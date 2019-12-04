Hormel Puts Shareholders In A Festive Mood

Hormel stock is just $1 shy of new all-time highs and is primed to spike higher as short sellers throw in the towel.

If you're a long-time Hormel (HRL) shareholder, there's plenty to be thankful for this past week. The company just announced an 11% dividend hike, raising the quarterly payment by 2.25 cents. Meanwhile, the stock is up sharply over the past week, defying a market that sold off to start December.

In fact, with Hormel's strong run since earnings, the stock now sits within $1 of its all-time high.

You don't have to be a technical analysis expert to deduce that the stock is likely to pop once it tops the $46 resistance area. Source: Finviz

And with the recent Thanksgiving celebrations, it's nice to see that Hormel's long-beleaguered turkey business has suddenly showed real signs of life again. If you've been following the Hormel story since I started covering it in early 2017, you know that just about every quarterly analysis ends along the lines of once turkey picks back up, earnings are going to take off. Well, that moment is finally here and as such, 2020 could be a banner year for Hormel.

Source: Hormel's website

That said, the latest earnings report has some flaws. In fact, the quarter had plenty to quibble with. The headline revenues and earnings numbers, for example, don't look great on a year-over-year basis. And several divisions reported negative results versus last year. But that was to be expected.

Remember that Hormel just sold Cytosport – the protein drink business – to Pepsico (PEP) for nearly $500 million, and thus its sales are now excluded from the mix. Hormel's grocery division was thus down nearly 10% year-over-year, but excluding Cytosport, organic sales were up.

International sales and profits also showed a significant decline. That was also to be expected as the trade war/tariff situation has greatly disrupted the market for international pork product exports. If you're playing the short-term earnings game, this looks like a negative for Hormel. Ultimately however, some resolution will come with the trade war or new export channels will open up. You'd be foolish as a long-term investor to sell a stock based on a clearly temporary disruption that is outside of Hormel's control. The same goes for the dip in profits in its Megamex (the Mexican foods) joint venture due to high avocado prices. Revenues continue to boom there, and we'll get a bumper year of EPS at some point in the future as Mexican avocado supplies come back online and/or more production moves to emerging avocado-growing areas such as the nation of Colombia.

Why Hormel Stock Rallied on Seemingly So-So Earnings

If Hormel had been trading at a premium valuation, these sorts of concerns could have caused a sell-off on earnings. But the opposite was true. Hormel stock has hardly moved in 2019, a year in which other sleepy consumer staples stocks like Hershey (HSY), P&G (PG), McCormick (MKC) and the like have shot up. In that environment Hormel – a debt-free Dividend Aristocrat – should have caught a bid already. Instead the stock has been largely flat in 2019 until this past week.

Not only that, short sellers have made Hormel – bizarrely – one of their highest-conviction bets. Hormel's outstanding short position is near 15% of the float which is unprecedented for a firm with no debt, stable cash flows, and which operates in a defensive industry. Short sellers appeared to be banking on Nielsen grocery store scanner data showing weak sales at retail, along with the threat of African Swine Fever causing a short-term earnings dip.

If you follow Hormel, however, you know these sorts of animal health scares happen every few years, and are nothing out of the ordinary. Hormel has dealt with all of them over the decades, and, it should be emphasized, Hormel's reliance on commodity meat products drops with every passing year. People shorting Hormel stock based on its outdated reputation as merely a low-margin pork vendor are missing the company's transformation into a leading consumer products company.

And, the African Swine Fever simply isn't causing the sort of pork price spike that the bears had been betting on. Here's CEO Jim Snee on the latest conference call discussing the matter in relation to Hormel's overall outlook:

The biggest risk factor continues to be the impact African swine fever could have on our business. While we have seen volatility in the market, we have not seen a major and sustained increase in pork costs as we and much of the industry expected. A combination of higher domestic pork production, higher levels of cold storage in China and presumably lower Chinese consumer demand are factors keeping prices in check.

Hormel: A Conviction Pick - Looking For $55+ In 2020

Hormel remains one of my highest conviction buy and hold for decades sort of stocks. Hormel is an outstanding value within the Dividend Aristocrat space, and its yield is back over 2.0% given the recent 11% dividend hike. This is far above its historical yield (closer to a 1.5% median for HRL stock) in recent years, and makes it a bargain compared to other Aristocrats that are selling at yields well below their historical yields.

I'd also note that Hormel has taken to keeping track of its years of consecutive double-digit dividend hikes in its conference calls (this was the 11th year of 10%+ dividend hikes in a row by the way). It's clearly a management priority to not only maintain Dividend Aristocrat status, but also to keep up this tradition of accelerated annual hikes. If 10% annual hikes occur going forward, HRL stock will be yielding 5% on today's cost in just eight years.

Maybe the short sellers end up getting redemption next quarter as the pork disruption causes the long-anticipated hit to Hormel's margins. Or maybe not. For folks buying Hormel for its higher than average dividend yield, decades of outstanding EPS and dividend growth, and its tremendous debt-free balance sheet, this swine scare will be a total non-factor in our long-term returns.

Meanwhile, the revival of the long-slumbering turkey division (roughly 25% of revenues) is set to deliver double-digit EPS growth for Hormel in the near-term.

Hormel reported an increase in turkey sales of 5% this quarter while revenues rose 3%. Earnings rose 6% as margins improved. This isn't the big bang yet – Hormel is dramatically under-earning its capacity here due to turkey prices being depressed for years. CEO Jim Snee's comment on the conference call should grab your attention:

It's important to note, this quarter represents the first time since the fourth quarter of 2016 that we grew volume, sales and segment profit at Jennie-O Turkey Store.

After three long and brutal years for turkey, Hormel is now posting gains here again. And there's a whole lot more room for recovery as turkey comes out of this deep multi-year slump. The groundwork is now in place for Jennie-O Turkey's profits to start posting double-digit gains as that division recovers.

This is part of the reason why Hormel's P/E ratio is misleading – a quarter of the company's business has been producing much less profit than it should be for an extended period. That struggling division is now set to supercharge overall EPS growth as it returns to normal or perhaps even enjoys a healthy growth cycle again. Despite that, Hormel continues to sell at a discount to consumer staples companies with much worse balance sheets, less growth, and which aren't operating substantially below their normal earnings potential.

Don't forget the debt-free balance sheet either; theoretically, if Hormel levered up the balance sheet and bought back a lot of stock, its P/E ratio would drop to something like 16-18x overnight. Most folks totally fail to give Hormel any credit for its net cash position when comparing it to highly indebted rivals. As we saw with Kraft Heinz (KHC), however, balance sheet strength actually is important, even though we may forget during bullish times.

In any case, throw in the short-sellers getting forced to cover once their misguided campaign ends, and there's an easy path to Hormel trading at $55+ over the next 12-18 months. If you just look at the reported numbers, you're missing the story. With turkey recovering and the company's branded products delivering great performance; Hormel will become more difficult to ignore in coming quarters.

Hormel CEO Jim Snee recently appearing on CNBC from the SPAM Museum.

As Snee said in that CNBC interview, the turkey business has a ton of momentum heading into 2020, and the mainline grocery products business is delivering strong results as well. The EPS number for this quarter was a bit messy with the sale of Cytosport and margin hits from higher pork and avocado prices. Long-term investors can take advantage of the momentary confusion; once Hormel starts reporting clean large EPS growth again - quite possibly as soon as next year - it should follow the likes of Hershey and McCormick to a sharply higher share price.

This is a brief excerpt from Ian's Insider Corner report published December 1st for our service's subscribers. If you enjoyed this, consider our service to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL,MKC,HSY,KHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.