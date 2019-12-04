Leggett & Platt: A Combination Of Income And Growth For Investors

The company's balance sheet will recover over the next couple years while the influx of cash flow has set up the company for years of dividend growth.

It has been almost a year since Leggett & Platt closed its $1.25 billion acquisition of Elite Comfort Solutions. The move is already paying off for Leggett & Platt.

We are approaching the one-year anniversary of Leggett & Platt's (LEG) $1.25 billion acquisition of Elite Comfort Solutions, a deal that closed in January of 2019. Already a dividend champion with 48 consecutive years of dividend increases, Leggett & Platt's acquisition has left the balance sheet in a manageable position while ramping up cash flow streams that should fuel continued dividend growth for years to come. With a dividend yield that currently exceeds 3%, the company offers investors an attractive combination of yield and future growth potential. In addition, the stock is fairly valued at current levels - despite pushing up on 52-week highs. Ultimately, the additional cash flow streams from Elite Comfort have strengthened Leggett & Platt's future potential as a dividend growth holding.

Elite Comfort Acquisition's Cost Was Palatable

Make no mistake about it, the deal to acquire Elite Comfort for $1.25 billion was a large transaction for Leggett & Platt. With a market cap at the time of announcement of just over $5 billion, the deal's cost was equal to more than 1/5 of Leggett & Platt's market value. But despite that large price tag, the deal really was quite easy for Leggett & Platt to digest. We simply need to look at the before and after financial picture to illustrate that.

The deal was financed with debt rather than equity, so there really was no dilution to shareholders. The minor uptick you see in shares is simply because share buybacks were halted, so you have minor dilution from standard variables such as executive compensation, etc.

Despite the deal falling squarely on the balance sheet, the company's strong financial position prior to the deal enabled Leggett & Platt to absorb the transaction reasonably well.

The transaction pushed leverage from a little over 2X EBITDA, to almost 3X (past our recommended benchmark of 2.5X). However, debt from a net basis of $2.0 billion has already begun to come down as the company has reduced spending in non-dividend related areas to deleverage the balance sheet. With the company's EBITDA heading higher and debt heading lower, we expect net leverage ratios to improve favorably over the next couple of years.

Leggett & Platt Receiving A Big Boost

The addition of Elite Comfort Solutions was expected to be accretive to Leggett & Platt in a number of areas, but it's great to see it playing out thus far. Elite Comfort Solutions generates approximately $611 million in annual revenues, and the assets are expected to grow at a double-digit rate. This is a boost to Leggett & Platt's overall 10-year revenue growth CAGR of 3.92%, and will increase the company's overall pace of top line growth moving forward.

The Elite Comfort Solutions business is also high margin, which will positively impact overall company profitability. The addition will be accretive to earnings in 2020, so we will keep an eye out for how much of a boost the company sees in its margins.

Where we are most excited about the "new look" Leggett & Platt is the company's increased cash flow streams. Cash flow has taken a sizable leap, and the lack of dilution means that per share cash flow has really shot up.

The increase in overall cash flow is great for corporate, because it essentially gives management a larger "shovel" to do anything from deleveraging the balance sheet, to buying back shares. The per-share perspective really shines a light on what dividend growth investors can come to expect moving forward.

Future Dividend Growth... Is Coming

Let's be clear, Leggett & Platt was a fantastic dividend growth stock before the acquisition of Elite Comfort Solutions. The company has been raising its payout consistently for nearly a half century (48 years), and has done so through numerous recessions and downturns in the business.

The dividend payout of $0.40 per quarter totals a $1.60 per share annual sum. The current dividend yield of 3.06% is a step-up from what income investors can expect from 10-year US treasuries that offer just 1.70% in comparison.

And despite such a long streak of increases, the business has excelled enough over time that it has been able to grow its payout at a rate that exceeds historical inflation. Over the most recent decade, that dividend has grown at a CAGR of 4.0%.

However, the influx of FCF from the addition of Elite Comfort Solutions has drastically reduced the payout ratio to just over 43% of cash flow. While management is intent on paying down debt in the short term, this will free up plenty of room for dividend growth in the coming years.

Shares Are Reasonable Despite Recent Run

Shares of Leggett & Platt have come on strong lately after a strong quarter propelled shares higher. The current stock price of just under $52 is up against the upper end of its 52-week range.

Analyst estimates for the full fiscal year are projected at $2.56 per share. This assigns an earnings multiple to the stock of 20.27X, which is right in line with the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 20.29X. However, we feel that shares are being a little under-appreciated because of the contributions that the acquisition will make to the business in 2020 and beyond.

If we look at valuation from a cash flow perspective, the influx of FCF has pushed the stock's FCF yield to near multi-year highs - despite the uptick in share price.

Yes, the stock was a great deal prior to the post-earnings share price boost in late October, but shares remain decently attractive at current levels. While there are some near-term hurdles (deleveraging process) that will require some patience, the stock is positioned to steadily appreciate as a long-term dividend growth holding.

Wrapping Up

Leggett & Platt's acquisition of Elite Comfort Solutions has really breathed some much needed life into a mature company with a storied dividend growth history. The influx of cash flow gives Leggett & Platt more financial resources to deploy in the years to come, and they were acquired in a way that will not cripple the balance sheet for many years. The company's performance should improve in 2020 as the acquisition begins to impact earnings, and we feel that this leaves some remaining upside for long-term investors to potentially take advantage of.

