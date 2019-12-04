Cabot Oil & Gas Plunged - I Did Not Get It

The company repurchased about 1,5% of its equity so far in the fourth quarter at the average price of $17.84. It has another 4% to buy given an approved program.

Additionally, the company completed the transaction of selling its minor ownership interest in one of the pipelines of the Atlantic Sunrise project for $256m two weeks ago.

The results of the 3Q'19 earnings report looked strong. Positive FCF ($72.4 mn) was generated even at the $2.11 per MMBtu level.

There is seems no other reason for the recent drop than a new wave of reallocation into defensive stocks due to concerns about an economic slowdown.

Usually Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) is more resilient to natural gas market's volatility. This time its shares fell even before the drop in the natural gas price, and natural gas is not so low to explain this Cabot's undervaluation.

Source: tradingview.com

The main problem with this market that it is now in continuous risk-off mode, waiting for the recession to come. All the year (up to date) can be described by these concerns. Resource stocks are the least preferred place to invest. It might change if the economic slowdown is delayed again.

The natural gas market in the USA looks more dependent on weather forecasts in the short-term than the trade war tension news. The first 7 days of December are expected to be cold in the North-East.

Source: bamwx.com

However, natural gas producers are trading in accordance with general sentiment towards the oil & gas market. For instance, if the oil price is going significantly lower, gassy producers like Cabot Oil & Gas will follow. It does not change the fact that a fair value for these stocks is much higher given the natural gas market's fundamentals.

To value resource stocks an equilibrium price for commodities should be assumed in the long run. My view, that the oil market is close to its equilibrium. Natural gas, on the other hand, is trading lower than its fundamentals suggest. I explained my view on the market in the prior article about Cabot O&G valuation. According to this valuation, Cabot's fair value is more like $26 per share. It implies about 60% of potential return.

The timing of the investment as always is hard to predict. I thought it could be the coming winter that takes natural gas prices higher and becomes a driver for the shares. It seems the macro sentiment is much more important for the stock now.

It might change in the nearest future. Defensive stocks look overcrowded. Resource stocks are trading with significant discounts. If strong signs of improvement in economic growth come, would it be prudent to keep on chasing the protection against value?

According to Goldman Sachs' outlook for the next year, the risk of a global recession in the next 12 months has dropped from 30% recently to 20%. Goldman expects the global growth slowdown that began in early 2018 to end soon. Finally, Goldman's confidence that growth will improve sequentially is highest in the USA.

China, one of the most important markets for commodities, is feeling better. China's factory activity unexpectedly returned to expansion in November. Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.2. That is the first reading above 50 since April, indicating an expansion in output. Expectations for November were 49.5. The non-manufacturing gauge was 54.4, the highest since March.

The article about US natural gas stock is turning into macro analysis research. Predictions of investment banks are usually not to be trusted, but it is one of the possible scenarios for the next year. The trade war might be ended, new promises of some tax reform and infrastructure spending program might be announced. I am not specialized in macro-analysis, but the probability of a positive macro scenario is looking quite high for me to consider an investment into valuable resource stocks.

This chart from Keith McCullough shows some similarities with the Tech Bubble 2000.

Source: Katusa research

3Q'19 earnings report

Dividends were increased by 11.1% to $0.1 per share. Annually dividend yield at the 2.5% level. Roughly 2.5% of company's share capital was bought back at the average price of $18.21.

Realized natural gas price (excl. hedges) for the quarter was $1.89 per MMBtu. The discount of Henry Hub benchmark was $0.34 per MMBtu compared to $0.54 per MMBtu last year. Including hedges, the realized price was $2.11 per MMBtu.

The important thing, that even at these low natural gas price the company managed to generate the substantial positive free cash flow ($72.4m). Capital expenditures were $198 mn. Production growth was 2.2%.

Given the announced level of maintenance CapEx ($575m), the company could generate about $325m per year even at $2.11 per MMBtu for the natural gas realization price. It is about 5% of free cash flow yield.

Bottom Line

Cabot O&G showed its ability to generate a substantial positive free cash flow even at low natural gas prices ($2.11 per MMBtu for the 3Q19). I stand at my opinion that the equilibrium natural gas price is close to $3 per MMBtu. At this level, Cabot O&G becomes a cash generating machine. The company is even paying out significant dividends to shareholders. It is definitely an attractive resource company to be invested in if investors turn to forgotten value stocks.





Disclosure: I am/we are long COG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. Please do your own due diligence before making any investment decisions.