Apple Is Getting Too Expensive

Apple (AAPL) has seen a big improvement in sentiment over the last few weeks as the demand for iPhone 11 is looking better than expected. Nikkei reported that Apple has asked its suppliers to increase their production of iPhone 11 by 10% or 8 million. Bloomberg has reported an improvement in unit sales in China.

One of the reasons behind this sudden increase could be lower expectations from the management. Back in July, Apple CFO Luca Maestri said "we reduced channel inventory for iPhone slightly more than last year" in a question from analyst Wamsi Mohan. The lower inventory in this cycle could be a reason behind the recent increase in production targets. There is also a possibility of margin decline due to the launch of a low-cost iPhone in the first quarter of 2020.

Apple has given a price cut of $50 to iPhone 11 compared to year-ago quarter. It has provided other incentives like TV+ service as well as an option for 3% cashback for customers using Apple Card. All these initiatives have reduced the effective price of the iPhone 11. Investors need to look at the impact of the higher demand and price cuts on margins and revenue to gauge the future potential of Apple stock.

Price reduction was inevitable

Last year, I mentioned that Apple could reduce the price to sub-$650 for iPhone XR in a Seeking Alpha article. It received a lot of pushback from other contributors and commenters. Most of them mentioned that Apple would never reduce its prices to protect its brand image and its margins. Eventually, Apple raised its retail price of iPhone XR to $749 and this led to massive production cuts throughout the holiday quarter. This also had a negative impact on Apple's stock in the last quarter of 2018 when the company stopped releasing unit shipment numbers.

In this cycle, Apple's management has shown a change of direction. It has not only reduced the retail price by $50 to $699 but there are a number of other incentives that reduce the final price for customers. Loyal iPhone users can use trade-in program to get further discounts. A trade-in from iPhone 6s will reduce the cost by another $100 while for iPhone XR users the price cut is $370.

Apple has also given a one-year free Apple TV+ subscription for new buyers which is equal to another $60 discount. Customers making a purchase from Apple Card can get 3% cashback or $20 discount. Hence, we can see that Apple has made a big effort to improve the value proposition of its latest iPhones.

It is not a surprise that all these efforts have helped in improving the demand for its iPhone in the current cycle. In addition to this, Apple had a lower expectation compared to last year's cycle. All these factors have helped in the recent production boost of iPhone 11.

Impact on margins

While the demand for flagship iPhones has exceeded expectation, it would be difficult for Apple to show an improvement in margins. All the above initiatives would lead to a reduction in the average selling price of devices. This will impact the margins negatively for the next few quarters. In the last quarterly report, Apple showed 2.2 percentage point decline in Products margin for fiscal year 2019. Over the last two years, Products gross margin has declined by 3.5 percentage points.

Source: Apple filings

There can be a further decline in Products margin over the next few quarters. This will have a negative impact on overall margins and EPS. In the last quarter, Apple's operating margin declined to 24.40%, a 122 basis point fall from the year-ago quarter. Despite higher sales, it is unlikely that Apple would be able to stem the decline in margins in the current iPhone cycle. We could see an improvement in margins as the 5G cycle rolls out, however that will depend on a number of factors including Apple's success in the new services launched this year.

Future Valuation

The recent jump in Apple stock on good iPhone 11 demand news shows that the company is still heavily dependent on this segment. Despite the focus on Services, Apple would need to show at least some progress within iPhones to justify a higher valuation. Apple's ttm operating margin and net income have dropped in the past few quarters. However, the P/E ratio has almost doubled in 2019.

While an improvement in iPhone demand is positive, investors should also take into account the lower channel inventory and big price cuts in the recent cycle. We could see a major decline in margins in the next few quarters which will lead to lower EPS. This will further increase the valuation multiple for the stock which is already close to its peak.

It would be important to note the revenue from iPhone segment in the upcoming earnings. This will show the impact of price cuts and the improvement of iPhone demand on the top line. I don't think it will be possible for Apple stock to sustain its bullish momentum in the near term due to already high valuation and declining EPS.

Investor Takeaway

Apple's price cut through direct and indirect initiatives has helped in boosting the demand for iPhone 11. The recent increase in production targets for Apple suppliers has helped in increasing the bullish sentiment towards the stock. But these price cuts will also impact the margins and EPS negatively.

Apple stock is currently trading at close to its peak valuation multiple. Any decline in EPS and revenue will lead to strong correction in the stock, similar to the one seen in the holiday quarter of 2018.

