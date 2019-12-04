Cleveland-Cliffs Made A Fine Deal With AK Steel

December 3rd turned out to be a pretty big day for some investors in the US steel industry. News broke that Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), a major US-based iron ore mining company would be acquiring AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) in a deal valued at about $1.1 billion in an all-stock merger. This move left investors in Cleveland-Cliffs feeling jaded, as concerns arose over the price the company agreed to pay for AK Steel, while the opposite was true of AK Steel's shareholders. At the end of the day, if management can achieve the synergies they expect to, the deal doesn't look bad. If the transaction were being completed in almost any other industry, the terms would actually be quite appealing, but in the ever-struggling steel space, where margins are deservedly low, this move just seems about fair.

A look at the transaction

The deal struck between Cleveland-Cliffs and AK Steel is pretty simple at face value. In exchange for each share that AK Steel investors own in the company, they will receive 0.40 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs. This will translate to about 126.57 million new shares of Cleveland-Cliffs being issued. Initially, this deal implied a premium paid for AK Steel of about 27% over the firm's 30-day VWAP (volume weighted average price), but the market was unhappy. In response to news of the merger, shares of Cleveland-Cliffs tanked to close down 10.7% at $7.51. This move lower pushed the buyout price for AK Steel down from $3.36 per unit to about $3 even.

Upon completion of the deal, investors in AK Steel today will end up with approximately 32% of the combined firm. Cleveland-Cliffs, meanwhile, will retain the other 68%. One good thing about all-stock deals is that they don't involve any new costs like added interest expense that comes with debt-fueled deals. Investors only need to worry about one-time transactions costs, integration costs, and any changes to interest expense caused by a refinancing of the acquiree's debts. Nothing has been disclosed as to what these figures might be, but it's unlikely that they will be material in the grand scheme of things.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs

In its investor presentation covering the transaction, the management team at Cleveland-Cliffs makes perfectly clear their rationale for the move. The argument can really boil down to three benefits that Cleveland-Cliffs investors will be given. The first of these centers around focus. You see, according to the data available, about 63% of the sales generated by AK Steel relate to steel sold to the automotive market. As the image below illustrates, this industry in the US is expected to see significant stability over the next several years. Between 2018 and 2025, it's believed that North American light vehicle production will range consistently between about 16 million and a little over 17 million units per year. AK Steel's exposure to this market, so long as the company remains competitive, is a way for Cleveland-Cliffs to ensure stability for shareholders in what can sometimes be a volatile market.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs

This isn't to say that management is focused solely on maintaining the status quo. While North American light vehicle production is expected to be virtually flat for the next several years, the amount of steel, particularly ultra high strength steel, is expected to explode higher. This can be seen in the image below, which shows attractive growth in this category as measured by net pounds per vehicle. Another growth area for the company could be the infrastructure and manufacturing space, where AK Steel gets 15% of its sales from. In this category, the firm produces a large amount of 'grain-oriented electrical steel' and it is the sole source of 'US origin' steel that's deployed for the nation's electrical grid. As technology continues to expand and becomes more influential in Americans' lives, it's highly likely the firm will be a beneficiary because of the infrastructure and products that will need to be produced to stay with the times.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs

The second big reason for this deal relates to the stability of Cleveland-Cliffs itself. You see, as the image below illustrates, a large portion of the company's pellets are under contract, namely with AK Steel. By acquiring/merging with the business, the company can reduce the renewal risks associated with these contracts to zero. In short, so long as AK Steel has the orders coming in for its products, Cleveland-Cliffs is guaranteed to sell its pellets. This is particularly important in what is, once again, a sometimes volatile industry.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs

This brings us to the third benefit to the deal: synergies. Through this vertical integration, management expects to generate annual run-rate synergies of around $120 million per annum. Of this, $40 million alone is expected to come from consolidating two publicly-traded companies into one. For two firms of their respective sizes, I find this figure tough to digest and would like more detail. After all, between the two of them last year, they spent just $6.25 million on tax and audit (and other similar) fees. Either way, though, it's not hard to imagine, in a vertical integration move, that significant savings could be on the table.

This is a fine deal

The steel industry and most things tied to it are known for being horribly unprofitable. Competition from overseas makes any sort of commodity like this generally unattractive. If this were not the case, I would be salivating at this transaction because the terms, on an absolute basis, are quite nice. However, the market's reaction indicating that Cleveland-Cliffs overpaid may not be too far off base. In an attempt to sell this deal to shareholders, one thing that Cleveland-Cliffs placed in its investor presentation was that pro forma free cash flows, including projected synergies, would come out to $923 million. With a combined market cap of $2.98 billion based on current pricing, this translates to a price/free cash flow multiple of only 3.2.

This looks like a home run based on this figure alone, but management is over-stretching by claiming that this figure is free cash flow. In their presentation's footnotes, they specify that they are defining free cash flow as adjusted EBITDA minus capital expenditures (except those tied to HBI). I'm okay excluding the HBI capex from this, but what cannot slide is calling EBITDA a proxy for operating cash flow in this context to arrive at free cash flow. Try telling the bank that interest expense isn't a real operational cash expenditure. Taxes are as well, but the tax pictures for both firms are so complex that this can be forgiven because they could easily go years without paying taxes.

Adjusting for interest expense, using the TTM (trailing twelve-month) calculation for it, our proxy for free cash flow would drop to $652 million. This values the combined firm at about 4.6 times free cash flow, which is quite nice. AK Steel's share of this (what it brings in) should be around $290 million. At the initial buyout price of $1.06 billion, this implies a multiple of 3.7. It is worth mentioning, though, that AK Steel is a more highly leveraged firm than Cleveland-Cliffs is, with net debt on its books of $1.94 billion compared to the $1.71 billion that Cleveland-Cliffs has. This translates to a purchase price for the firm of about 5.6 times its EBITDA once you include debt. This is cheaper than the 6.6 multiple that Cleveland-Cliffs is going for. These figures exclude the projected synergies associated with the deal.

Takeaway

There are many other ways to assess the quality of this buyout, but you get the point by now. At this time, Cleveland-Cliffs is buying a company that will help it to cut costs while opening the door to additional opportunities, all while lowering its execution risk over the next several years. In almost any other industry, I would fawn over this transaction because of how cheap AK Steel is being swooped up for, but in the struggling steel space, I see this as just a fine transaction. Even if management comes up short on synergies, the upside for shareholders exists, but this is also not a deal to be ecstatic about either.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.