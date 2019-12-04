Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - Most Of The Funds Increased Their Net Asset Values

Taking into account the high Z-scores of the high-yield, closed-end funds, I am not going to review a fund as a potential long candidate.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions, due to the lack of statistical edge. For me, personally, I am in a waiting mode to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds.

The Benchmark

Over the past week, the price of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) rose by $0.25 per share and finished Friday's session at $86.94 per share. As you know, last week was shorter due to the holidays and somehow expected we did not see much trading volume in the sector. Since March the benchmark is trading in the price range between $85.00 and $87.50. Whether we will see again testing of the resistance levels in the next several days? We are about to find out.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the U.S. Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice a decrease of 0.18 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). We observe a correlation of 0.83 points between the two sectors for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 200 days. As you can see, it is 0.86 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) $0.0905 per share of common stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) $0.0964 per share.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY) $0.1050 per share.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (ISD) $0.1050 per share.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) $0.0203 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Over the past week, most of the closed-end funds increased their net asset values. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) reported another decrease in its price after the announced dividend cut for January 2020. Fundamentally, this change in the monthly dividend was a surprise for me because the metrics which are related to the maintenance of the dividend looked good. Both, earnings/coverage ratio and UNII/share balance were above the levels which should concern us. However, the management team decided to decrease it from $0.1482 per share to $0.1408 per share. If the price continues to fall and the discount increases I may take a long position in BGH because this fund has the quality to be part of my portfolio.

Source: Cefanalyzer.com

The funds from the area continue to be traded at positive Z-scores and we cannot talk about any statistical edge in the sector. From my perspective, the Z-score can be used if it is below -1.00 points and if there is no fundamental reason behind the deviation from the mean. Then, we can review the fund and rely on the mean reversion strategy. Basically, we use it to figure out whether the fund is overpriced or undervalued. The Z-score indicator shows us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period.

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect

This paragraph is more related to the idea to highlight the funds which are statistically overpriced and to avoid long positions in them. A fund is expected to trade between a Z-score of -2.00 points and 2.00 points for 95.5% of the time. Therefore, if the Z-score is above 2.00 points I recommend the closing of long positions and re-allocation in similar funds with lower statistical parameters.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) is a perfect example of what I am talking about. Yes, this fund has the needed quality and it is still traded at discount but this closed-end fund was traded at a much higher discount over the past year.

Source: CEFConnect

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 1.10 points. On a weekly basis, we find a decrease of 0.06 bps of the average value. It is pretty interesting to notice the drastic change. At the end of December 2018, we had -3.43 points average Z-score, and now, it is around 1.00 point.

Source: CEFConnect

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect

If you are seeking new potential "Buys" for your portfolio, probably, you may find it reasonable to start from this table. Yes, we still cannot talk about a significant statistical edge, but the discounts in the sector remain attractive.

The Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) continues to be one of the closed-end funds which has a below-average value of its Z-score. Still, trading at an attractive discount of 9.99%, this fund may catch your attention. The current yield is 9.00%, and it has one of the most stable dividends in the sector. On top of this, the latest earnings per share were higher than the dividend, which is a positive sign for the stability of future payments.

Source: Cefanalyzer.com

Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with rating "B." The portfolio is constructed by issuers located globally, but 82.0% of the assets are located in the United States. A brief overview of the investments shows that the portfolio is mainly comprised of corporate bonds and senior loans.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -4.49%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -4.36%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Once again, Barings Participation Investors (MPV) is the closed-end fund that is traded at the highest premium. On a weekly basis, its price reported a slight decrease of 0.12%. As the main reason for this trust, I see the good past results, which were achieved by the management. However, I do not recommend to buy funds which are traded at a high premium.

From my perspective, MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) may be a very good short position for hedging reaction if we see turbulence in the sector. As you see, we can easily categorize this CEF as overpriced if we use discount/premium as a reason.

Source: Morningstar.com

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 5.42% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

I am not surprised to find that most of the funds which have high current yield are traded at lower discounts. Most of the investors are here for the yield and they prefer to buy these ones with the higher one. Of course, this is not everything, and we need to pay attention to several fundamental ratios which can help us to understand if the dividend of the fund may be decreased. The earnings/coverage ratio and UNII/share balance are some of the indicators which I use for this purpose.

Seven funds offer yield on price equal or above 9.00%. The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.45%, and the average yield on net asset value is 8.06%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Source: CEFConnect

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have only one fund which is not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.87%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find so many potential "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as potential "Buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high. However, we should be careful when the situation in the market seems unstable and the riskier assets such as high-yield bonds and CEFs may be affected by the volatility.

Note: This article was originally published on December 01, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IVH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.