDA, but it did so with a Priority Review. An FDA Priority Review is typically given to drugs which can demonstrate an effectiveness or safety improvement over other approved therapies for a serious/life-threatening disease. The advantage of a drug being given such a designation is that the review time is cut down to 6 months from 10 months. Having said that, the PDUFA date is set for May 30, 2020. In order for the FDA to give this drug Priority Review, it had to see some pretty good data from the phase 2 FIGHT-202 study. There was highly positive data released from this study, which formed the basis of receiving Priority Review. Right away, this was a highly impressive study. That's because there was no placebo at all. This phase 2 was done as an open-label and single-arm study only. These previously treated, locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma patients were only treated with pemigatinib. One more item to highlight is that these are bile duct cancer patients who have FGF/FGFR alteration status. This is an important fact on the basis of the mechanism of action for pemigatinib. But why is it important that these patients have such a mutation alteration status? That's because FGFRs play a role in tumor cell proliferation and survival. Such tumors are even able to form new blood vessels on the basis of this mutation (known as angiogenesis). Pemigatinib was established to inhibit such activity for these genetic alteration tumors. Various cancers are formed on the basis of FGFR. As I will explain below, that's the reason why this drug can be used to go after other types of tumors. In addition, the primary endpoint was primarily analyzing cohort A for overall response rate (ORR). That's because it dealt with patients who had FGFR2 fusions or other rearrangements. Cohort B and Cohort C were incorporated into the secondary endpoints of the study. Still important, but not as important as the primary endpoint being achieved. It was shown that those treated with pemigatinib achieved an ORR of 36%, which was significant for this patient population. Especially, when you consider that these patients have a poor prognosis. The reason why they are in dire shape is mainly because of the location. In essence, it is not diagnosed in patients until the cancer has already reached the late-stage of the disease.

Expansion Opportunities Exist

Pemigatinib is not just being developed to treat bile duct cancer only. It is being explored in several other studies in the FIGHT program. This is important for the biotech, because it has several ongoing studies. Such studies are both in phase 2 and phase 3 development using pemigatinib. Such studies are:

The phase 2 FIGHT-203 study using pemigatinib to treat patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms with FGFR1 fusions/rearrangements

The phase 2 FIGHT-207 study in patients with previously treated locally advanced/metastatic or surgically unresectable solid tumors that have the FGFR mutations or fusions/rearrangements

The phase 2 FIGHT-205 study using pemigatinib plus Keytruda in combination and then pemigatinib alone as a monotherapy in patients with previously untreated metastatic or unresectable bladder cancer with FGFR mutation

The phase 3 FIGHT-302 study using pemigatinib in first-line patients with bile duct cancer who have the FGFR2 fusion or rearrangements.

The point here is that the pemigatinib drug is like a pipeline in itself, because of the many other FGFR tumor types that can be targeted with it.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Incyte had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $3.4 billion as of September 30, 2019. This company is in good shape regardless of what happens to the pemigatinib program. That's because it already has received approval for and is marketing Jakafi (ruxolitinib). The company reported total product and royalty revenue for the company as $534 million in Q3 of 2019. This was a 24% increase from the same time period in 2018. There was a total of $433 million in sales of Jakafi alone, which was a 25% increase compared to Q3 of 2018. Based on these numbers, it wasn't a surprise that Incyte had raised its 2019 full year-guidance of revenue for it. It is now estimating that it will produce Jakafi revenue between $1.65 to 1.68 billion.

Conclusion

With the NDA for pemigatinib being accepted, it bodes well for second-line bile-duct cancer patients who need a new treatment option. Not only did the FDA accept the NDA, but it did so by giving the drug Priority Review. That brings down the review time down to 8 months from 12 months. The PDUFA date is set for May 30, 2020. The risk is that there is no guarantee the FDA will approve the drug. However, as I pointed out above, Incyte is already generating a substantial amount of revenue with Jakafi. Even then, pemigatinib is also being explored in 4 other programs. In my opinion, this reduces investor risk. Based on the acceptance of the NDA and additional progress on a few other indications with this drug, I believe Incyte is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.