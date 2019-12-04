Holly Energy Partners Is Offering A 10-Year High Yield Of 12.2%

As a result, HEP will not be forced to cut its distribution. Even if it cuts its distribution, its yield will remain attractive.

In the current environment of low interest rates, it has become particularly challenging for income-oriented investors to identify stocks with attractive yields. There are many MLPs that offer enticing yields but most of them carry huge debt loads and are struggling to maintain their current distributions. Holly Energy Partners (HEP) is a bright exception to this rule. It is offering a 10-year high distribution yield of 12.2% and is not likely to cut its distribution significantly for the foreseeable future.

Holly Energy Partners has an enviable distribution growth record. To be sure, it has raised its distribution for 59 consecutive quarters at a 7% average annual growth rate. This period includes the Great Recession, the worst financial crisis of the last 90 years, and the fierce downturn of the energy sector, which lasted from 2015 to 2017. Therefore, the impressive consistency of Holly Energy Partners even under the most adverse business conditions is a testament to the strength of its business model and the reliability of its cash flows.

Nearly 100% of the revenues of the MLP are fee-based, with limited risk from commodity prices. The company signs long-term contracts with major refiners. These contracts force the customers of Holly Energy Partners to pay minimum amounts of fees even if they transport lower volumes than expected. As a result, Holly Energy Partners enjoys reliable and consistent cash flows, regardless of the swings in commodity prices.

This was clearly reflected in the aforementioned downturn of the energy sector. Many MLPs saw their cash flows collapse and thus they were forced to slash their distributions. Most income-oriented investors still remember the 76% distribution cut of Kinder Morgan (KMI) in early 2016. On the contrary, the distributable cash flow of Holly Energy Partners fell only 5% between 2015 and 2017 and hence the MLP continued raising its distribution. In other words, the investors who focused on the fundamentals of Holly Energy Partners did not feel the stress that most investors felt during that downturn.

Unfortunately, Holly Energy Partners froze its distribution in the most recent quarter, with its management stating that it expects to maintain the current distribution for the foreseeable future. In addition, the company has a marginal distribution coverage ratio of 1.0 this year. It is thus evident that the MLP somewhat struggles to maintain its current generous distribution. Consequently, the market fears that the distribution will be cut at some point in the future and thus it has beaten the stock to the extreme, to a 9-year low and at a 10-year high distribution yield.

Data by YCharts

However, it is critical to realize that the marginal distribution coverage ratio has resulted merely from the 49% increase in the unit count as a result of the simplification transaction of the incentive distribution rights. In the transaction, which was completed on 10/31/17, the incentive distribution rights of HEP Logistics Holdings (HEP GP) were eliminated in exchange for the issuance of 37.25 million new units to HEP GP. Due to the steep increase in the unit count of Holly Energy Partners, its distributable cash flow per unit has decreased vs. two years ago and hence it can only marginally cover the distribution right now.

Nevertheless, the underlying business performance remains solid. The distributable cash flow keeps rising year after year thanks to the tariff hikes that are included in the long-term contracts of the company with its customers.

Moreover, Holly Energy Partners has promising growth prospects ahead. It owns and operates more than 800 miles of crude gathering pipelines in the Permian Basin. The growth in the crude gathering volume of Holly Energy Partners in this area has been impressive throughout the last decade.

Even better, there is ample room for growth for at least another decade. According to a recent study, shale oil production is expected to keep growing at least until 2030, with most of the growth driven by the Permian Basin.

It is also important to note that Holly Energy Partners has one of the strongest balance sheets in the MLP universe. Its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) is $1.7 billion, which is approximately 6 times the annual distributable cash flow. In addition, its interest expense consumes only 28% of its operating income. These metrics are much better than those of the vast majority of MLPs, which carry excessive debt loads.

To sum up, Holly Energy Partners is offering a 10-year high distribution yield of 12.2%. In contrast to other MLPs that offer extraordinary yields, Holly Energy Partners has cash flows that (marginally) cover its distribution and also has a strong balance sheet. As the MLP has promising growth prospects ahead, it is likely to improve its distribution coverage ratio in the upcoming years. Even if it cuts its distribution in the future, it will not need to cut it by more than one-third and hence it will still be offering an exceptional 8% yield in the adverse scenario. Therefore, income-oriented investors should consider taking advantage of the exceptionally attractive yield of Holly Energy Partners.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.