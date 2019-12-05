The Hard Vs. Soft Red Winter Wheat Spread

If you were to ask most market participants which commodity is the most political, the vast majority would likely choose crude oil. More than half the world's petroleum reserves are in the Middle East, which is the most politically turbulent area on the earth. Crude oil continues to power lives around the globe, even with the trend towards cleaner fuels that leave less of a carbon footprint.

Throughout history, wheat has been a far more political commodity than oil. The primary ingredient in the bread that feeds over 7.6 billion people has caused more than a few political events. The French Revolution began as a bread riot as insufficient supplies caused the overthrow of a monarchy. More recently, the Arab Spring in 2010 that caused sweeping political change across North Africa and the Middle East began as bread riots in Tunisia and Egypt. A drought caused the price of wheat to soar and the availability of the grain to decline.

When it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of wheat, one of the inputs I like to watch for clues about consumer behavior in the US the spread between the soft red winter wheat that trades on the CBOT and the hard red winter wheat that trades on the KCBT. These days, the spread continues to deviate significantly from its historical norm.

The Teucrium Wheat ETF product (WEAT) does an excellent job tracking the price of CBOT hard red winter wheat.

CBOT wheat has recovered

After trading to a low of $4.5775 per bushel on September 3, the price of CBOT soft red winter wheat futures has made higher lows and higher highs.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of March CBOT futures highlights the bullish price action, which has sent price momentum and relative strength indicators into overbought conditions. Daily historical volatility has moved higher during the rally as it climbed from 16.23% on September 3 to 27.50% on December 4 with the price at around $5.26 per bushel. Over the period, the price rose by 14.9%.

The most recent November World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate report from the USDA told markets that 2019/2020 global stocks were at a record level as supplies rose more than consumption. The final report of the year will come out on December 10. The CBOT wheat contract is the most liquid futures price for wheat that reflects the worldwide price of the grain.

Meanwhile, the total number of open long and short rose from 353,963 contracts on September 3 to a high of 413,879 contracts on November 6 as the price of wheat climbed to $5.2150 on that day. However, the next leg to the upside that took the price to $5.46 at the end of last week came as the open interest metric fell to 366,477 contracts as of December 3. Declining open interest and rising price is not typically a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. At the same time, price momentum and relative strength rose to overbought territory, the price of CBOT wheat ran out of upside steam this week.

Moreover, the level of the KCBT-CBOT wheat spread remains at a level that continues to signal danger for the price of the grain.

Consumers are avoiding hedging

Many bread manufacturers in the United States price their requirements using the KCBT hard red winter wheat futures price. Therefore, when hedging activity picks up, the price of the KCBT tends to outperform the price of CBOT futures. The long-term norm for the price differential between the two wheat contracts is around the 20-30 cents per bushel level with a premium for the KCBT hard red winter wheat. During periods when the wheat price is soaring, the KCBT premium reached levels of over $1 per bushel.

Since 2012, when the price of nearby wheat futures reached a high of $9.4725 per bushel, there has been little incentive for consumers to hedge their requirements.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of the CBOT wheat futures highlights that the highs of 2012 have faded in the market's rearview mirror. The demand for consumer hedging declined with the price of wheat. Like in many commodity markets, consumers tend to panic and hedge when prices are moving to the upside. In falling or sideways markets, they typically purchase their needs on a hand-to-mouth basis.

Since consumers tend to hedge with the hard red winter wheat futures contracts, the price action in the overall wheat market has weighed on the KCBT-CBOT spread.

The KCBT-CBOT wheat spread is at historically low levels

The price differential between hard and soft winter wheat has dropped far below its historical norm over the past months.

Source: CBOT/CME Settlement Prices

The chart shows that at an 88.50 cents per bushel discount for KCBT compared to CBOT wheat futures on Tuesday, December 3, the nearby March spread is far below its norm, which is a premium for the KCBT futures. Even though the spread moves towards the norm further out on the forward curve, at 44.00 cents discount for KCBT wheat for July 2022 delivery, the spread is still well below its historical average level. The level of the spread for nearby delivery is close to a historic low for the value of KCBT compared to CBOT wheat futures.

A bearish sign short term could lead to a bullish impact long term

The current level of the spread between the soft and hard winter wheat futures is a bearish sign of the price of the grain. The spread tends to rise above its historical norm during bull markets in wheat. However, what is seemingly bearish today could turn very bullish for the price of wheat in the future.

Consumers have become accustomed to a hand-to-mouth approach to purchasing requirements, but that could change as quickly as the weather around the world. In 2012, the high at $9.4725 per bushel was the result of drought conditions in the US. In 2008, the price of wheat rose to its all-time peak of $13.345 per bushel. In 2008 and 2012, the demand for hedging by consumers skyrocketed along with supply fears.

Wheat is the primary ingredient in the bread that feeds the world. Demand for food is a function of population growth. Therefore, the demand side of the equation for wheat is continuously growing. Since the turn of this century, the number of people on our planet has increased by over 26.9%. The price trend in the wheat market reflects the increase in demand for the grain.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that the trend in wheat prices has been higher since 2000. At the end of 1999, the price of wheat hit a low at $2.2250 per bushel. Today, in what has been a challenging market for the price of the grain, it is more than double that price with global stocks at a record level. The next time that Mother Nature does not cooperate with production, we could see the price of wheat explode. The potential for higher prices than in 2008 is a clear and present danger for the wheat market, given the ever-expanding number of mouths to feed. When the price of the grain begins to move to the upside, consumer demand for hedging will return with a vengeance, and the KCBT-CBOT spread will flip back to its norm and perhaps a far higher premium for the KCBT versus CBOT futures. The lack of hedge positions could exacerbate a rally if consumers decide to pile into the futures market at the same time.

WEAT is the ETF product that tracks CBOT wheat

The most direct route for a trade or investment in the wheat market is via the futures and futures options contracts that trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The CBOT wheat futures reflect the global price of wheat and is the most liquid futures market. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, but wish to take risk in the wheat market, the Teucrium Wheat ETF product provides an alternative. The most recent top holdings of WEAT include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart shows that the ETF currently holds long positions in three of the most actively traded wheat futures contracts on the CBOT division of the CME in 2020. WEAT has net assets of $48.87 million, trades an average of 88,740 shares each day, and charges a 1.00% expense ratio.

The price of the active month March CBOT wheat futures rose from $4.5775 on September 3 to its most recent high of $5.46 per bushel on November 29 or 19.3%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the WEAT ETF rallied from $4.87 to $5.71 per share or 17.2%. Since WEAT spreads its risk over three futures contracts, the ETF typically underperforms the active month futures contract on the upside and outperforms on the downside. The nearby contracts tend to experience the highest volatility.

The KCBT-CBOT spread is near a historic low, which is not a bullish sign for the price of wheat. However, with consumers apathetic when it comes to hedging, any surprises that impact the price of wheat or threaten supplies could have an explosive impact on the market as they flock to the futures arena for protection.

Every year is a new adventure in agricultural markets. The one constant is expanding demand. When it comes to the price of wheat, Mother Nature will determine the weather. Adverse conditions across the fertile plains of the world can cause lots of price volatility when supplies fall short of global requirements.

