SpaceX: Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Constellation Faces New Opposition

SpaceX will likely have to find other means of justifying its $33.3 billion valuation.

A weak economic case, coupled with a serious risk of endangering whole branches of scientific research, make for a less than compelling case for Starlink.

Starlink satellites have been found to actively disrupt astronomical research, which will only intensify as further satellites are launched; SpaceX is alienating a large chunk of the space sciences community.

The economic case for Starlink, which will cost upward of $10 billion to complete, is wobbly; limited market and cheaper alternatives make promised big profits look unrealistic.

SpaceX has continued to launch Starlink satellites; 122 are now in orbit of a planned 11,000 that aims to provide global internet and cellular coverage.

SpaceX (SPACE) deserves considerable credit for reinvigorating interest and investment in the private space industry. Its rockets have succeeded in delivering satellites into orbit and cargo payloads to the International Space Station. CEO Elon Musk has successfully stoked investor enthusiasm, raising billions of dollars across numerous funding rounds. Musk’s well-heeled backers have been promised a big slice of the future space economy.

Unfortunately, rocket launches alone cannot justify SpaceX’s $33.3 billion valuation. This has led SpaceX to sell investors on another vision: a constellation of 11,000 interlinked satellites, dubbed Starlink, that promises to beam high-speed internet and cellular coverage to all corners of the globe.

According to Musk & Co., Starlink will soon become a money-printing machine. However, on closer examination, these expectations appear wildly overoptimistic. Worse still, the Starlink satellites currently in orbit are already causing problems for other actors in the space drama.

If SpaceX is not careful, Starlink may end up not merely a disappointment for investors, but a serious threat to its future as a company.

A Starlink Is Born

Starlink is supposed to fund SpaceX’s loftier ambitions of space exploration, especially its proposed manned mission to – and eventual colonization of – Mars.

In 2015, SpaceX estimated that Starlink would be generating $30 billion in annual revenue from 40 million subscribers within a decade. While the timeline has been delayed by a few years, the story surrounding the overall trajectory of subscribers and revenues has not changed.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

That sounds great in theory. But, with a price tag that could reach as much as $10 billion, Starlink cannot afford to fail. Unfortunately, as we discussed in May research note, the prospect of Starlink actually acquiring so large and lucrative a clientele is farfetched in the extreme:

“Expanding wired internet infrastructure, as well as access to GEO satellite internet, can already cover most of the markets SpaceX currently hopes to serve. Add competition from OneWeb and Blue Origin within its own niche into the mix, and Starlink suddenly stops looking particularly appealing...Ultimately, it is extremely difficult to find an economic case to justify Starlink's likely $10 billion price tag. The idea that SpaceX will be able to find millions of customers who will pay it billions of dollars a year for Starlink access appears fanciful.”

There simply are not that many potential users out there who would be better served by Starlink than conventional, terrestrial options. Those isolated pockets of the globe where internet and cellular coverage are especially lacking may prove to be an addressable market, but many of these areas are economically troubled and are generally incapable of paying the rates envisioned by SpaceX.

That does not mean Starlink lacks all utility. Indeed, it may find a ready user in the U.S. government. Speaking in May at the annual Space & Missile Symposium in Huntsville, AL, Air Force General Terrence O’Shaughnessy expressed great enthusiasm for Starlink as a major advance in space-based warfare:

“Holy smokes. Talk about being able to move the ball. The space sensing layer is absolutely key...I don’t know how you can do it without the space sensing layer…taking advantage of what (low-Earth orbit) gives you.”

These could prove to be valuable contracts for SpaceX going forward. However, even rich federal contracts would not be enough to either generate the promised revenues, or justify the exorbitant cost of building and launching the constellation.

How To Lose Friends And Alienate People

Starlink’s problems go beyond economics. While there remains some debate over the economic potential of the satellite constellation, there is no longer any doubt that it is disrupting other actors in space.

On Nov. 20, Dr. Ethan Siegel, Forbes’ senior science contributor and a trained astrophysicist, lambasted the Starlink constellation, highlighting the negative impact it has already had on astronomy:

“In astronomy, the greatest resource of all is a dark, clear night sky: humanity's window to the Universe. Traditionally, its enemies have been turbulent air, cloud cover, and artificial light pollution. But very recently, a new type of pollutant has begun to pose an existential threat to astronomy itself: mega-constellations of satellites. If Elon Musk's Starlink project continues as it has begun, it will likely end ground-based astronomy as we know it...From the darkest skies you can find on Earth, approximately 9,000 stars are visible to human eyes: down to a visual magnitude of +6.5, the limit of human vision. Yet the first 122 satellites launched by Starlink are not only brighter than the majority of these stars, they move quickly throughout the sky, leaving trails that pollute astronomers' data.”

The problems Starlink has presented astronomers cannot be overstated. SpaceX has launched a mere 122 of the 11,000 planned Starlink satellites, yet these few have been enough to actively damage astronomers’ ability to conduct valuable research. Imagery from the CTIO telescope’s Dark Energy Camera reveals that Starlink is already disrupting its view, which could limit its ability to engage in research, as well as to detect such dangers as near-earth asteroids:

Source: CTIO, Forbes

Last week, the San Francisco Chronicle’s Jason Fagone expressed the scale of the danger that Starlink represents:

“Elon Musk is damaging the night sky. His satellites interfere with astronomers’ observations of stars and potentially harmful near-Earth asteroids, leaving streaks on images. No regulations require him to fix the problem. Soon it may be unfixable.”

SpaceX has succeeded by capturing the imaginations of investors, markets, media, and the public at large. Its Starlink ambitions could end up costing it much of that goodwill, especially if the scientific community – which included many powerful, well-funded government agencies – turns vocally against it.

Investor’s Eye View

SpaceX’s Starlink project is ambitious and expensive, but so are most space-related ventures. Clearly, Elon Musk is no stranger to big gambles, as his time as SpaceX and Tesla (TSLA) will attest. Unfortunately for Musk and SpaceX’s many backers, I don't see Starlink making much business sense. Perhaps worse, it appears to threaten real science in material ways. The backlash could be severe, should Starlink further hamper the ability of astronomers and scientists to conduct valuable research.

SpaceX is struggling to justify an eye-watering valuation. Whether it can ultimately succeed in doing so long-term remains to be seen. But Starlink is not likely to play a leading role in doing so.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.