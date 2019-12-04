Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Presents at The 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) The 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference December 4, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bob McMahon - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bill Quirk - Piper Jaffray

Bill Quirk

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the 8:30 session. I'm Bill Quirk, the tools and diagnostics analyst here at Piper Jaffray. And it's my great pleasure to introduce the CFO of Agilent, Bob McMahon, bring him to the Piper Healthcare Conference. First time with Agilent, is that right?

Bob McMahon

Yes.

Bill Quirk

I'm going to hand the mic over to Bob just for a few introductory comments, and then we'll roll into Q&A. So with that, Bob.

Bob McMahon

Great. Thanks, Bill. And it's very exciting to be here, certainly first time as Agilent and kind of like coming home here. So it's good in that way as well. Maybe just a little bit about the Agilent, a life science and tools company, just finished our fiscal year, a little over $5 billion with 5% core growth, and a 11% earnings per share. And when we think about the opportunities that we have in front of us, very excited. We play in large attractive markets that are continuing to grow, and I think our product profile and product pipeline has never been more robust. So we're really excited about the opportunities. We really play in three different areas, instruments, services, and consumables as well as our Diagnostics and Genomics businesses.

And over the course of the last five years, really have been on the transformation to move from a more instrument-centric organization to more of a solutions-orientation. And you can really see that in the percentage of our recurring revenue growing, our exposure to areas like pharma and some of the other faster growing markets. And so, really excited about the short-term and long-term trajectory of the company.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Bill Quirk

And so, Bob coming out of the September earnings cycle, in your case, the October earnings cycle, a number of companies including Agilent talked I think a little bit more about some macro concerns, we've heard earlier in the year and certainly in 2018. So can you just help us kind of think about the -- I guess the current state of the number of your key end markets?

Bob McMahon

Sure, sure. So I would say, our overall view of the markets is generally that they’re stable, very solid. And our biggest market is the pharma market where almost a third of our revenues come. And that was a very strong growth driver for us last year, it grew 8%. And we're expecting that to grow in high-single-digits this year, really on the back of continued solutions, as well as some of the new products that we will have and I'm sure we'll talk about this in our NASD business driven our biopharma business.

The other areas are also generally stable and good. The one area that I think we're probably a little more conservative on right now is the C&E, the chemical and energy market. That's about a quarter of our business. And it's really a tale of two cities. So we have a services and solutions, our Agilent CrossLab’s business that has grown and actually grew over the last year double-digits in C&E and our instrument business was more muted. And that's an area where going forward we're seeing that, that we're forecasting roughly flat for our business and that could be a potential area of upside if the instrumentation side of that business turns around.

Bill Quirk

And really from a potential upside standpoint, what are some of the key metrics that we should be watching for? Is it simple as crude oil prices? I know it's a little bit more complicated math, what are sort of milestones …?

Bob McMahon

Yes. When we look at the very -- the high level macro, and particularly on our instrumentation side, I would say the rest of our business isn't as correlated, it's really around PMIs and things like that. And if you look at PMIs over the last six months, they're down versus a year ago, but they've been generally stable. And our forecast is that they're going to stay at roughly the same levels that they are now. Now you're starting to see some areas where China picked up over the recent reporting period, actually, and Europe did as well, although the U.S. came down slightly.

That being said, when we look at our business, the roughly 60% of our business is more on the recurring side. And when we look at that, if you look at pill counts, and in the pharma side, or just testing on the Diagnostics and Genomic side, and those things are generally not tied to kind of macroeconomic concerns. And so, we feel really good about those two areas. Those were the leading areas of growth for us in FY '19 and expecting that to continue into FY '20.

Bill Quirk

And we've covered a lot of the end markets here, a lot of the end macros. Just talk a little bit about the state of overall global funding levels from an academic, we talked biosciences and biopharma, let's talk academics for a moment?

Bob McMahon

Yes, I think the academic markets, that's about 10% of our overall revenues for the company, primarily in our ACG business and LSAG business, I would say it's generally stable. From a funding perspective, we're seeing good funding in places like China, and actually in the U.S. it’s fairly stable as well. I would say that's an area where we've got some pretty exciting new products and new acquisitions in our cell analysis that goes into not only the academic and research areas, but then also into biopharma. And so it's an area where we continue to invest in and are excited about.

Bill Quirk

And then thinking about kind of the ongoing saga that is Brexit, how are you guys thinking about that impacting? And so what have you kind of -- what have you built into your forecast for Brexit?

Bob McMahon

Yes, this has been going on for a long time. And so, I think we don't see a material impact to our business. We've been in a state of readiness certainly on our side in terms of ensuring that we've got the right amount of inventory and so forth. And our customers, I think, are in that same area.

Brexit is a -- or the UK is a company that’s a business that's probably in the mid-single-digits of the overall business, just to kind of frame in kind of the exposure there, potential exposure. So, it's kind of business as usual for us. We're not expecting anything material either up or down on that.

Bill Quirk

And then just staying kind of with some of the global kind of geopolitical side of the business here, China on the other hand is a much larger percentage of Agilent. And the trade situation seems to change daily or by the tweets? And so given Agilent’s exposure to China, you talked about this a fair amount in the past, what's the current outlook from Agilent’s perspective?

Bob McMahon

Yes, China is a large piece of our business. And it's roughly about 20% of our revenues. It grew about 1% last year which was lower than our expectations. We're expecting a pick-up in that actually in FY -- in our FY '20 plan, roughly mid-single-digits. The trade tensions are in and of themselves haven't materially impacted our business. When we look across the markets that we compete in, the areas that were lower than we expected were really a result of Chinese government policy, primarily in food and then to a much lesser extent on the pharma side. Both of those policies actually -- on the food side with the decentralization of testing, actually we think long-term is a benefit and a positive for us. Because ultimately what they're looking to do is get testing closer -- food testing, food safety testing closer to where the food is being produced and increase testing overall, which will actually drive demand for instrumentation and testing over time.

The same with some of the policies, and I'm sure we'll probably talk about it on the pharma side, where there have been some questions about the pricing around generic pharmaceuticals and so forth. And actually, we see that as a long-term growth driver for us as well. Because ultimately what they're trying to do is increase quality, as well as increase the access to medicines, albeit at a lower price. But I think our instrumentation and our solutions actually play very well there. We're known for a very robust set of instrumentation and applications as well as helping for productivity in the lab. And so what we've seen there is actually our business in pharma in FY '19 actually still grew double-digits in China and we're expecting continued strong growth going forward.

Bill Quirk

And that was a great segue for some extra questions, so thank you, Bob. So first on food testing as I'm sure you saw one of your competitors recently acquired their way into this segment. And when they were asked about the ongoing transition of locations from a testing standpoint, they didn't seem quite as concerned in terms of relative to what Agilent has seen over the last couple of years. So help us kind of think about the kind of difference of opinion, shall we say?

Bob McMahon

Yes, and I think that that's a little different business than what we compete in. So we don't compete directly with that acquisition. And I think what we're seeing is over the course of the last three quarters, so for the benefit of the audience, what happened was a lot of the testing historically had been done by government and government labs, so it was very centralized where we had a very strong penetration and share. What happened over the course of the last couple of years is actually a decentralization in pushing out testing to contract labs, that one, we had less penetration, less market share, and they were also more efficient. And so what we're seeing is a rebalancing in terms of our business, we're seeing our contract lab testing business actually growing at double-digit rates. But that's not enough to offset the decline that we've seen in testing and instrumentation on the centralized -- of the central labs.

Long-term, what we've seen over the last three quarters is a stabilization of this business, and we're expecting that to actually continue into FY '20 and see that headwind go away in this new fiscal year. And then ultimately long-term we do expect food to continue to grow albeit perhaps not at the high levels that we had seen in the past. But if you think about what China is trying to do in terms of series of strategic priorities, improving quality around environmental standards, air, water, and then also improving their food, safety, improving their independence from an energy perspective as well as creating a self -- or internal pharmaceutical industry and not be reliant on Western companies, our products are really central to really helping drive those strategic priorities for China. And so, we continue to invest in China. We're expecting it to be a faster grower in FY ‘20 than it was in FY ‘19 and continues to be a very important part of our business.

Bill Quirk

And you kind of touched on last question, with last -- your response. You're right, small molecule business bounced back in China this year. You talked about that increasing here in '20. Kind of help us think about maybe the duration of that cycle? How long should we think about that business extending?

Bob McMahon

Yes. So, what happened in there, this is the 4+7 program which was a tendering program that the central government was looking to do to reduce prices on generic side. What we saw in the second quarter was kind of a pause of purchasing of instrumentation. And once the winners were identified, we saw a bounce back in that Q3 and then in Q4 as well. And so, we're expecting there are multiple waves of this because this was only covering about 25 compounds. We expect the next wave to happen probably at the beginning of the calendar year of next year, so just in a few months. And we actually see this as actually progressing fairly quickly through the cycle for two reasons. One is, the first program actually what you are seeing is other states and government, provinces and so forth, actually using that as reference to lower prices already. And so, what we're also seeing is a consolidation which actually moves to our strength. So when you think about the state of affairs so to speak in generic manufacturers in China for pharmaceutical products, there is by our count roughly 3,000 of them. The majority of the volume is made up of probably the top 20%. And when we look at our penetration where we're strongest is in the strongest multinationals as well as the Chinese manufacturers there, and those are the ones that have been winning the tenders, and we think that this is a good thing for us long-term.

Bill Quirk

And if we think about the phase two and how many phases are there?

Bob McMahon

That's a good question. I don't know.

Bill Quirk

Understood. Understood. We can't answer everything these days, is that right?

Bob McMahon

Yes.

Bill Quirk

Shifting gears a little bit to the upcoming election cycle here in the U.S., certainly as we kind of think about some of your macro end markets, I generally think about how the Diagnostic Group is fairly insulated irrespective of who emerges as the winner here next November. Biopharma is something that I think a number of us are keeping a fairly close eye on depending upon which candidate emerges from the democratic field. How is Agilent thinking about the ongoing or the upcoming rather political dynamics?

Bob McMahon

Yes. We are certainly keeping an eye on it. And we would share your perspective certainly on the diagnostics and that side of the clinical area, which is probably more insulated. And for biopharma in particular, we still see continued funding there and expect that to continue to grow in FY ‘20. It’s something that we're keeping a watch on. But I think when you think about some of the dynamics around science and all the clinical trials that are actually going on, I personally don't see that abating. There's rhetoric and then there's actually policy and implementation of policy. And I don't see that those things are necessarily correlated. And so we continue to make investments in our biopharam pipeline both from an instrumentation and application side, as well as very excited about some new products that are coming out or new capacity that's coming out on our Diagnostics and Genomics business that shows up in biopharma, which is kind of large molecule API. And we see that as a real catalyst and a growth driver for us in FY ‘20. So we're bullish on biopharma and the pharma market in general and we will continue to invest there.

Bill Quirk

Any questions from the audience? Bob going back to the October earnings call, in the guidance for FY '20, there's a number of questions about given the NASD, new NASD facility, excuse me, coming online. So I think that the expectation from The Street was the guidance that have been a little bit higher than what it ultimately was and you certainly touched on a few of the puts and takes with that particularly on chemical and energy. But I guess kind of bigger picture question is given NASD coming online biopharm doing -- obviously as part of biopharm doing very well, what was the pivot I guess or what kind of pushed you towards more of 5% core growth consistent with 2019 rather than …?

Bob McMahon

Well, one, it's early in the year. And while we're really excited about the NASD facility, and for those who may not be as familiar with this, this is a oligos-based manufacturing for RNA-based therapeutics. And we have a facility today. We brought on a new facility, which effectively doubles our capacity. So our new facility -- our business was roughly a little over $100 million, this has given us an opportunity to increase that to over $200 million or roughly $200 million over time.

We've assumed a ramp up in that in FY '20. And we're still early days, everything is very positive, not only from the market standpoint but I think we're taking a prudent approach in actually forecasting the slope of the ramp so to speak. We're expecting that, that can get up to full capacity by the end of the year. It certainly can go faster than that. It's not for lack of customer demand, it's really us making sure that we're providing and scaling up that in a very high quality manner for our customers.

When you think about RNA-based therapeutics, you're seeing a significant amount -- all of our volume today is -- or the vast majority of our volume today is just based on clinical trial demand. And when you look at the clinical trial pipeline of RNA-based therapeutics, there's been a couple of them that have been commercialized. But there's a significant amount of opportunity in the next several years of these products coming out. Now, we don't know which ones are going to get approved. But certainly some of the data for some of the late-stage trials have been very positive. And so we're excited about this not only for FY '20 but FY '21 and beyond, because this facility is actually scalable with additional capital. But I think we're taking a prudent or a conservative approach and more biased for upside than being aggressive right off the bat, so.

Bill Quirk

And recognizing that the facility to your point was built with expansion in mind. And if memory serves, I believe the capacity of the current facility could actually -- the new facility, excuse me, can actually triple from the first train to the two additional ones. Just remind us of any event you see the demand hold there, and how quickly can Agilent respond to bring up additional capacity?

Bob McMahon

Yes. So, the facility, the shell was built out to your point to be able to extend the capacity from roughly $100 million to up to $300 million, depending on additional trains or different manufacturing lines. We can do that -- this was a $185 million investment, we can do it for roughly a third of that for each line. And it's probably 12 to 18 months to get it fully up and running and operational.

Bill Quirk

So you have two additional ones for the next one and then there’s an additional period of time?

Bob McMahon

Yes, we probably would do it line-by-line as opposed to doing two lines at the same time. So it would be probably a 2020 decision. And then coming online sometime in '21, late '21 or early '22 fiscal year.

Bill Quirk

And then one item that I think Mike was just trying to highlight on the most recent call was the -- a slightly tighter capital availability in certain end markets. Can you talk about chemical and energy, and maybe that's more where his comments directed. I guess could you help kind of unpack that for us? I appreciate that if you have the right products, you will be able to find capital, but I’m just trying to…?

Bob McMahon

Yes, that was where it was mainly. When we think about our chemical and energy business, it’s actually, as I mentioned, it actually delivered 3% core growth in FY '19, which was right on expectations. Now, the way we got there was a little different. So, we actually had double-digit growth in our ACG business, really with the services on consumable side. And then our instrumentation was down slightly. And what we're forecasting in our plan next year is roughly flattish growth in chemical and energy. And that I think we're taking a prudent perspective there now.

We've got -- we're very excited about some of the portfolio that we have there. So, the biggest opportunity there is the new gas chromatograph line, and actually the uptake there has been exceeding our expectation in terms of ramp and uptake, which is good.

Now that being said, we always thought the opportunity, if that's a replacement cycle of an existing product, how can we actually pull forward some of the replacements and shorten the replacement cycle or actually gain share. And we're still early days because these are instruments that last 10 plus years. But we're really excited about the customer uptake there. And so I think that's the biggest area when we think about kind of the tightening of the capital market. When we think about the other areas, I think we feel pretty good about it. And we're actually expecting a modest recovery in our instrumentation business next year. And again, we're planned for more.

Bill Quirk

Okay, understood. Thank you for the clarification. You highlighted the ACG Group and the company has been bullish on CrossLab for quite some time. So can you help us think about the visibility into kind of deal flow and kind of what gives you that confidence that this business can continue to grow above corporate average?

Bob McMahon

Yes, so last year was just a fantastic year, actually it was fantastic year on the back of several fantastic years. I mean it really grew 10%. And when you look at the markets, almost all of the markets grew 10% and all regions grew actually high-single-digits or higher. So it was really broad-based across all markets and all geographies. And this is a business that’s about two-thirds services, one-third consumables. And when you think about the opportunity here, what we've been able to do is two things which really gives us confidence that this is sustainable going forward is, one is increase our attach rates. So we still are fairly low in terms of the attach rate when we sell an instrument, actually when we actually would have a service contract attached to it, it's roughly in the low 20s and low to mid 20s depending on the platform. We think that there's an opportunity there to get that significantly higher over time and within the proper incentives and actually what customers are asking for we are seeing that happen.

In addition, what we're also being able to do is actually upsell higher versions of that service, when we actually do sell. So you get -- kind of got 2 for 1. So you're increasing the attach rate, but also the quality of service and the level of services higher. And the reason for that is our instrumentation is becoming more sophisticated, it's becoming smarter. So that's helping drive efficiencies. But it's also creating a situation where it's harder to actually fix in the lab. And they don't want their scientists actually fixing these instruments, they want us to be able to do it.

So we think that this is a multi-leg or a multi-year opportunity to continue to grow. If we look at some of our competitors, just to give you a frame, if we're in the mid-20s, low to mid 20s in terms of the attach rate, some of the best-in-class in our industry is in the 50% range, 50% to 60% range.

Bill Quirk

So there’s no reason to think Agilent think of …?

Bob McMahon

No.

Bill Quirk

No, Okay. That's great. Well, I'm afraid we’ve run out of time. So Bob, thank you so much for joining this morning.

Bob McMahon

Thank you. Excellent. Thank you.