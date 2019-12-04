Bank Of America: Hot Stock May Be Ready To Cool

Bank of America's (BAC) stock has surged in recent weeks as yields have climbed and the curve has normalized. However, some traders are betting the stock pulls back between now and year-end by as much as 5%. The improving yield curve has lifted the entire sector, but now the sector, as measured by the SPDR Financial ETF (XLF) may have peaked short term and due for a decline, adding additional pressure to Bank of America's stock.

If you'd like, you can track all of my free Seeking Alpha articles on this Google spreadsheet I have created.

Spreads Widen

The spread between the 10-Year Treasury rate and the 2-Year Treasury started to widen after briefly inverting in late August. The spread widened to around 28 basis points by November 12. However, since that time, the spread has once again started contracting, falling to about 17 basis points as of December 4. Banks typically trade with trends in the spreads and the yield curve due to the effects the curve has on a bank's net interest income. Higher rates and wider spreads offer banks more revenue, while lower rates and narrow spreads reduce revenue.

Sector Weakness

The XLF ETF rose sharply throughout October and November, trading back to its all-time high at a price of around $30.30, which also is serving as a level of technical resistance. It would suggest that over the short term, the ETF could fall back to approximately $28.75, a drop of about 3.5%.

However, the relative strength index (RSI) is trending higher for the ETF, and that suggests that the stock is likely seeing bullish momentum entering it. It's also a sign that the ETF is likely to continue to rise over the longer term.

Betting On A Drop

Traders are also betting that Bank of America's stock declines. Over the past week, the $32 put options for expiration on December 27 have seen their open interest levels rise by over 90,000 contracts. It brings the total number of open contracts at that strike price to nearly 91,000.

According to data provided by Trade Alert, the put contracts have traded on the ASK, a sign the puts were bought. It would suggest that traders are betting that Bank of America's stock will fall. The options trade for roughly $0.35 per contract and means that the stock would have to fall to around $31.65 by the end of the month for the buyer to earn a profit. It amounts to a decline of almost 5% from the stock's current price of roughly $33.20 on December 4. It's a large wager too, with the open contracts having a dollar value of about $3.2 million.

Momentum Leaving

The relative strength index is beginning to trend lower, and that would suggest that the stock is likely losing momentum and is changing direction over the short term. If the stock falls below a support level around a price of $33, it could go on to drop to around $31.80.

Risks

Should Bank of America not fall below technical support at $33, the stock could go on to rise to the next significant level of resistance, which would come at $34.50, a price the stock has not seen since 2008.

Additionally, it isn't clear from the options data if the bearish betting on Bank of America is a hedge. A holder of the stock may be buying the puts to protect their position from downside risk, which would make the put buying less of a directional bet and more about just holding some year-end protection to lock in profits.

Overall, the bank sector has been very strong over the last few weeks, so a short-term pullback doesn't seem that unlikely or that out of the ordinary.

Follow Me If you would like notifications when I have new articles published, please hit the follow button at the top of the page. Get your 2-week free trial About The Author I first fell in love with the stock market when I was 16 years. Now, 25 years later and after a long career as a buy-side trader, I share all of my experience with you daily with timely thoughts throughout the day in Reading The Markets. I use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to identify individual stock ideas for you. Get your 2-week free trial of Reading The Markets

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.