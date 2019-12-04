Donnelley Financial: Huge Insider Buying In This $10 Stock

Are insiders signaling better times for the company are ahead? We take a look in the paragraphs below.

The stock of this small cap risk and compliance solutions company has fallen some 40% recently on a slowdown in business.

Never try to discourage thinking, for you are sure to succeed."― Bertrand Russell

We continue to look at new insider buying to try to find new potential investment ideas with the market hovering new all-time highs, even after this week's sell-off.

Today, we take a deeper look at a Chicago based small cap whose stock has recently declined to the $10 level and where insiders are making significant new purchases. Our quick analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN) is basically a risk and compliance solutions company. The firm provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs. Not a sexy business, but a profitable one. The stock currently trades just over $10 after a nearly 40% decline in recent months. The company has an approximate market cap of $350 million.

Insider Buying

A director bought just over $2.8 million in new shares on November 27th. This same individual also purchased just north of $3.5 million via two transactions in late August at prices approximately 10% higher. The CEO of the company also added nearly $200,000 to his core holdings on November 11th.

Recent News

On November 5th, the company posted mixed Q3 results. Revenues fell nearly 10% on a year-over-year basis to just a tad over $195 million. That was approximately $13 million below the consensus. Non-GAAP earnings per share were just 13 cents, a dime a share below expectations. The company earned 27 cents a share by this measure in the year ago period. GAAP earnings were 43 cents a share, a quarter a share above the consensus. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $31.1 million, roughly level to the year ago period.

The company also cut FY2019 sales guidance to a range of $870 million to $890 million from a previous range of $910 million to $940 million. The company blamed weak transactional volumes for the revenue miss as third quarter global M&A market declined 21% for deal completions greater than $100 million. IPO filings were also down domestically from a year ago.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

Since Q3 numbers posted, both B. Riley FBR ($16 price target) and D.A. Davidson ($17 price target, down from $21 previously) have reiterated Buy ratings while Citigroup ($12 price target) has maintained its Hold rating.

Donnelley ended the quarter with $364.1 million of total debt and $332 million of net debt with nothing drawn on its revolver and the company had net available liquidity of $155.4 million

Verdict

The company is priced at approximately 10 times this year's earnings at current trading levels. Consensus profit estimates are in a broad range of $1.05 to $1.45 a share for FY2020. Despite this year's travails thanks to weak M&A activity, the company still should produce free cash flow in the $20 million to $25 million range. The stock does not pay a dividend.

Obviously, one insider seems to be quite sanguine about Donnelley's longer-term prospects based on his recent purchases. The company's CEO purchase is also encouraging. If IPO and M&A activity pick up in 2020, the company should be a beneficiary. My personal take is the equity could be 'dead money' until business fundamentals improve.

That said, given valuation, I don't see much downside at these levels. If the stock drifts back down below $10 a share, I will probably initiate a small position using the July $10 calls within some buy-write orders trying to pick up a potential return in the mid-teens. I offer up this analysis for others that might want to action using a similar strategy.

Liberalism will collapse on the day the system knows me better than I know myself."― Yuval Noah Harari

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum.

December Sale! Just send us a message with the title '33% Off' and we will send you a special promo link to activate a risk-free two week trial AND one third off your first year of membership into The Insiders Forum. Peruse our market beating model portfolio, access our investment archives and join us on Live Chat every trading day. What do you have to lose? But don't hesitate too long. This offer expires at the end of 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DFIN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.