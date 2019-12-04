New York Community Bancorp's Earnings Poised To Jump Next Year

The dip in New York Community Bancorp's (NYCB) stock price due to overreaction to its third quarter result has opened up room for capital appreciation. Apart from the potential price upside, the stock is also offering a high dividend yield of 5.7%, provided NYCB maintains quarterly dividends at the current level of $0.17 per share. I believe there is high chance that dividends will be maintained at the current level as the company has good prospects of an increase in earnings. The earnings growth expectations are attributable to expected expansion in net interest margin and modest loan growth.

Margin To Finally Start Expanding

As mentioned in the 3QFY19 conference call, NYCB has a liability sensitive balance sheet, meaning that when interest rates decline, the average funding cost drops more than average yields on assets, leading to an improvement in net interest margin, NIM. The liability sensitivity of the balance sheet is partly attributable to the fact that a majority of Certificates of Deposits are coming due in the next one year.

Further expansion in NIM can be expected from the new rent regulations in New York, that have driven up credit spreads. As mentioned in the conference call, spreads on affected loans are now around 50bps higher than they used to be before the regulations.

According to the management's 'conservative' estimate, NIM can expand by 2bps in the fourth quarter of 2019, which is a welcome change from the past declines (see table below for historical margins). I'm expecting NIM to continue to increase next year, averaging 2.06%, which is 4bps higher than the estimate for 2019.

Management May be Too Optimistic About Loan Growth

Apart from margin expansion, earnings are likely to be also driven by modest loan growth. The management is confident about a strong pipeline, which they believe will lead to a mid single-digit growth rate for loans in 2020, as mentioned in the conference call. Due to my outlook of economic slowdown and the low growth of 1.7% that NYCB has managed to achieve in the first nine months of 2019, I'm expecting the actual loan growth in 2020 to be a little lower than management's target. Further, rent regulations may limit the number of potential borrowers that meet NYCB's stringent creditworthiness requirements, thereby constraining loan origination. I'm expecting NYCB's loan portfolio to grow by 2.0% next year, as shown in the table below. The table also shows other key balance sheet items, which I expect to grow in tandem with loans.

Continuation Of Downward Trend Of Operating Expenses To Further Boost Earnings

Non-interest expenses are expected to continue to decline in 2020, which will further drive earnings. The management is confident that they'll be able to maintain the efficiency ratio (calculated as non-interest expense divided by income) in the "low 40s," meaning between 40% to 43%. As the average efficiency ratio was 49% in the first nine months of 2019, I think it is appropriate to assume an efficiency ratio higher than the management's target. I'm expecting an efficiency ratio of 46% in 2020, which leads to a decline in non-interest expense of 1.6% year over year.

Together, the loan book growth, net interest margin expansion, and non-interest expense contraction are expected to push earnings up by 10% in 2020 to $0.85 per share. The following table summarizes my earnings estimates.

Dividends Appear Safe

Assuming that NYCB maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.17 per share, the earnings estimate of $0.85 per share suggests a payout ratio of 80% for 2020. While this implied payout ratio is very high compared to peers, it is still lower than its past level. As a result, I'm expecting the company to maintain its quarterly dividend at $0.17 per share throughout 2020.

My expectation is supported by NYCB's capitalization level, which is above the regulatory requirement. At the end of September 2019, the company's tier I capital ratio was reported at 11.49% versus minimum regulatory requirement of 8.0% (for classification as a well capitalized institution). NYCB's capitalization may worsen, however, in the coming quarters due to its share repurchase program. Assuming the management buys back 5.5-6.0 million shares till the end of 1QFY20, NYCB's tier I capital ratio will decline by 17-19bps to 11.32-11.30%. The table below shows my calculations.

The estimated decline in tier I ratio is not disconcerting, which is why I believe that the company will maintain its quarterly dividend at $0.17 per share. The quarterly dividend translates to full year dividend of $0.68 per share and dividend yield of 5.7%.

I'm expecting NYCB's equity book value for common shareholders to grow next year due to positive retained earnings. Moreover, in a declining interest rate scenario, there is very little threat of unrealized losses on securities' portfolio that could reduce equity. As a result, I'm expecting NYCB's equity book value to increase by 1.3% in 2020 to $13.1 per share.

Target Price Implies Double-Digit Price Upside

I'm using the historical price to book, P/B, multiple to value NYCB. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.01 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the historical average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $13.1 gives a target price of $13.3 for December 2020. This target price implies price upside of 11.4% from NYCB's November 29, 2019 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

Conclusion: Adopting Bullish Rating

NYCB's earnings potential appears promising for the coming year due to prospects of loan growth and a liability-sensitive balance sheet. Based on my target price and its implied double-digit price upside, I'm adopting a bullish rating on the stock. Overall, I think NYCB is a good investment at the current level. Investors should conduct further due diligence in light of their own objectives and constraints before investing in NYCB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.