Rapid7: Vulnerability Management Business Continues To Drive Value

In Q3, we see a continuation of strong YoY growth in Rapid7's (RPD) overall ARR, average ARR per customer, and the recurring portion of total revenue. Furthermore, the company also had a guidance-beating quarter in Q3 with $83.16 million in revenue, which represents 33% YoY growth. In the long term, we maintain our bullish view on the stock. In particular, we are confident in the company’s strategic R&D and marketing activities as we see in its Metasploit project initiative. Ultimately, we believe that it will be the key driver for the continuation of long-term outperformance across various cloud IT security markets.

Driving long-term growth across the board through its VM business and brand reputation

Rapid7’s VM (Vulnerability Management) product, InsightVM, still proves to be a key growth driver for Rapid7’s solid customer growth in Q3. Total ARR grew by 43% YoY to $310 million, while the customer count also grew by 17% YoY to 8,600. Overall, as the management indicated, we see double-digit growth rates across the board:

The quality of our customer base continues to improve as higher growth in our product customers more than offset the decline of our service-only customers. Our customer economics for me strong with average ARR per customer increasing to $36,000, up 22% year-over-year. Strong growth in ARR over the past year drove 44% growth in recurring revenue and recurring revenue now constitutes 88% of total revenue compared to 82% a year ago.

All these are great signs that Rapid7’s technical innovation has been paying off. In particular, we have learned how InsightVM and Insight IDR gained momentum through automation-related use cases in remediation management, integrated investigations, and containment. In the long term, we even put a lot of confidence in Rapid7’s VM business to drive growth. In the last three years, more than 50% of Rapid7’s revenue has been attributable to its VM offering, which includes Metasploit, Nexpose, and InsightVM. While such dependency can become a risk factor going forward, we instead believe that there is massive value in Rapid7’s VM dominance, primarily due to its Metasploit initiative.

What we like about Rapid7’s Metasploit is the fact that it has an active online community of contributors and solid brand recognition in the security industry due to it being an open-source project. Ultimately, we think that the Metasploit brand enables Rapid7 to become a well-known domain expert when it comes to VM in penetration testing. In that regard, we see a long-run sustainable growth opportunity where Metasploit can drive relevant organic traffic to Rapid7’s other conversion-optimized marketing homepages.

As Rapid7 scales that part of the marketing channel, we will expect to see a continuation of a steady declining trend in its Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue. In the last two years, the company has maintained such trends as its businesses mature. Rapid7 currently reinvests approximately ~30% of its revenue in Sales and Marketing activities, which is around ~15 PPS lower than it was two years ago.

Risk and Valuation

Through its sustainable marketing and R&D activities, we do not see any critical risk factor in Rapid7 aside from the increasingly competitive environment in the US, where around ~80% of its revenue comes from. This can potentially encourage the company to further its international expansion, which can present a challenge. Typically, we will expect to see higher variations in the IT security knowledge among the potential sales channel partners overseas. As such, there will be a concern as to how Rapid7 can achieve the same level of outperformance through a similar go-to-market strategy. As of 2018, almost ~40% of Rapid7 revenue has come from its sales channel partners.

Overall, we believe that Rapid7’s core competency in VM and strong execution will continue to drive shareholder value going forward. Ultimately, we think that there is a big chance for Rapid7 to finish FY 2020 with ~$400 million in annual revenue and maintain a P/S of ~7.8, which is the midpoint of the current and forward P/S of 8.56 and 6.96, respectively. The expected P/S of 7.8 means the company trades at a similar P/S level to its peers such as Tenable (TENB) and Qualys (QLYS). The assumption of ~49 million share count further sets our price target at ~$67 per share by the end of FY 2020, which represents a ~13.7% upside. Consequently, the company’s exceptional VM brand, which has maintained the relevant flow of traffic and conversions, should serve as a margin of safety for the stakeholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.