How To Play CBL & Associates Properties, If You Dare

Perhaps the best way to play the company for anybody who believes in the long thesis still is through the preferred units, not the common.

December 2nd was an unwelcome day for shareholders owning a piece of CBL & Associates Properties (CBL). After the market closed, the management team at the REIT announced that the company would be discontinuing its dividends, not only for its common shareholders, but for its preferred shareholders as well. This move sent the REIT's stock price tumbling in after-hours trading, bringing the company's loss so far this year to 51.9%, even after factoring in what distributions have been received this year thus far. Given the company’s emphasis on the shopping mall space, its future is very bleak, and investors would be wise to assume the distribution may never come back, but for those who do believe in its prospects, perhaps the only sensible way to play it is through its preferred units, both its Series D (CBL.PD) and its Series E (CBL.PE).

Management cut the distribution to zilch

Times have not been good to CBL. As competition from online sales increases, and with competition at physical retail outlets greater than ever, margins at the company's clients have been crushed. This is not just a story of CBL though. It's a story related to all of the retail space in the US. Back in 2017, I read an article detailing that Credit Suisse thought that between 20% and 25% of the 1,211 malls within the US would close over the ensuing five years.

This, though, is just a sliver of the carnage taking place in the broader retail space. In that same article, it was predicted that up to 8,600 stores might close in 2017 alone. A more recent article, published in mid April of this year, counted 5,994 announced/planned closures for this year already. This compares to 5,864 closures for the prior year as a whole. That same piece stated that by the end of this year, we could be up to 12,000 retail establishments closing per annum.

None of this bodes well for CBL and its results over the years have illustrated as much. As an example, we need only look at the firm's revenue, net income, operating cash flow, and adjusted FFO (funds from operations) over the past five years. As seen in the graph below, the company’s financials have worsened almost every year, with revenue dropping from $1.06 billion to $858.56 million last year. Over the same period of time, net income to shareholders dropped from $174.26 million to -$123.46 million, even as total net income dropped to a more modest -$78.57 million. Operating cash flow has declined from $468.06 million to $377.24 million, while FFO (not shown) has declined from $545.51 million to $339.80 million.

Data by YCharts

Despite this pain, management has, for years, been able to tout a fairly stable occupancy rate. As the image below illustrates, this figure has ranged between 92% and 96% for the past several years. This year, though, things have worsened considerably. The occupancy rate across the company's properties has declined to 90.5% as of the latest quarter, with mall occupancy rates hitting 88.7%. Because of this decline, both the top and bottom lines for the REIT have suffered. Revenue so far this year is down 9.8% to $578.66 million from last year's $641.68 million. The net loss to common shareholders currently stands at $175.715 million. This time last year, it was a loss of only $57.93 million. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, has dropped from $280.41 million to $225.24 million. Adjusted FFO has been horrible as well, falling from $252.81 million to $196.82 million.

*Taken from CBL

The results generated by CBL so far this year really aren't that bad in the grand scheme of things, but there are two issues that compound the firm’s risks. First is its high leverage ratio which, on a TTM (trailing twelve month) basis is 7.5. This is due to the $3.72 billion in debt on the company's books at a time when it has only $34.56 million in cash and cash equivalents. Management has done well to reduce debt over the past three quarters, dropping it by $386.21 million, but a sizable portion of this decline was only made possible by management's decision to divest assets worth about $160 million. The second issue relates to next year. While management has not provided firm guidance, they said that increased bankruptcies and the difficulties in this space will lead to even lower revenue next year. That means, fundamentally at least, the firm is a falling knife.

In response to these pressures, the management team at CBL elected to slash the distribution on its common units to zero. This should not come as much of a surprise. After remaining flat for the two years ending in 2016 at $1.09 per unit, the payout declined to $1.03 in 2017 before falling to just $0.71 per share last year. In February of this year, the company lowered its common dividend to only $0.075 per quarter, or $0.30 per annum, but then it cancelled all common dividend payments for two quarters while trying to figure out its financial path forward. During this time, it continued to pay the $1.84375 per share (per annum) and $1.65625 per share (per annum) on its respective classes of cumulative redeemable preferred stock. Now, however, the company has cut all of these to zero as it seeks to preserve excess cash flow and to prioritize debt reduction.

The only plausible way to play CBL

Given the outlook for the company's space, as well as management's latest move to slash the payout to zero, I believe the long-term outlook for shareholders is really bad. Management said it will continue to review its payout strategy, but it expects to avoid paying out these distributions through next year. This is not a good sign at all, but if the business is able to survive and come back from this situation in good health, this move will be considered wise in the long run. This is because the savings for the business should be material. As an example, if we take the $0.71 per share paid out last year, the company will now save $123.19 million in cash per year by not paying the distribution. Sadly, this is unlikely to make a material difference to the company's debt situation, but when combined with the firm's preferred distributions might help a bit.

Both classes of preferred units, combined, pay out to shareholders $44.89 million. Like the common, management has stopped making payments on these, but unlike the common, these must see any amounts not paid out to them accrued and paid out in the future before common shareholders receive anything. While the outcome for preferred investors is usually the same as it is for common shareholders in a bankruptcy-type scenario (getting completely wiped out), the accrual of these distributions could create a lot of pent-up value that shareholders are guaranteed in the future in any scenario that does not include a forced conversion (which can only happen in a change of control scenario) or a bankruptcy of the business.

Both series of preferred units are essentially the same. Neither have maturity dates (though management can force a redemption at full value in exchange for cash), neither have special voting rights, and their redemption value is identical ($250 per share or $25 per depository share). The only difference is their distribution. The Series D pay out $1.84375 per unit each year (paid quarterly, while the Series E pay out $1.65625 per unit each year). As of the time of this writing, the Series E units are trading for $5.40 apiece, while the Series D are going for $5.52. This implies an effective yield on the Series E of 30.7%, and an effective yield on the Series D of 33.4%. Based on these figures, the Series D would technically offer investors slightly better return prospects, despite being 2.2% more expensive at this moment.

Takeaway

Right now, the outlook for CBL is not all that positive. I believe there's a very high probability the firm will not survive in the long run (unless it can sell enough assets to pay down debt considerably). For investors who do want to get into this though, and who like investing in equity, the only way worth considering, in my opinion, is through the preferred units. These will build up value over time, plus they are in front of common holders from a priority perspective, so in any scenario where CBL survives, their upside, relative to their risk, might be greater than it would be through owning common stock.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.