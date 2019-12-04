The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - John's October Update: Complete Portfolio Overview

Similar to previous articles, we discuss what John and Jane's Taxable and Retirement portfolios look like as a whole.

We added to VTR too early but it is looking more attractive now that the price has dropped 22% over the course of a month.

In my last article for John, The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - John's September Update: Complete Portfolio Overview, I provided readers with a snapshot of John and Jane's entire portfolio because I felt that it would provide more clarity regarding the three articles I publish every month that tracks certain performance metrics associated with their portfolios. I have decided to make this a regular part of John's Retirement account discussion since this is always the last of the three articles I have published in a month.

The images below are current as of October 31st when the month ended (total dividends and account balances). Anything in yellow indicates an estimate or is information that will not be available until the November month-end statement becomes available.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

October was a mixed-bag for income and this was in part related to dividend payment dates changing. The following graph demonstrates the total amount of dividend income generated each month starting in January of 2018 and runs through October of 2019.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

This next image gives a breakdown of dividend income by source so that readers can better understand what is driving John and Jane's income.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

The following table summarizes the total month-end value of the following investment accounts:

John and Jane's Taxable Account

Jane's Traditional and Roth IRA

John's Traditional and Roth IRA

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

**It should be noted that the Taxable Account will see a large drop in balance for the month of November because funds were transferred out and used to make a large purchase. The amount transferred out of the Taxable Account is $137k.

John's account, in particular, has seen a major jump in value and as of the end of October, his account balances have reached another all-time high since I began tracking/helping him manage his portfolio. The figures below are accurate as of the 11/29/2019 market close.

Traditional IRA - Current Value = $278,712.40

Roth IRA - Current Value = $182,016.18

Combined IRA Account Value = $460,728.58

October Dividend Article Links

The link for the other two October articles can be found using the links below:

The Retirees' Dividend Portfolio - John And Jane's October Taxable Account Update: Budgeting In Retirement

The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - Jane's October Update: Taking Advantage Of Zero Cost Trading

Client Background

First of all, I want to emphasize that this is an actual portfolio with actual shares being traded. This article focuses on John, who is a recent retiree (retired on January 1, 2018) who has requested my help in managing his own portfolio instead of paying a financial advisor. It is important to understand that I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance for his account based on a friendship that goes back several years. In this article, I will refer to John as "my client," and I do this for simplicity's sake, but I do not charge him for what I do. The only thing John offers in return is allowing me to write anonymously about his financial journey with the hope that I can potentially help others who are wanting to achieve the same thing but do not have the direct resources to make it happen!

John was able to set himself up for a comfortable retirement by eliminating all of his debt so that the only bills are the absolute basics like property tax, water, etc. John has sources of income that have provided him with a comfortable retirement outside of the investments discussed in this article, and (up to this point) he has not needed to draw funds from his retirement accounts.

John is only a few years away from needing to satisfy his required minimum distributions (RMDs) from his Traditional IRA. It is important to remember that the Roth IRA does not have this requirement, which means John can withdraw funds at will from his Roth. On his Traditional IRA, it is important to be more strategic because we want to make sure that the cash being generated by his investments outpaces his minimum distribution for as long as we possibly can.

Here are some important characteristics to keep in mind about the Retirement Portfolio:

Capital appreciation is the least important characteristic of this portfolio. This doesn't mean we don't care about it (because all investors do to some degree), but it does mean that we are less concerned about the day-to-day fluctuations of stock prices. I do trade stocks in the retirement portfolio on a more regular basis because the gains are sheltered from taxes. The number of trades that take place on any given month depends on market volatility and whether or not a stock has reached the price target that I have set for it. Trades are not executed in an attempt to lock in "quick profits" and readers should also understand that John and Jane do not compensate me for anything I do.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

The following stocks in John's portfolio paid an increased dividend or a special dividend during the month of October:

CyrusOne (CONE)

Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Altria (MO)

Realty Income (O)

Bank OZK (OZK)

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Regions Financial (RF)

W. P. Carey (WPC)

Of the names listed above, I have already discussed several of them in the previous two October articles. Therefore, I will only provide a recap of the dividend increase for Altria, Realty Income, and W. P. Carey.

CyrusOne - I recently wrote an article on CONE titled CyrusOne - Acquisition Rumors Have Pushed The Stock Beyond Its Fair Value where I suggested that the share price had jumped well beyond the fair value of the stock based on nothing more than buyout rumors. We liquidated a good chunk of John's position close to its 52-week-high, and now that the stock price has collapsed, we have begun adding to CONE again. If the share price drops below $55/share, we will load up even more. Currently, CONE is trading near its 9-year P/FFO Ratio of 17x or what I consider to be fair value.

The dividend was increased from $.46/share per quarter to $.50/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 8.7% and a new full-year payout of $2.00/share compared with the previous $1.84/share. This results in a current yield of 3.21% based on a share price of $62.30.

Healthcare Trust of America - I last covered HTA back in March in my article Is Healthcare Trust Of America Still An Investment-Grade REIT For Any Portfolio? where I rated the company as a neutral after coming off of 52-week-lows. Since then, shares have returned 8.78% while the total rate of return (dividends included) is just shy of 12.5%. Price upside looks somewhat limited going forward, although, it will be interesting to see if the attractive yield is enough to garner the attention of more investors going forward. HTA is currently trading at a P/FFO of 18.5x which is just above its 9-year P/FFO average of 18.1x.

The dividend was increased from $.31/share per quarter to $.315/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 1.6% and a new full-year payout of $1.26/share compared with the previous $1.24/share. This results in a current yield of 4.15% based on a share price of $30.35.

JPMorgan Chase - Like its too-big-to-fail counterparts, many investors have a love/hate relationship with JPM. The Federal Reserve approved the dividend increase and also gave permission to initiate a buyback of $29.4 billion worth of shares over the next 12 months (starting in April). JPM has been able to consistently improve its operations and drive increased profits by emphasizing the growth of its credit card business while traditional consumer banking options like mortgages and home equities face stiff competition and low margins.

The dividend was increased from $.80/share per quarter to $.90/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 12.5% and a new full-year payout of $3.60/share compared with the previous $3.20/share. This results in a current yield of 2.73% based on a share price of $131.76.

Altria - The dividend was increased from $.80/share per quarter to $.84/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 5% and a new full-year payout of $3.36/share compared with the previous $3.20/share. This results in a current yield of 6.76% based on a share price of $49.70.

Realty Income - The dividend was increased from $.2265/share per month to $.227/share per month. This represents an increase of .2% and a new full-year payout of $2.724/share compared with the previous $2.718/share. This results in a current yield of 3.55% based on a share price of $76.63.

Bank OZK - This stock has been unloved for more than a year now when the investment community began questioning the quality of OZK's loan portfolio. The stock price was cut by more than half in the matter of a few months. Bank OZK's dividend security and history of growth is something that is rarely mentioned as the quarterly dividend increases since 2009 have exceeded 12% or more annually every year. If OZK can avoid the major EPS contraction that is expected in 2020, then this stock is severely undervalued.

The dividend was increased from $.24/share per quarter to $.25/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 4.2% and a new full-year payout of $1.00/share compared with the previous $.96/share. This results in a current yield of 3.17% based on a share price of $29.68.

Occidental Petroleum - OXY is one of the worst-performing stocks in the portfolio as most of the shares were purchased before the company got into a bidding war with Chevron (CVX) over Anadarko Petroleum (APC). The result is a highly-leveraged company that can pay a hefty dividend but that will need to see dispositions and de-leverage before we can begin to say what kind of benefits exist. The dividend increase of a penny that was paid in the month of October was enough to keep OXY's dividend increase streak of 17 years alive.

Data by YCharts

The dividend was increased from $.78/share per quarter to $.79/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 1.3% and a new full-year payout of $3.16/share compared with the previous 3.12/share. This results in a current yield of 8.19% based on a share price of $38.57.

Regions Financial - RF has seen its share price climb in response to the favorable Q3-2019 earnings that indicates the company is doing well in a tough net interest margin environment. RF offers a compelling investment as a standalone bank but a potential M&A scenario exists with a number of banks that are the same size or larger. Shares currently trade at just under 11x which is below the 10-year P/E ratio of 12.9x.

The dividend was increased from $.14/share per quarter to $.155/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 10.7% and a new full-year payout of $.62/share compared with the previous $.56/share. This results in a current yield of 3.73% based on a share price of $16.64.

W. P. Carey - The dividend was increased from $1.034/share per quarter to $1.036/share per quarter. This represents an increase of .2% and a new full-year payout of $4.144/share compared with the previous $4.136/share. This results in a current yield of 4.95% based on a share price of $83.42.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 26 different positions in John's Roth IRA and 30 different positions in his Traditional IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that many of these stocks are held in both accounts and/or are also held in the Taxable portfolio.

Traditional IRA - During the month of October, we added to the following positions:

Chevron - 15 Shares @ $111.30/share

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 10 Shares @ $54.54/share

CVS (CVS) - 10 Shares @ $65.63/share

We also made the following sales in the Traditional IRA portfolio during the month of October.

Valero (VLO) - 15 Shares @ $87.97/share

Source: Charles Schwab

Roth IRA - We added to a handful of positions in the Roth IRA during the month of October.

Pfizer (PFE) - 100 Shares @ $35.74/share

WestRock (WRK) - 50 Shares @ $33.10/share

General Dynamics (GD) - 5 Shares @ $175.79/share

Eaton Vance (EV) - 10 Shares @ $41.46/share

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF) - 25 Shares @ $26.14/share

Ventas (VTR) - 25 Shares @ $68.04/share

EPR Properties (EPR) - 25 Shares @ $76.15/share

We did not sell any positions in the Roth IRA portfolio during the month of October.

October Income Tracker - 2018 Vs. 2019

The images included in this section are intended to help give my readers a better idea of what John's portfolio looks like. The cost basis and market value numbers below are reflective of the balance at the market close on Friday, November 29th.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income earned during that time period even though it is non-recurring.

On the lists provided below, it is important to know that not all stocks on that list were owned at that point in time (2018 tables represent what holdings were still held at the end of 2018). Any stocks that were sold prior to the end of the year where a dividend was received would be classified as SNLH.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional IRA.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Roth IRA.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2019 compared with the actual results from 2018.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

When it comes to the topic of transparency, I like to show readers the actual gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. All numbers below are accurate as of the market close on November 29, 2019. The images below represent John's Traditional and Roth IRAs (in that order).

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

It should be noted that the dividend total in the far-right column of both the Traditional and Roth IRA isn't always accurate because these accounts are occasionally traded, and I have been guilty of forgetting to update the dividend when additional shares are added/sold.

Lastly, I created a table to demonstrate how the account balances have changed on each of the retirement accounts. The balances used are representative of the month-end account balance that shows up on the monthly statement.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Conclusion

October was another good month for the portfolio but November has seen a drop (specifically in REITs) which is a negative for John's portfolio because it has such an emphasis when it comes to REITs. There have been a number of positions worth adding to during the month of October with certain REITs becoming much more attractive than what we have seen over the last few months.

October dividend figures were down from expectations which are mostly attributed to changes in the dividend payment date.

Traditional IRA - Estimated FY-2019 monthly income average of $1,003.82 compared with an average income of $802.48 in 2018.

- Estimated FY-2019 monthly income average of $1,003.82 compared with an average income of $802.48 in 2018. Roth IRA - Estimated 2019 monthly income average of $654.44 compared with an average income of $511.24 in 2018.

I'd love to hear from readers' in the comment section about your positions and also any feedback about the article in general. If you enjoyed the article let me know in the comment section and hit like or subscribe. The purpose of this article is to provide investors with an example of a real portfolio that is impacted by real changes in the market.

In John's Traditional and Roth IRAs, he is currently long the following mentioned in this article: Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), BB&T (BBT), Bank of America Preferred Series L (BML.PL), BP (BP), Brixmor Property Group (BRX), Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF), Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), CVS Health Corporation (CVS), Chevron (CVX), CyrusOne (CONE), Dominion Energy (D), Digital Realty Preferred Series J (DLR.PJ), Duke Energy (DUK), Eaton Vance (EV), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A (EAFAX), EPR Properties (EPR), EPR Properties Preferred Series G (EPR.PG), General Dynamics (GD), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), Iron Mountain (IRM), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Kimco Preferred Series L (KIM.PL), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Kite Realty Group (KRG), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), LTC Properties (LTC), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Altria (MO), Realty Income (O), Owens & Minor (OMI), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), Bank OZK (OZK), PacWest Bancorp (PACW), PepsiCo (PEP), Pfizer (PFE), Park Hotels & Resorts (PK), PIMCO Income Fund Class A (PONAX), Regions Financial (RF), South California Edison Preferred Series D (SCE.PD), STAG Industrial (STAG), AT&T (T), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), T. Rowe Price (TROW), Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), Valero (VLO), VEREIT (VER), Valley National Bancorp (VLY), Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ), Ventas (VTR), Walgreens (WBA), WestRock (WRK), and W. P. Carey (WPC).

Disclosure: I am/we are long APLE, CONE, GD, MAIN, OZK, PACW, T, VLO, UMPQ, WRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer. It should also be noted that Umpqua is now my previous employer as I recently took a job with a local credit union. I am still personally long UMPQ stock and will not take questions about Umpqua for the next several months.