Salesforce: Q3 Results And Guidance Point To Slow Down

Why investors should sidestep this investment sooner rather than later.

Cash flow got a non-recurring bump. For the year, cash flows will reach 22%-23%.

Investment Thesis

Salesforce's (CRM) Q3 2020 results and call delivered a very positive narrative, even though the facts point to a company with slowing revenue growth.

The reaction after-hours was largely muted as investors embraced the strong beats, but hoped for more positive surprises.

When a stock is already pricing in several years of strong growth ahead and is now starting to decelerate, investors would do well to consider sidestepping this investment.

Growth Guidance Points to a Slowdown

Salesforce's fiscal 2021 (calendar 2020) guidance was unchanged from the one provided at Dreamforce:

Source: author's calculations, includes Q4 2020 guidance (*) & fiscal 2021 guidance (***)

Assuming that Salesforce is attempting to sandbag results, even at the high end of its guidance of 23%, there is a marked slowdown from fiscal 2020 at 28%.

And that's to be expected when a company reaches a certain size.

What I believe investors are paying undue attention to, is just how volatile its performance is expected to be throughout fiscal 2021. Specifically, for Q1 2021, the guidance points to 28%-29% revenue growth rates, but by year-end, its total growth rate is only expected to be 23%.

In other words, there is likely to be one or more quarters at 18%-20% as Salesforce comes up against tough comparisons in H2 2021 from its Tableau acquisition.

The Narrative During The Call

Salesforce's Chairman and co-Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff delivered a very exciting investment call - as expected.

(source)

The narrative was very carefully tailored towards guiding investors' expectations towards the next leg of Salesforce's journey.

In essence, as discussed during Dreamforce, investors should expect Salesforce's post fiscal 2021 growth rates to hover around 20%. One thing was clear, Salesforce's high 20s% growth rates will start to come down after its next fiscal year.

Cash Flow Generation Was Strong

On a positive note, Salesforce's cash flows from operations were impressively strong, and up 108% year-over-year. Digging into details, we can see that this unexpected bump was driven by earlier cash collection from customers, as well as Tableau's cash from operations.

On a trailing twelve months, cash flows from operations were up 30%. Moreover, Salesforce's full-year fiscal 2020 (this calendar year) cash flows from operations (before capex) are expected to be up 22%-23%. Consequently, it is entirely possible that Salesforce's full-year fiscal 2020 free cash flow will reach $3.3 billion (after capex, but before recurring acquisitions).

Altogether, Salesforce's balance sheet remains incredibly strong with a net cash position of $3.7 billion. Again, given Salesforce's ability to generate more than $3 billion of free cash flow per year, this reinforces just how strong its balance sheet is.

On the other hand, notwithstanding posting mid-20% growth, Salesforce's stock-based compensation was up a whopping 55% compared with the same period a year ago.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

For 2019, Salesforce's share price has been an underperformer compared with the S&P 500 (SPY), trailing the index by 4% points.

Source: author's calculations

Investors that follow the cloud space will undoubtedly know that for a few years now, the sector is being richly valued, with very few reasonable pockets of compelling opportunities.

The table reminds readers that presently investors are paying a premium for Salesforce's sales at 8.2x compared with its historical valuation of 7.8x. Bullish shareholders would retort that investors are ''expected'' to pay up for high-quality growth.

Personally, I struggle to uncover a positively skewed risk-reward balance in Salesforce's valuation.

The Bottom Line

(source)

When the facts look different from our initial hypothesis, it is easier to get frustrated and entrenched than it is to change our minds. The facts point to Salesforce being an overvalued stock, with a decelerating growth rate.

For a considerable amount of time, momentum and belief will propel the stock forward towards new heights, but at some point, investors will start to question what is the correct metric to value this growth stock, which is now starting to slow down.

Looking For Rewarding Returns? Even though Salesforce is terrific, numerous studies have shown that it is difficult to beat the market with widely followed richly-priced popular names. Meanwhile, by being extremely selective and investing in smaller contrarian stocks, your chances substantially improve. Investment strategy inspired by Buffett, Pabrai, and Greenblatt. Contrarian investing: never easy, but often rewarding. Sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today! SKIN IN THE GAME: I'm always invested alongside you in My TOP 5 STOCKS!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.