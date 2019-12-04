Market Volatility Bulletin: VXX Term Structure Steepens Out As Stocks Rally

The VXX term structure steepened out in a big hurry - have we already witnessed the largest vol episode of the month?

There was a very large order for SPX Jan 2980 puts yesterday. Such trades are quite easy to hedge, but the trade is notable for its sheer magnitude.

Market Intro

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are on the upswing this Wednesday morning, in keeping with European equities (VGK, EFA). All of the sector SPDRs have increased since Tuesday's close.

Spot VIX is down 1.65 points - about 10%.

Thoughts on Volatility

It's tough to know what these big put buyers are doing. Pat Hennessy knows this, and I highly doubt he is stirring sensationalism, but rather just reporting on a large, targeted vol purchase.

Hedging deltas on the buy is trivial for the party who took the position. So from that perspective, it's not at all as though "someone just went massively short".

As for this morning, VT's call from yesterday seems to be holding out quite well. Spot VIX has fallen rather precipitously so far, though as we'll see below, VX futures are more hesitant in shifting.

The gap here between VIX and VIX3M (as of yesterday) was not all that high - about .7 vol points. So the gauge that Volatility Trader offers for determining whether market volatility is heating up in earnest was indeed a pretty thin margin.

With all the US-denominated debt in the world, I do think a dollar squeeze (say, on an Italian debt bomb) could really put the hurt on non-US dollar assets, especially if you measure returns in the USD (as most investors here on SA likely do).

Absent that kind of scenario, however, I agree that the US performance premium over international equities is, to put it mildly, a tad overdone.

For much of the last decade, US indexes such as the SPX have offered not only higher returns, but also consistently lower volatility. There is nothing intrinsic to US stocks that bestow a superior risk-return profile over any other asset class. I suspect we will see a pretty strong reversal play out over the next decade or so.

Term Structure

The back end of the VX term structure has barely budged today, and for that matter the front end is displaying hesitation in falling much alongside spot VIX.

This is natural. Spot jumped from an 11-handle up to a high of 17.63 over the Tuesday session - more than six points.

If spot VIX can approach the 13 handle over the next session or two, I think we get a dive in the M1 contract, and steep contango resumes.

There's reason to believe that a calming process is already in effect. Check out the term structure on the VXX. The front end has steepened a great deal even in comparison to Tuesday's close.

My read here is that traders are looking at the last couple days as an isolated event, a blip that will not ultimately rock the boat much. If you disagree, I'd be interested in your reasoning. But that's quite a change in the term structure based on one morning of calm.

Wrap Up

