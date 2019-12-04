American Homes 4 Rent: Superior Return In Renter-Friendly Macro Environment

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has 52,537 residential units spread across 22 states housing nearly 200,000 residents. The REIT is mainly invested in Single-Family Residential properties and holds a prime position in the segment. The macro environment in SFR segment leans towards rentals, especially in the case of the millennial demographic. Increasingly more adults are now looking at rental as a viable option instead of owning residential properties. This trend goes in favor of residential REITs like American Homes 4 Rent. Apart from social trends, the regulatory environment is also in favor of rentals. Several incentives such as mortgage tax saving offered earlier are no longer available, making rental a better option. With such macro factors working in its favor, American Homes 4 Rent is set to show solid growth for the foreseeable period of time.

On the micro side, American Homes 4 Rent makes optimal use of technology to drive innovation. Through its long track record, the REIT has collected valuable data which it uses for designing business strategies. Further, American Homes 4 Rent banks on its ability to provide family friendly communities with superior amenities and services. The REIT strives to provide the maximum bang for bucks to its clients by paying attention to the layout of its units to offer the best efficiency. The REIT is also constantly expanding its market. Its current high development markets include North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, among others.

Source: Company Presentation

American Homes 4 Rent also offers various incentives and attractive options to its client, making it a leader in its segment. The main thrust of the REIT is to provide high quality amenities at an optimal price point. Further, the REIT is active in markets which have higher than national averages in certain key areas such as employment growth and new lease rental growth rate. The average employment growth rate in AMH markets is 2 percent, far superior to the national average of 1.4 percent. Similarly, new lease rental growth rate in AMH markets is 5.9 percent, in comparison to the national average of 4.7 percent.

Balance Sheet

The REIT has a strong credit profile as its credit rating from Moody's is at Baa3 while S&P Global has given its BBB- rating. The outlook from both the agencies is at Stable. The REIT also has a stable debt maturity scheduled with fairly scattered repayments, ensuring that the firm is able to maintain its liquidity and plan for the repayments accordingly. The REIT maintains a strong capital structure with its debt level at a conservative level. This type of structure ensures that the REIT is able to maintain its creditworthiness and liquidity. It also ensures that there are no undue interest charges affecting the margins negatively.

Source: Company Presentation

American Homes 4 Rent has fairly good ratios when it comes to its debt profile and interest payments. Its Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA stands at 4.6x, while its Fixed Charge Coverage ratio is 3.2x, which are better than the industry average and indicate robustness of the REIT's balance sheet. American Homes 4 Rent has fairly good Unencumbered Core NOI percentage of 66.2%, which, again, is slightly better than the average. A strong balance sheet ensures that the REIT is able to raise credit at more favorable terms and thus is able to maintain good liquidity.

Operational Performance

In order to properly gauge the operational performance of the REIT, it is imperative to analyze its financial results by looking at quarterly and full year announcements. The REIT recently reported its third quarter results. It reported 6.5 percent increase in its revenue to $298.3 million, while its net income attributable to common shareholders totaled $23.5 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $15.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018.

However, among the most important metrics for a REIT are Core Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations. The REIT reported its Core FFO for the third quarter at $97.4 million, or $0.28 per FFO share and unit while its Adjusted FFO stood at $83.9 million, or $0.24 per FFO share and unit. Apart from posting strong results, the REIT also raised its guidance for the full year. The estimates for full year 2019 Core FFO attributable to common share and unitholders guidance by $0.01 per share and unit at the midpoint to a range of $1.10 to $1.12. Overall, the financial numbers of the REIT indicate that the management is positive about the current developments and future path ahead.

Investment Thesis

Dividend payment history and stock price appreciation are two important metrics to decide the suitability of a REIT for a long-term portfolio. For the latter, the stock gained 30 percent during the past 12 months, giving robust returns to its investors. Additionally, the REIT also has a strong track record of dividend payment and growth. Its latest quarterly dividend was announced at $0.05 per share, amounting to an annualized dividend of $0.20 per share.

While American Homes 4 Rent offers a steady dividend, it has not raised the amount in the past couple of years. Further, the REIT provides a dividend yield of less than 1%, which is significantly lower than 3%+ yield provided by most REITs. The situation becomes murkier as the REIT has over 98% dividend payout ratio, which implies that there is very low likelihood of dividend amount being raised. Further, there is also risk that the dividend may be negatively impacted in the future.

American Homes 4 Rent has a strong portfolio as well as robust operational performance. It also has a positive track record in the stock market. These features combine together to negate the implications provided by its dividend payment. Overall, despite its weak dividend yield and high payout ratio, American Homes 4 Rent has the strength to become an important part of any long-term, income-oriented portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.