Market Timing: 7 Indicators For Long-Term Investors (Part 2)

Second part of an article describing some of the best timing indicators.

We present 7 indicators showing logical and historical relations with stock market returns. Formulas and backtests are disclosed, and there is no black box. They are arguably among the best long-term timing indicators, and they are even better used together.

Four indicators have been described in a first part here. Three other ones are described in this second part. Each part should be understandable separately, but it is recommended to read both of them.

UNRATE

The Civilian Unemployment Rate (UNRATE) is calculated by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics from a sample. It is usually released on the first Friday of every month for the previous month. Data are available from 1948.

I will show market timing test results based on monthly decisions. Indicators are observed on the 1st day of every month. Every indicator is tested by calculating the performance of an investment in the S&P 500 (VOO, or IVV, SPY) with a market timing strategy going gradually out of the market during the month of a bearish signal. Gradualness is simulated using the average of daily closing prices as monthly price. Using smoothed monthly prices lowers sensitivity to short-term moves. There is no risk to design a model unwillingly curve-fitted to monthly opening days. It is also more realistic for fund managers who cannot make a big move in a single day. The following tests simulate going to cash on a bearish signal. This is rarely the best strategy. Opening or increasing hedging positions incurs lower trading costs when positions are numerous or not very liquid. It also keeps dividends coming when there are some.

In theory, on the 1st day of a month “m,” we can only use UNRATE value published about 4 weeks earlier for the previous month, which I name UNRATE(m-2). However, it doesn’t make sense to simulate waiting systematically 4 weeks to make a decision, then to simulate trades diluted in a month. I choose to use UNRATE(m-1) to simulate decisions on the 1st day of month “m.” It means a look-ahead bias of a few days, but it is more realistic than simulating a trade delayed on average by about 1.5 months after UNRATE is published. I have done robustness tests with data delayed by 1 month (not reported here).

The first indicator tested hereafter is bearish when UNRATE went up in 3 months and bullish otherwise. The second one is bearish when it went up in 6 months and bullish otherwise. The third one is bearish when the 3-month average (3mma) is above the 1-year average (12mma) and bullish otherwise.

The metrics are:

CAGR: The annualized return in percentage points.

Ddmax: The maximum drawdown depth also in percentage.

DLmax: The maximum duration in months.

MAR: A risk-adjusted performance ratio defined as MAR = CAGR/Ddmax.

The first column gives the starting year, and the end date is always 1/1/2019.

For all tables, benchmark data are repeated in italics to facilitate comparisons (S&P 500, buy and hold).

Bearish signal: UNRATE(m-1) > UNRATE(m-4), meaning the 3-month momentum is positive.

Since CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax 1993 7.12 0.14 50.82 80 9.44 0.65 14.62 37 1949 7.61 0.15 50.82 89 6.23 0.23 27.45 81

Bearish signal when the 6-month momentum is positive:

Since CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax 1993 7.12 0.14 50.82 80 8.97 0.73 12.29 40 1949 7.61 0.15 50.82 89 5.56 0.21 26.84 127

Bearish signal when 3mma > 12mma.

Since CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax 1993 7.12 0.14 50.82 80 8.45 0.70 12.14 45 1949 7.61 0.15 50.82 89 5.83 0.22 26.84 66

Chart since 1993:

The three indicators based on UNRATE improve the MAR ratio and drawdown on both intervals. However, the return lags the benchmark since 1949.

RRSFS

Advance Real Retail and Food Services Sales (RRSFS) are released by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis using data by the U.S. Census Bureau. Data are available from 1992.

RRSFS value is generally published close to the middle of every month for the previous month. On the 1st day of the month "m," we can make decisions using RRSFS (m-2).

In the next table, bearish signals are given by RRSFS (m-2) < RRSFS (m-8), meaning the 6-month momentum is negative. Assumptions and metrics are the same as previously, and the benchmark is in italics.

Since CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax 1993 7.12 0.14 50.82 80 9.01 0.47 19.09 38

Chart since 1993:

This indicator significantly improves all metrics. The main inconvenience is it can be tested on a relatively short period.

BDI

The Baltic Dry Index (hereafter named BDI) is a weighted average of bulk shipping costs (40% Capesize index, 30% Panamax index and 30% Supramax index). According to academic research, BDI is a statistically significant predictor of stock returns (Bakshi, Panayotov, Skoulakis, 2011). It is updated daily by the Baltic Exchange. We use the last monthly closing price for a decision on the first day of every month.

The next table and chart show results of market-timing strategies for 2 indicators based on BDI. The first one is bearish when BDI is below its 3-month simple moving average (3mma) and bullish otherwise. The second one is bearish when BDI is below its 6-month average (6mma) and bullish otherwise.

CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax SPX 3.22 0.06 50.82 80 3mma 4.39 0.22 19.61 37 6mma 4.73 0.16 29.05 50

Both indicators improve all metrics compared with the benchmark.

For the month of November, 6 out of the 7 indicators presented here were bullish. The monthly update will be posted in Quantitative Risk & Value next week-end.

