USO: Prepare For The Rise Of Crude Oil

With shares returning nearly 21% on a year-to-date basis in the United States Oil ETF (USO), it’s been a great year for the long crude crowd. In this article, I will argue that I believe that the momentum seen in 2019 will carry forward into 2020, and that in the coming months, we will see prices push into new highs in the ETF.

Crude Markets

When examining the crude markets, I like to start from a high-level balance perspective as expressed by the 5-year range of inventories.

As you can see in the chart above, crude inventories, while following the general seasonal pattern, have narrowed the distance between 2018 and 2019. Numerically, we started the year off at around an 8% year-over-year build in crude inventories but 2019 has witnessed an erosion in this metric to the latest week basically being flat versus 2018.

The reason why it’s important to gauge this year-over-year change in crude inventories is that changes in this metric are directly tied to changes in price: as crude stocks fall, crude prices tend to rise.

To really get the most bang for our buck out of this metric, we need to look into the underlying fundamental numbers to see what exactly is driving crude prices. I believe there are several key bullish developments afoot in crude oil which will lead to appreciation in its price over the coming months.

First off, while crude production has been growing for several months…

…the actual year-over-year growth rate has been substantially slowing throughout 2019.

If the current trend in place since the beginning of this year continues, we will see crude production fall on a year-over-year basis within one year. This is a big deal to note in that since demand tends to rise in most years due to general increase in economic activity, growth must rise as well to keep the market balanced. If crude production growth slows further, there’s a very good chance that we will start to see more bullish pressure on the balance.

The underlying cause driving the declining production is the wave of bankruptcies in the Permian Basin. Essentially, we’ve had a lot of companies operating at negative cash flows for too long and fiscal constraints are crushing a number of players in the area. It is important to monitor this area because for the past few years, the Permian has accounted for the lion’s share of growing crude production in the United States.

With the wave of bankruptcies, we have witnessed a decline in drilling activity on a broad-basis across the country (and in particular in the Permian).

The economics are quite simple. Crude oil needs to price higher for the collapse in drilling to stop. Until then, we will continue to see a contraction in drilling and slowing growth in production. This in itself could be very bullish for crude oil; however, I believe that OPEC cuts remain one of the largest bullish factors in the balance.

Throughout 2019 OPEC has held to a series of cuts which has resulted in the lowest level of imports into the United States in decades.

These weak imports have effectively taken around 300 million barrels out of the United States markets as compared to the 5-year average and represent a sizable chunk of supply which simply did not reach the market. Other participants tried to step in (namely Canada), but OPEC cuts outweighed the others by a fair margin.

As long as imports remain low (and OPEC is discussing an extension of the cuts through at least half of 2020), we will continue to see subdued supply into the United States. As long as supply remains weak, price is vulnerable to further upside simply due to fewer barrels in the market.

As I see it, the biggest risks to the balance right now are from the supply side. We have production growth slowing (a trend which will only be reversed by higher prices) and imports remaining subdued through at least half of 2020 (in all likelihood). These twin variables more than offset the weak for crude oil in 2019 as seen in earlier chart that showed year-over-year weakness in crude stocks.

If the current trend of weakening inventories continues over the next year (a fair assumption considering that things like production declines would actually accelerate the trend), then we will see crude inventories decline by 20% over the next year. Historically speaking, when the year-over-year change in crude stocks falls by 20%, the market has averaged a 51% increase in the price per barrel of crude oil.

The data set above includes 25 years of data from the EIA and encompasses bull and bear markets, all the way from Peak Oil days to the Shale Revolution. In other words, it’s robust. If the current trend remains in place over the next year, we will see a drop in stocks which is historically associated with price rallies of around 50%. Based on these numbers, I believe it’s a great time to buy USO to capture the emerging trend.

Understanding USO

Prior to ending this article, we need to have a quick discussion about what exactly you’re buying when you trade USO. USO is a fairly straightforward ETF and has perhaps the simplest methodology in the oil ETP family. Two weeks before expiry of the front contract, USO rolls exposure into the next futures contract and then repeats the process on an ongoing basis. This methodology means that yield will be highly dependent on the shape of the futures curve because of roll yield.

As seen in the following chart, USO has underperformed the outright price of WTI in most years due to the fact that roll yield is generally negative for the ETF.

The basic concept here is that as time progresses, the prices in the back months of a futures curve tend to move towards the front month prices. To graphically understand this, here is a chart that shows the current WTI forward curve.

At present, the January futures contract is above February. Since USO is rolling exposure in these two months (when its rolling period begins in a few weeks), it will be rolling exposure to a lower priced contract (selling January and buying February). The tendency of roll yield means that in general, February will be increasing in value in relation to January until January expires which means that roll yield is positive for USO at this time.

In other words, an investment in USO will likely outperform the underlying price of WTI because your return is not just based on changes in the price of WTI but also the gain from roll yield. Historically, WTI has largely been in contango (front priced lower than the back) which results in a negative roll yield, but at present, the market is giving an excellent signal for buying and holding USO.

Conclusion

The crude markets are very vulnerable to upside risk due to declining production and an extension of OPEC’s cuts. If the current trend of declining stocks continues, history would suggest that we will see a rally in the price of crude oil of around 50% over the next year. Roll yield on USO is currently positive which means that holding the ETF will likely deliver a higher return than just WTI.

