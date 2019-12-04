Natural Gas Storage Forecast: A Bearish Draw, But The Outlook Is Bullish

The latest numerical weather prediction models are projecting just about normal amount of TDDs over the next 15 days (on average), but there is a disagreement in terms of scale.

We anticipate to see a draw of 16 bcf, which is 46 bcf smaller than a year ago and 25 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending November 29), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) jumped by 8.15% w-o-w (from 128 to 139), as weather conditions cooled down across the Lower-48 states. Cooling demand has plunged by about 37.6% and remains too weak to have a meaningful impact on natural gas consumption. Despite higher HDDs, we estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was approximately 9.3% below last year's level and 4.9% below the norm (see the chart below).

This week

This week (ending December 6), the weather conditions got colder. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will jump by 14.5% w-o-w (from 139 to 159), while the number of nationwide CDDs will plunge by 49.7% (from 2 to 1). Total average daily demand for natural gas should be somewhere between 114 bcf/d and 117 bcf/d, which is approximately 22.4% above the 5-year average for this time of the year. Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be 2.3% below the norm and 8.3% below last year's level.

Next week

Next week (ending December 13), the weather conditions are expected to get even colder. The number of HDDs should increase by 7.6% (from 159 to 171). However, total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should still remain below last year's level (-5.10%) as well as below the norm (-1.90%).

Total Energy Demand

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply-Demand Balance

On average, the latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) are showing just about normal amount of TDDs over the next 15 days (December 4-December 19), but TDDs are generally projected to trend higher. Total demand is expected to average 120.9 bcf/d (some 21.3% above the 5-year average), supported (in part) by strong exports - specifically into Mexico - and also by robust LNG sales.

Projected HDDs are expected to remain within the norm (on average), but there is a disagreement between the models (in terms of scale): GFS is significantly more bullish than ECMWF.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Non-degree-day factors have a mostly bullish impact on natural gas consumption. We estimate that, at the current spread between natural gas and coal, coal-to-gas switching must be averaging approximately 6.1 bcf/d (2.9 bcf/d above last year's level). Additionally, nuclear outages are spurring some extra consumption in the Electric Power sector. However, stronger wind, hydro and solar generation are having a negative impact on the potential power burn. On balance, however, we estimate that non-degree-day factors are currently having a bullish impact on potential natural gas consumption (compared to the same period in 2018). We estimate the net impact to be around +1.7 bcf/d (+1.8 bcf/d vs. 2018).

Overall, in the week ending December 6, we currently project that total balance will be looser (vs. the same week in 2018), but only by +1.5 bcf/d. We expect the balance to get slightly tighter in the week ending December 13 (see the table below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations. The figures in the table above are weekly averages measured in million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d). Deviations from the 5-year norm are measured in percentages. Deviations from the previous year are measured in MMcf/d. Deviations are colored in accordance with their notional effect on the price. For example, higher consumption should have a positive effect (green color), whereas higher production has a negative effect (red color). Total Balance represents the net result of the interaction between total supply and total demand. Total Balance = total supply minus total demand. Total Balance does not equal storage flows. *Total Balance deviation vs. 5-year average = total supply deviation minus total demand deviation.

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a smaller change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see a draw of 16 bcf (2 bcf larger than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, but 46 bcf smaller than a year ago and 25 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). The storage "deficit" (relative to 5-year average) is projected to expand by +20 bcf (in total) over the next 6 weeks (7 EIA reports).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.