Lowe's Companies (LOW) CEO Marvin Ellison Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference Transcript

Listeners please note that all important disclosures including personal holding disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures appear on the Morgan Stanley public website www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures or at the registration desk. Good morning Simeon Gutman, Morgan Stanley's Hardline/Broadline Food Retail Analyst. It's my pleasure to introduce Lowe's and welcome them for their inaugural appearance at this event. They are represented by CEO, Marvin Ellison and EVP and CFO, Dave Denton.

This is a business that requires little introduction. It's an iconic brand not only one of the largest retailers in the U.S. but also the world. As many know the Lowe's story and stock have long been among the most popular narrative in all of retail, a good business and a great segment that is seemingly under earning. 9% operating margin today with a three-year goal of 12%, that's where this current Executive Team fits in not only identifying the strengths of the business but carefully making changes to improve it. I'm going to mention now Lowe's is our top pick. I am going to be talking about it later today. It's just about a good business getting better and a good segment that's getting better and a multiple that we think is conducive to expansion. So with that I'm going to turn over the floor to CEO, Marvin Ellison for some introductory remarks.

Marvin R. Ellison

Great, thank you. Hey, good morning everyone. Pleasure to be here. So Lowe's is a terrific company with an outstanding brand and a real powerful balance sheet. And we're in a really challenging retail market but we're very fortunate we are in a space that has very strong demand. And we're going to capture that in front of us by focusing on what we've defined as retail fundamentals and these are just basic fundamental things that all retailers must be good at. So, we've also assembled a talented leadership team with deep home improvement and retail experience and when I arrived in July of last year that was not the case at the company. Also last year we took some really aggressive steps to make sure we get our focus back on the core home improvement business. And so we exited some unprofitable businesses and we really exited any operations that were not core to home improvement. I mean these are always difficult decisions but we felt like they were necessary.

As we think about delivering on our commitment to retail fundamentals we've outlined what we call four strategic initiatives. And so I'll quickly walk you through these four initiatives. The first one is what we call merchandizing excellence and this is defined as having the right product at the right place at the right time with more importantly serving customers where they choose to shop in this omni-channel environment. We've added merchandising services team to the field and they are allowing us to drive reset execution and helping us to also drive improvement in our tasking. We also rolled out for the first time field merchandising teams and this team's primary role is to help us to improve localization and space productivity in the stores. And we are also fixing and modernizing our online experience. We feel good about the progress we're making but that is an undertaking that is a multi-quarter focus for us.

The second initiative is operational efficiency and we define this as simplifying the store operations so we can unlock more operating profit while improving customer service. So, one of the things we're doing to leverage this we rolled out 85,000 smart phone devices in our stores, it gives the associates real-time data for the first time so they can engage the customer with find out specific information of our product, product availability, location, price, etcetera without ever losing engagement with the customer. This has been a big win for us. We've also modernized our payroll allocation system and our scheduling system. An example is in Q3 we were able to leverage payroll expense and improved customer service by 500 basis points. It is very difficult to do but we see ongoing improvement from a productivity perspective.

The third initiative is supply chain transformation. We think about Lowe's today and our supply-chain basically was designed to get product from suppliers to distribution centers from distribution centers to stores. In this omnichannel world we're working in we have to have the same efficiency in getting products to customer's homes, into the job size of pro customers and we're working to get this transformation up and going. And lastly our fourth initiative is what we call customer engagement. And this initiative is primarily focused on the very important pro segment which we believe is a huge opportunity for us.

Today roughly 20% to 25% of our sales are from the pro customer. We see this as a huge opportunity. And one of the ways we're addressing the needs of the pro is we're focusing on some very basic things like investing in job like quantities and have the right level of depth of inventory on the shelf. This is very important for pros. Staffing the desk with skilled, qualified individuals, making sure we give them loading assistance, providing supervisory level of talent for the area, and also ensuring that we are focused on the right quantity bulk buying prices.

All of these four initiatives and the things I've talked about seem very basic and very simple but before we embark on more strategic initiatives we felt the foundation of the business had to be refined and we were not focused on running basic fundamental things that retailers must be good at. Now that these foundation things are starting to take hold you're going to see a start to invest in more strategic initiatives that's going to allow us to start to take market share. So as we think about the future we're encouraged about the actions that we're taking, we're encouraged by the progress we're making in our gross margin, and we're realizing the compounding effects of these efforts from Q1-Q2 when we just completed and at our earnings call for Q3.

We're also excited about the potential of this business over the foreseeable future getting our operating income to 12% and getting our return on invested capital to a range of 35%. We're pleased to be here today and I will look forward to taking any additional questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Simeon Gutman

Thank you. I will start with -- get the biggest picture one is getting to that 12% margin goal from where we are today. You mentioned productivity, I think you mentioned efficiency, and I think this is still a pretty topical issue. Can -- I guess what is the mix between getting to that 12% so this productivity have to meaningfully improve or is there just a lot of costs that's highly efficient or excess in the business that can be taken out that can get part of the way there?

David M. Denton

Well if you look at the algorithm over the next several years around how we can get to that 12% there's really two things to keep in mind. One is improving sales productivity which is really leaning into the pro customer and beginning to service that customer better and taking a little bit more market share in a very fragmented market, number one so improving from a sales perspective. Secondly as Marvin said is there are a lot of initiatives in the store that we're doing to one, move from more -- from less task to more service hour apportionment. But importantly actually taking hours out of stores we reduced the actual amount of cash that's required within those stores. A lot of that is technology-enabled and so those two algorithms or those two programs that we have in place they have to work in tandem to get to the 12% and we feel very committed to that number and also have a very good line of sight to that number over the long-term

Marvin R. Ellison

So if you think about payroll productivity for a second, July of last year we're in a what we call a high-touch retail environment from a service perspective. But when we look at our payroll spin in the stores specifically roughly 60% of every dollar we spent was to do something other than serve our customer. It was unloading trucks, loading trucks, doing tasks but it was all off the sales force not supporting selling or customer engagement. So we built this multiyear roadmap with technology initiatives that will allow us to take some of the task out and then take the payroll that is freed up and make investments in service and also to drive productivity to the bottom line. So when I talk about payroll leverage in Q3 and 500 basis points of service improvement that was driven based on putting in technology, taking out task and then investing on the sales floor but also investing in the bottom line. And so we have a multiyear roadmap.

So you think about what Dave talked about with the pro customer, being able to drive a more productive customer, that customer is seven times more valuable than a DIY customer. One of the reasons why our competitor has a productivity model that is more efficient than ours is that the penetration of that customer is a lot higher and their investments in technology over the past seven years have been a lot more efficient. So we understand how to get there, it is just a multiyear roadmap to make it happen.

David M. Denton

And I think what's important too some of this is not all that innovative. I mean more of it came from locations where as an example price changes were pretty automated and they are very efficient methodologies for implementing in the stores. I would say that Lowe's at the moment is probably a decade or more behind that is a very manual process. So just putting some very basic fundamental processes that most retailers used today will really improve our productivity.

Marvin R. Ellison

The good news is doesn’t take a decade to catch-up anymore because of the advancements in technology, cloud-based technology, great tech companies that can help us to accelerate. We just want to be smart about what we invest in and the prioritization and we've been very methodical with that process.

Simeon Gutman

So you've been with the company for about a year and a half or so can you tell us what surprised you both on the positive and the negative, the investors have encountered a couple along the way by definition of surprises, something you don't know. But do you think you know what you don't know at this point, I'll leave it at that?

Marvin R. Ellison

Look I think on the positive I mean we probably made more leadership decisions at senior levels than any retailer our size making money. And so we have a really strong and solid balance sheet but when I arrived in July it was obvious that the depth of talent and depth of experience in key positions was lacking. And so if you think for a second within the first six months new Chief Financial Officer, new EVP of Merchandising, new EVP of Stores, new Head of Supply Chain, new Head of Online, new Head of IT I mean it's a lot of changes. And so one pleasant surprise is that with all those leadership dynamics from different places the team has really gelled very well together. We got really good conduit in the business. That is not a given because anytime you make any changes you always take the risk of creating a cultural issue where people just don't work well together.

So I think a lot of our early success has been to credit a lot of the functional leaders really working well together and allowing us to build out our strategy and being very consistent. If you look at the business we feel great about the progress we make with the pro customer. Although I highlighted it is still roughly 20% to 25% of our business, it's been the catalyst of our U.S. store base comp growth this year. And we think that's going to continue. And we announced on our Q3 earnings call that we are going to be -- we're testing a new loyalty program that we will be launching the first half of next year. We think that's going to give us the ability to have differentiation and have some level of stickiness with that customer that we don't have today.

In addition to the very pleased with the merchandise services team and the field merchants because we're seeing the space productivity improvement in stores from a in cap, from an off shelf. There was no retailer our size that had worse metrics on in cap productivity. As a matter of fact we didn’t even know what it was. I mean I remember my first couple of visits in the stores I would actually question taking into your most productive in caps and we didn't even have that data. So think about that very valuable space that we were not even measuring the way most retailers like Costco and Wal-Mart and Target and our other competitors measured. So when I look at all those things I feel great, I feel great about the productivity of our operations and improvement in services.

Where we still know we need to continue to make investments we talked about e-commerce. This is a modern environment, customers want to shop the way they desire from pick-up in store to the old-fashioned Cash and Carry to buy it at home, delivered from a store. And so we're working on those evolutions in our business and it's going to take time. I mean case important July of last year we are on a decade old platform for our e-commerce site, a decade old platform. That is an equivalent of having a dialogue for your computer at home plugged in the wall. And so now we have half of the site transition to Google Cloud and we will have the entire e-commerce site on the cloud in the first half of next year. And we're putting other initiatives in place that's going to just modernize our site. There is still lot to do but we have the right team, we have the right capital investments, it is just taking the appropriate time to get there.

And also we talked a lot about our Canadian business and we've made some tough decisions with store closures and leadership changes and simplification of all the multiple banners and skew rationalization. Those things are ongoing but we feel good about the potential of the Canadian business. So positives negatives but all-in-all we feel like we're on track and we feel confident that we have a good plan in place.

Simeon Gutman

You operate in a in a cyclical industry but the backdrop for the last several years has been pretty healthy and steady. Are you at a point where you have the operational and the financial controls where we could see more consistent business performance really not from a top-line because I think the top-line has been fairly steady and healthy but more from a margin perspective where the lumps have been smoothed out?

David M. Denton

Well, listen I think every business has a little bit of lumps. I think the challenge with all of us is as leaders and managers is to be able to effectively manage through those lumps. And I think we have a good program and process in place to be able to do that. So I feel pretty confident about that. I would say the one thing we're probably not doing it very efficiently right now, we've thrown more FTEs at it as opposed to technology at it as we build those planning systems and those analytical engines that allow us to manage that more efficiently. But I feel like we've got good solid handle on it. I will say that one thing that we continue to work through or manage through is the tariff implication. That uncertainty is things that makes it more difficult to plan. We typically try to plan for the worst and hope for the best if you will. But obviously those are headwinds to us as we think about the future but we are actively managing through that and put in both processes and teams of people to go after that, to allow us to manage the margin profile of the company in that kind of environment.

Marvin R. Ellison

Look but if you go back to your previous question about surprises I mean obviously Q1 for us was -- could be classified as a surprise. We had limited visibility to some of the cost increases that have been taken months prior to me arriving and some of the new leaders. And those costs increases started to show up in the business in later months and we had to make those adjustments. The good news is because we had such an experienced team in place we're able to get our arms around it. If you look at our margin improvement in Q2 and Q3 you can see that we were able to get there.

Dave's right that we didn't have the necessary benefit of a world-class system to help us to do it in a more automated way but we were able to define and design processes that we could get our arms around from a manual perspective while we build a system. And we will be rolling out a new price management system before the end of fiscal 2019 and then we will be continuing to integrate that new price management system with the Boomerang acquisition and the retail analytics platform that we acquired. And that's just an example of understanding that we're rather primitive in certain systems but we have a really good roadmap in place to how to address those things.

And it really comes down to having the right people in place, having the Chief Information Officer who's done this before somewhere else and having merchants and merchant leaders that understand supplier relationships and understand how to manage these unique circumstances that tariffs are to us. It is not easy but again I feel a lot better with the people around the table today than I would have a year-ago.

Simeon Gutman

So in the meantime until these systems are fully implemented the triage approach or what you've learned from the surprises, be in control of the margin progression?

David M. Denton

We do.

Simeon Gutman

I want to ask Marvin if you can assess those as cultural transformation in terms of the empowerment of the people both headquarters and stores, some of it's probably a function of enabling them with better technology which sounds like it's still on the come, but where are you in that process and when should we really hold your feet to the fire for when that cultural transformation really sets to take off?

Marvin R. Ellison

My feet feels pretty warm right now. So I will tell you that. So look, I'll give you a perspective. So my first 90 days on the job I decided to hit off 15 geographic regions and I popped into a market at Bullhead City, Arizona which is on the Arizona-Nevada border. Average household income is $35,000 a year. So I walk into a store and I walk around the paint area and I see a team of associates setting an in cap of deck stain. There is only one problem, there are no decks in Arizona. But we're selling in cap. So I find the store manager, introduced myself and asked the question why are we setting an in cap of deck stain in Arizona and he said because it is the planogram. I said well the product won't sell, he said not the point, the point is that we don't set it to planogram we're going to get a visit from someone from corporate or somewhere else and we're going to get in trouble. So we just do what we're told. That was the culture July of 2018. And we had a top down do what you're told type of an environment.

I grew up in a world where the store manager and the local team had to have some autonomy because you never get it all right at corporate when you're trying to service 2200 stores. So we've been trying to do this, we've been trying to create that crossover transformation where we're getting feedback from the field and we're making appropriate decisions from the corporate office as that feedback comes in but we have to do that more systemically. So case and point we're into this holiday weekend and I put out a mandate that every officer of the company regardless of where you are located you had to work in a store on Black Friday.

Well that was a cultural difference for Lowe's because a lot of our offices work at the corporate office that never worked in a store before. But the point that we were making is this is a team effort and we're all working as one team and the amount of feedback I have received just since this weekend from stores you'll just being complementary that they had people showing up from the corporate office to work in their store to help out in the tree lot, to help guide customers around and do all types of tasks. It was symbolic of the fact that they felt as though that the corporate is listening. And so one of the big cultural changes we had to make is that the stores organization had to believe that their voices mattered and they were empowered to make decisions.

Part of that is the field-based merchant team helping us with localization and part of it is the acknowledgement of the corporate office that we don't make things easier for us. We make things easier for the people driving the transactions in the field. And that is an ongoing cultural transformation. I will tell you that I've been very pleased overall with the reception of the associates to the massive amount of change that we put them through. It's reflected in associate feedback and associate surveys that we do because it also reflected in all the town halls and engagements that I have. I have published my email address to all 310,000 associates because I want them to know if there is an issue that they can't get solved they can send it to me.

Now does that create a lot of work for me, it does but it also gives me a really crystal clear view of what people are thinking real-time. Because we have a lot of associates and few of them are shy about giving me their opinion on the things that are working or not working. So it's an ongoing process. We're not where we need to be but no company would be based on the amount of change that we put it through the last 12 months but I feel really good about where we are.

Simeon Gutman

And within the financial plan there is a sales per square foot target. I don't know if we know exactly what that trajectory or the pace of it but somewhere in the 3% to 4% a year in terms of top-line growth. Housing metrics seem to be inflecting at this point. Mortgage rates are lower. Whatever imputed level of growth that you had penciled in for your 2020 how should not end up being a little better given that housing looks like it's on the rise?

David M. Denton

Well it is probably a little too early to talk specifically about 2020 but I do think to your point is that the housing metrics and the general economic metrics from a backdrop perspective were really strong and the fundamentals of this industry segment are really strong. I think if you do look at the Lowe's performance historically it's actually lagged from a market growth perspective. We've always kind of lagged the market. Our expectation is over the next several years not only will we be at market but we will start exceeding the market from a growth perspective. And that's not going to happen instantaneously but those are things that as we methodically begin to improve the service model around the pro as we get more efficient from a store and space productivity measure as we assort our stores a bit better to meet the segment needs and geographic needs of our customers both pro and the consumer will begin to realize some of that market power and market growth. So I do think you'll see that momentum begin to show up in our business. Actually you're seeing some of that now, how it plays out in 2020 probably little too early to tell.

Simeon Gutman

Just to follow-on that seeing a little bit of that momentum now are there I guess green shoots in certain markets that had been decelerating. They are accelerating or had been markets that have been healthier is getting healthier?

David M. Denton

I don't know if it is so much of a market issue as it is a category issue. I think if you kind of go down some of the categories and the performance historically where those categories are performing today versus where they were maybe 6 to 12 months ago you do see some green shoots. Think about the paint department, very productive turnaround in the paint department just really fundamentally fixing some of the service and assortment issues that we had in that category, kind of a great story. We just -- if you go into our stores today you will see a new flooring set. Really early stages but I think we're feeling very bullish about that over the long-term. Is it going to take time for the customers to come in and see the new flooring assortment and understand how to shop that, certainly. Do we think we've taken what is probably a decade old planogram and flooring set and move it to a modern planogram, absolutely. That will allow us to be a lot more competitive in that space overtime.

Simeon Gutman

We're under ten minutes, I'm going to open it up to the audience for Q&A. And I'm happy to fill in if no one is asking the questions. Let me ask one on the pro, it seems like it's maybe the most integral part of the turnaround or transformation. Can you talk about some of the changes that you've made there, you've talked in the past that the share doesn't necessarily have to come from your largest competitor, where does that come from and then where are you in that transformation?

Marvin R. Ellison

What we -- as I said earlier pro has really been the catalyst of our U.S. store comp growth. And it really started out with basically understanding what are the fundamental requirements over pro customer at store level. And we just evaluated where we were relative to those expectations and things like having available quantities on the shelf. Quantities for DIY customer and for pro customer are uniquely different because our customer may want one item but a pro may want ten. And we were thinking about our business in terms of serving a DIY not a pro customer so getting the depth of inventory for those job like quantities.

The second thing is my history worked with the pro customer, something as simple as does the store have loading assistance is the difference between whether or not a pro will shop you and here is why. Because if you are a supervisor on a job site and you're going to pick up products at a home improvement store, if a dedicated loader is in position at that store it allows you to leave one of your workers on the job site to continue to work and not to destroy your productivity by taking someone with you. And that is a big deal. And so something as fundamental as that was not in place. Believe it or not you can't even do a transaction at our pro desk. You have to take the pro from the desk and you have to go to a register. We didn't even have a point-of-sale unit at our pro desk. That is how limited our thinking was about serving the customer.

So we are in the process of point-of-sale functionality at all of our desks and we had no single supervisor responsible for one of the largest areas of the store, one of our key growth areas. So we are able to go out and staff department supervises. As I said in my prepared comments these seem like very basic and fundamental things but if you don't do these things well you could have the most fabulous loyalty CRM program in the world and you're not going to drive any increased revenue because your fundamentals are broken. So all of those things, preferred parking have been put in place and those have been the catalyst of our growth. Now we're going to lean into more strategic things like a more robust CRM system, a loyalty system that's going to give us great real-time visibility to what they're spending, how they're spending, and that will allow us to communicate more directly with pros based on their segment. And so those are things that we're excited about it and we see this as a multi-quarter, multiyear effort.

But we think as we improve this business it is going to drive more top line. But that top line is going to flow directly to the bottom line because we don't have to grow our expense base proportionate to the revenue that's coming in. And that's the power of the pro business in driving productivity in one of our stores.

Unidentified Analyst

Follow-up on this sector, the pro side, what are your key learnings from Home Depot dominance in this field or smaller players like [indiscernible] presented this morning, what are your key learnings from those competitors?

Marvin R. Ellison

Yes, I think the key learning of some of the things that I talked about staffing is important, service levels are important. What I would call volume pricing, quantity pricing is important and the ability to deliver is also critically important. The pro business is more of a relationship business than a DIY because these customers shop you so frequently. So having consistency on how you staff and consistency in understanding the needs of the customer are really important because the DIY customer only shop you four or five times a year where you'll see a pro customers sometimes a 100-plus times a year. And so really understanding that but at the end of the day the ability to serve that customer the way they want to be served, give them the preferential treatment that they have earned. And we think we have built the foundation for that. But we really think the next iteration of this is going to be our loyalty program and our CRM program that will give us the ability to have more real-time visibility to those customers, their spending patterns.

So when we are communicating with an electrician we're not going to give them product information for a plumber or we're communicating with someone who is in an outdoor garden free we're not going to be sending them information a roofer would want. And today our fundamentals are such that we're doing basic things well but the new data the CRM will give us the ability to be more one-to-one.

Unidentified Analyst

I am going to ask Dave investors are our favorite gross margin question. The 2018 rebates level I think around 32.6. Why shouldn't the run-rate of the business at least gravitate back towards that level before anything else happens?

David M. Denton

Yeah listen, I do expect that over time that we will gravitate back to that general level with a couple of little asterix beside that is that there's two things that are happening in our business that affect gross margin. One, which are good things but it does put pressure on gross margins, is we are investing in supply chain and that investment in supply chain is disproportionately growing more rapidly than anything else. That puts pressure on our margins. At the same time we might push let's say $1 of cost in supply chain but takeout a $1.5 cost in SG&A from a store productivity perspective because we can relieve the stores of a lot of task that now get pushed up into the supply chain. So that's a headwind to gross margin and we're managing through that. But I do think on a like-for-like basis you will see us get back to a margin profile that's pretty stable.

Unidentified Analyst

Asking on e-commerce which you mentioned in one of the answers, can we talk about the changes that are being made, it seems like by the back half of next year a lot of the IT issues will have been fixed and you should be on a better trajectory. Should we also expect a big change in profitability depending on how much of these investments are costing that as well?

Marvin R. Ellison

I think the when you look at e-commerce we're doing two things. We're actually changing our fundamental approach to how we go-to-market. I mean as an example last year we did a lot of site-wide discounts that were very dilutive to the business from a profitability perspective and now we're being more targeted to specific categories and specific items. And that resonates well with the customer but it is a much better business model for us. But fundamentally we have not made investments in the dotcom site in any real strategic way in the last seven to ten years. As I mentioned earlier we are on a decade-old platform, we will transition to the cloud. We have unique issues like the inability to ship what is defined as hazardous material. The problem with that is a lot of what we sell in home improvement is defined as hazardous material, a fire extinguisher, a lithium ion battery, cleaning chemicals. And so we just were able to put functionality in place that we can now ship those products online. And that's something that we could not do six months ago even three months ago.

So those are just fundamental things that when you think about e-commerce and what customers expect that we couldn't do, the ability to sell by collections. So what does that mean, it means if you buy a patio set and you are buying four tables -- four chairs, a table and umbrella and our current site those shipments are, those products are on different pages and they will probably show-up to your house in different boxes at different times. That is the current state of our e-commerce site. And the ability to load new skews quickly and the ability to low skews where you have freight and costs unbundled and the reason that's important because when you have freight combined with costs the retailers look artificially high until you get to checkout but most customers never get to checkout because you look artificially high. And so these are just some of the fundamental things that today we are working on. And we will have these things corrected as we get into the back half of next year and so our optimism on our dot com trajectory changing from a sales and profitability standpoint is based on the fact that we have these key projects in place to fix these really root cause issues that no other large company is dealing with because they have more modern site. We are just fixing these basic issues that customers expect every day, we feel like a tailwind as we get into the second half of next year.

Simeon Gutman

Great, so with that Marvin and Dave thank you very much for your time. Happy holidays and best of luck in 2020.

Marvin R. Ellison

Thank you.

Simeon Gutman

