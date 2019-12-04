Auryn Resources: Curibaya Further Enhances The Bullish Case

I believe Curibaya will serve as an important source of news flow where drilling is expected in 4Q2020, following 1Q2020 drill hole spudding at Sombrero.

Preliminary exploration work by Auryn suggests high-grades may be more extensive than previously thought and confirms the rich endowment of the system.

Auryn now controls 11,000-ha where extremely high-grade silver, gold, and copper mineralization has been identified around three prospects.

It took three years for Auryn to successfully consolidate the Curibaya land package. The waiting seems well worth it.

"Discovery is seeing what everybody else has seen, and thinking what nobody else has thought." - Albert Szent-Györgyi

For the past few years, Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG) has generated a fair amount of excitement in the circle of junior mining investors with the breakthrough at the Sombrero project in Peru (see here). On the other hand, the market has not been patient with the slow progress made at the costly Committee Bay in Canada, in which the company has invested C$60 million over the last five years with a breakthrough yet to come to fruition (see here). In my opinion, the confusion as to what to make of its split asset portfolio has been reflected in the share price, which fluctuated in a range between US$1 and US$3 per share (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. Stock chart of Auryn, shown with major asset acquisition campaigns. Source: Barchart.com

It is against this backdrop that I think its recent assembling of the Cuyibaya land package marks an important inflection point in the company's five-year journey of asset portfolio construction. Beginning in 2020, Auryn will enter a new phase of its growth, a period characterized by drilling, drilling, and more drilling, with plenty of catalysts to look forward to.

At this critical juncture, let's review the asset quality of Curibaya and analyze its significance to Auryn's overall business strategy, hoping to shine some light on what the project means for investors.

Assembling Curibaya

Orion. Compania de Exploraciones Orion SAC, a subsidiary of Canadian private company Pembrook Mining Corp., was attracted to the Sambalay area in 2010 by a large anomaly on Aster (a high-resolution imaging satellite that measures thermal emission, reflectance, and elevation) and Landsat image. Subsequently, major mining companies Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF), Teck (TECK), and BHP Billiton (BHP) staked land around Sambalay. After all, this region is supposed to be the hunting ground for elephants, a point I will come back to below (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. A map showing the Sambalay project of Compania de Exploraciones Orion SAC, in relation to Salvador and other concessions subsequently acquired by various major companies. 1, Mina Tapial prospect; 2, Sambalay Chico prospect; 3, Agua del Milagro prospect. Source: hotcopper.com.au

Initial reconnaissance exploration, including bulk leachable extractable gold (BLEG) stream sediment sampling, rock chip sampling, and ground geophysical survey, led to the identification of three prospects:

Mina Tapial epithermal gold-silver mineralization. Rock chip sampling returned 15.1 g/t gold, 2,780 g/t silver, and 10.55% copper at the Mina Tapial prospect, beneath which induced polarization (aka, IP) geophysical survey helped identify a large resistive response (Fig. 3).

epithermal gold-silver mineralization. Rock chip sampling returned 15.1 g/t gold, 2,780 g/t silver, and 10.55% copper at the Mina Tapial prospect, beneath which induced polarization (aka, IP) geophysical survey helped identify a large resistive response (Fig. 3). Sambalay Chico fractured and brecciated oxidized porphyry copper mineralization. Multiple zones of fracture occur, rock chip sampling from which returned copper grades generally higher than 1% and up to 8.63% (Fig. 4).

fractured and brecciated oxidized porphyry copper mineralization. Multiple zones of fracture occur, rock chip sampling from which returned copper grades generally higher than 1% and up to 8.63% (Fig. 4). Agua del Milagro epithermal silver-gold mineralization, identified from an Aster-Landsat anomaly, covers an area of 2.5km X 2.0km that corresponds to clay-altered and locally-silicified Toquepala volcanic rocks and andesitic tuff (Fig. 5).

Fig. 3. IP resistivity depth slice and section of the Mina Tapial prospect. Source: asx.com.au

Fig. 4. A photo of the Sambalay Chico prospect, showing multiple zones of copper-enriched fractures and breccias. Source: asx.com.au

Fig. 5. An east-looking photo of the Agua del Milagro prospect with the Aster-Landsat anomaly outlined. Source: asx.com.au

Wild Acre Metals. In April 2012, Australian company Wild Acre Metals acquired a 100% interest in the 2,900-ha Sambalay project, along with the Chaparra and Yauca projects further north in Peru, from Orion. Wild Acre paid A$200,000 cash and 1.5 million Wild Acre shares (see here).

In 2012-2014, Wild Acre conducted some field mapping and sampling to define drill targets (see here). On May 27, 2014, Wild Acre optioned the Salvador concession, into which the Agua del Milagro prospect appears to extend, from Teck Peru S.A. Wild Acre would earn a 100% interest by spending US$2 million in exploration expenditures over 3 years. Wild Acre also issued to Teck 2.5 million Wild Acre shares and agreed to pay to Teck Peru a production bonus of US$2 million upon a production decision. Teck retained a 2% NSR royalty over Salvador and received a 1.5% NSR over the Sambalay project which may be repurchased down to 1.0% for US$1 million. Wild Acre also agreed to pay Teck Peru 20% of the sale proceeds upon the selling or optioning Salvador within three years from the date of the agreement (see here and here).

After an unexpected turn of events, Wild Acre announced in July 2015 that it had acquired wearable hearing technology company Nuheara Pty Ltd. and decided to exit from mining (see here). By February 2016, Wild Acre changed its moniker to Nuheara Limited (see here). This was probably when Auryn's interest in the Sambalay-Salvador project was piqued.

Auryn. On June 2, 2016, Auryn acquired a 100% ownership interest in the 31,600-ha, original Curibaya property in the Tacna Province, southern Peru, for a total cost of US$200,000 through direct staking and the national auction process (see here)(Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. A map showing the initial Curibaya property. Source: aurynresources.com

Auryn staked land all around the Sambaya Chico, Mina Tapial, and Agua del Milagro prospects, which are located in the Sambalay-Salvador concessions of Wild Acre. The miner-turned earbuds maker had lost interest in mining but still decided to hold on to the property so that it does not have to pay Teck a 20% cut of the sales proceeds. With the known zones of mineralization found within the 4,700-ha Sambalay-Salvador property next door, Auryn could do very little until Wild Acre is ready to sell.

In August 2019, Auryn finally agreed with Wild Acre to take over the rights to the Sambalay-Salvador concessions (see here and here).

Under the terms of the concession transfer agreement with Wild Acre, Auryn paid US$250,000 on the transfer of the concessions in favor of Corisur Perú S.A.C., a subsidiary of Auryn.

The Sambalay concessions are subject to a 1.5% NSR royalty in favor of each of Teck Peru S.A.C. and Compania de Exploraciones Orion S.A. One third or 0.5% of the Teck NSR royalty is buyable for US$1.0 million.

The Salvador concessions are subject to a 2% NSR royalty and a US$2 million production payment, payable at the time a production decision is made, and to secure payment of such consideration a legal mortgage in favor of Teck is recorded in the registry files of the Salvador concessions.

With the acquisition of Sambalay-Salvador, Auryn consolidated an 11,000-ha land package that encloses the high-grade Sambaya Chico, Mina Tapial, and Agua del Milagro prospects (Fig. 7). There have never been any historical systematic exploration or drilling on the properties, although historical high-grade sampling returned up to 13.50% copper, 23.6 g/t gold, and 14,180 g/t silver from those prospects (see here).

The Curibaya land package is located 53km from the provincial capital, Tacna, and is accessible by road therefrom in 2.5 hours. The concessions lie outside the 50km border zone, so Auryn as a non-Peruvian company does not need a government approval of the acquisition (see here).

Fig. 7. A map showing the Curibaya concessions in southern Peru (left), including the newly acquired Sambalay and Salvador concessions (right). Source: aurynresources.com

Ivan Bebek, Executive Chairman of Auryn, commented thus at the occasion of the successful consolidation of the Curibaya land package,

“Curibay a is located within a mineral trend that hosts some of Peru’s largest porphyry deposits, including Freeport McMoRan’s Cerro Verde deposit, Southern Copper’s Cuajone and Toquepala deposits and Anglo American’s Quellaveco deposit. We have been interested in these claims since we first acquired the Curibaya property in 2016 due to its highly prospective location and the mineralization identified to date.”

Geological setting

In terms of geological setting, the Curibaya land package is part of the Chile-Peru Paleocene–Eocene Toquepala porphyry copper tract (see here), a 69,087 sq-km elongate belt extending from southern Peru to central Chile, defined by the distribution of Paleocene-Eocene, mostly calc-alkaline plutons.

In southern Peru, mineralization is associated with the Paleocene Toquepala volcanic rocks and coeval porphyry plutons. As Bebek stated, some of the largest and richest porphyry copper deposits in Peru are from this most-endowed tract, i.e., Toquepala, Quellaveco, Cuajone, and Cerro Verde, which are related to the early Eocene Caldera batholith and characterized by the absence of enargite and presence of silver (see here)(Table 1; Fig. 8).

Table 1. The larget porphyry copper mines in the southern Peruvian part of the Chile-Peru Paleocene–Eocene Toquepala porphyry copper tract, compiled by Laurentian Research, based information sourced from here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here.

According to USGS,

"many parts of the tract are not deeply eroded suggesting that undiscovered deposits are likely to be preserved within 1 km of the surface, including many of those areas of host rock under cover." "The probability of occurrence of an undiscovered deposit is not uniform throughout this tract... Another example is in southern Peru where a number of large porphyry copper deposits occur in small plutons exposed by erosion within the vast area covered by the Toquepala volcanic field, which is cogenetic with the plutons and deposits."

Fig. 8. A map showing the location of the Curibaya concessions of Auryn Resources in the Chile-Peru Paleocene–Eocene Toquepala porphyry copper tract, modified from here.

Mineralization in Curibaya

The Curibaya land package is only 11km south of the regional Incapuquio fault zone, which is considered to be a major control of the emplacement of mineralized porphyries and ensuing epithermal mineralization in the region. There are a number of cross structures to the Incapuquio fault zone, which are viewed as highly prospective (see here, here and here)(Fig. 7).

The Sambalay-Salvador concessions in the Curibaya land package represent a 2km X 3.3km mineralized alteration system that shows affinities to both high-grade copper porphyry and precious metal intermediate sulfidation systems. Mineralization in the Sambalay-Salvador concessions is hosted in the Toquepala volcanic sequence and Gramadal limestone (Fig. 9).

Fig. 9. A cross-section showing the geology of the Sambalay concession, showing two styles of mineralization, i.e., intermediate sulfidation epithermal and porphyry. Source: aurynresources.com

Intermediate sulfidation epithermal system. The Agua del Milagro and Mina Tapial mineralization zones cover an area of 2km X 1km and 900m X 100m, respectively. They are both interpreted to represent a potential intermediate sulfidation system due to the presence of high-grade gold and silver samples, strong silica clay alteration, and associated silica vein stockworks. According to the technical team at Auryn, the observed intermediate sulfidation mineralization is analogous to the San Gabriel deposit (1.4 Moz Au at 5.7 g/t measured and indicated and 0.8 Moz Au at 4.6 g/t inferred) of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN).

Samples from the Agua del Milagro zone returned high grades up to 14,180 g/t silver and 23.6 g/t gold, while those from the Minas Tapial epithermal veins returned high grades up to 15.1 g/t gold, 2,780 g/t silver, and 13.5% copper.

Breccia bodies. The Sambalay Chico prospect is situated along an east-west trending structural corridor parallel to the Incapuiqo regional fault. Extending over an 800m strike length, high-grade copper mineralization is hosted in three parallel breccia bodies as thick as 1.5-8.0m.

Samples from the breccia bodies returned copper values up to 10.85%, pointing to the probable occurrence of porphyry and skarn mineralization at relatively shallow depths.

Auryn exploration program

Exploration plan. Michael Henrichsen, COO and Chief Geologist at Auryn, said (see here),

“We look forward to rapidly advancing the project to drill stage through systematic surface exploration and an airborne VTEM geophysical survey across the multiple mineralized centers” (see here). “The Curibaya project will be advanced to drill stage in the coming months through a combination of geological mapping, additional rock and soil sampling and ground-based geophysical surveys” (see here).

Auryn expects to apply for a drilling permit for Curibaya in 1Q2020, aiming to spud the first-ever drill hole on the property in 4Q2020. This comes after the start of drilling at the Sombrero project in 1Q2020 (see here). Between now and the company's filing of the drilling permit application in 1Q2020, I anticipate Auryn to continue to generate news flow as it carries out field mapping, sampling, and geophysical surveys to fine-tune drill hole targeting.

First-pass reconnaissance rock sampling. Since acquiring the Sambalay-Salvador concessions in August 2019, Auryn has completed a first-pass reconnaissance rock sampling program throughout a 1.5km X 3km quartz–sericite–pyrite alteration system, with a total of 378 rock samples and 9 stream sediment samples taken (Fig. 10).

More than 20 samples returned above-200 g/t silver, including samples exceeding 1,500 g/t silver and up to 7.67 g/t gold, proving that the mineralization hosted in veins and stockwork vein systems was more extensive than historical results suggested. Re-assays of samples with grades higher than 1,500 g/t silver subsequently returned results of 1,630 g/t, 1,855 g/t, and 3,110 g/t silver.

A total of 640 rock samples taken throughout the quartz–sericite–pyrite alteration system average 72.9 g/t silver and 0.19 g/t gold, showing the rich endowment of the system.

Fig. 10: Maps highlighting the 2019 rock sampling program around the Agua del Milagro area. Source: aurynresources.com

Additional surface sampling. The second batch of surface sampling west of the area around what was known as Agua del Milagro returned grades up to 7,990 g/t silver, 17.65 g/t gold, and 6.97% copper. These high-grade results extend the previously-reported 4.5 sq-km of quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration zone by some 1.5km to the west, expanding the surface exposure of the intermediate sulfidation epithermal system to more than 6 sq-km.

Interestingly, high-grade copper was sampled from both high-grade polymetallic veins in the Mina Tapial area in the southwestern part of the project area and the ENE-trending structures with no accompanying high-grade precious metals (Fig. 11). I think additional field mapping and geophysical surveys may shed light on the genetic relationship between two styles of copper mineralization.

Fig. 11. Additional rock sample silver (upper left), gold (upper right), and copper (lower right) assay highlights, west of the Agua del Milagro area, where historical sampling returned high-grade polymetallic intermediate sulfidation veins and breccia copper, modified from source and source.

Investor takeaways

Access to infrastructure. Curibaya is located in a sparsely-populated region in desert terrain, 53km from Tacna, and 25km from the Toquepala, Quellaveco, and Cuajone mines. Although permitting should prove to be less time-consuming than, e.g., Sombrero or AntaKori of Regulus Resources (see here), infrastructure can be a real risk factor, especially considering annual precipitation in the area only averages 18mm, making water supply a potential problem. That said, a potentially open-pittable, high-grade, enormously-sized deposit can overcome the infrastructure challenge.

The exploration upside. Let's omit the potential porphyry copper for now and focus on the intermediate sulfidation epithermal precious metal system alone. The epithermal silver-gold system crops out in a 6 sq-km area and may extend to 50-100m depths below which is a large resistive response, supposedly a porphyry, based on the historical IP survey (Fig. 3). A back-of-the-envelope estimate suggests that 'ore tonnage' at Curibaya can be as much as 825 Mt.

If we extrapolate to the entire system the average grades of 72.9 g/t silver and 0.19 g/t gold estimated from 640 rock samples, the contained gold equivalent in-place at Curibaya may well be as high as 30 Moz AuEq. Even if 1/10 of the in-place gold equivalent is proven to be economically mineable, Curibaya will likely prove to be a deposit of respectable size.

Such a calculation, however rough it may seem, points to the enormous upside of the project. Please recall the project is situated in the most richly endowed mining tract in Peru, with numerous giant mines in the vicinity (Table 1; Fig. 8).

Optionality. By consolidating the Curibaya land package and advancing the project toward the first-ever drilling, I believe Auryn has substantially derisked its asset portfolio. Such is the benefit of operating a diverse portfolio of projects, an advantage of which usually only the majors can afford to take.

Auryn now controls three world-class projects, i.e., Sombrero, Curibaya, and Committee Bay. For Auryn, as a junior miner, to have three major projects enhances immensely the optionality for the management. Its hands are less tied now when deciding where to allocate capital. It has now a more continuous news flow to work with when communicating to the shareholders, thanks to the year-round accessibility of the Peruvian projects.

In addition, the probability of landing at least one, possibly two or three, major discoveries is substantially improved, as compared to operating only one project, a situation I previously explained here. I believe the risk-reward profile of such an attractive asset portfolio easily justifies the US$133 million enterprise value.

Near-term catalysts. As I discussed above, I believe Auryn has graduated from the phase of asset portfolio construction - barring minor portfolio adjustment such as the monetization of the Homestake Ridge project - and entered a new phase of corporate development, i.e., derisking the portfolio through drilling and shepherding the projects toward the maiden mineral resource estimate, preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study, and definitive feasibility study. Such a process will generate a series of catalysts.

According to Auryn management, drilling at Sombrero will spud in 1Q2020 following the receipt of the drilling permit. Drilling at Curibaya is scheduled for 4Q2020, with the drilling permit application to be filed in 1Q2020 (see here). The year 2020 and 2021 are supposed to be loaded with news flow from drilling, drilling, and more drilling. In view of the asymmetric risk-reward profile and near-term catalysts, I continue to be bullish on Auryn with a time horizon at a minimum of three years.

Auryn is just one of the high-alpha investing ideas we cover at The Natural Resources Hub, where you get exclusive access to: Live TNRH ® Model Portfolio,

Model Portfolio, over 800 unabridged articles,

weekly newsletters,

a suite of decision-making tools, and

actively-moderated and very lively chatrooms. Sign up today at The Natural Resources Hub for two weeks of free trial. Act now to take advantage of the seasonal special offer of a 20% discount!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AUG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.