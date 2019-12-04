Cimarex Energy: Another Guidance Raise For 2019 And Good Performance Expected In 2020

Cimarex appears capable of delivering modest production growth in 2020 along with slightly positive cash flow at $50 WTI oil and $2.50 natural gas.

This has been done with around 4% lower capex than originally expected as well.

It now expects total production to be up 6% and oil production to be up 3% versus original guidance.

Cimarex Energy (XEC) has performed well operationally in 2019, raising its production guidance three times so far, while also lowering its capital expenditure budget modestly. It is poised to deliver positive cash flow while growing production modestly in 2020, even with $50 WTI oil and $2.50 NYMEX natural gas.

Guidance Changes

Cimarex increased its full-year 2019 production guidance again for the third consecutive quarter. Cimarex originally expected to average 250,000 to 270,000 BOEPD. It now expects 274,000 to 278,000 BOEPD, which is a 6% increase from its original guidance (based on guidance midpoint)

Cimarex's oil production expectations have also been bumped up and it now expects 84,500 to 86,500 barrels per day of oil production during 2019, up from its original guidance of 78,000 to 88,000 barrels per day. This is a more modest 3% increase in oil production guidance.

Cimarex has achieved the higher than expected production with an exploration and development budget of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion, down $50 million from its original expectations.

2020 With $50 WTI Oil

Cimarex noted that it expected to deliver positive cash flow (before dividends) at $50 WTI oil and $2.50 natural gas while also growing oil production.

Source: Cimarex

In this $50 WTI scenario, I'd expect Cimarex to average around 285,000 BOEPD in total production and 91,500 barrels per day of oil production in 2020. This would be 3% total production growth and 7% oil production growth from Cimarex's 2019 averages (based on guidance midpoint).

Compared to Cimarex's Q4 2019 production, this would be approximately 3% oil production growth and 1% total production growth.

At $50 WTI oil and $2.50 NYMEX natural gas, Cimarex would be projected to generate $2.209 billion in revenue after hedges.

Barrels/Mcf Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 33,397,500 $46.50 $1,553 NGLs 27,236,300 $12.50 $340 Gas 260,347,200 $1.15 $299 Hedge Value $17 Total $2,209

Cimarex would then be projected to have $2.202 billion in cash expenditures, including $87 million in preferred and common dividends. This assumes around $3.40 per BOE in production expenses, $2.00 per BOE in transportation, processing and other expense, and $1.225 billion in capital expenditures.

Cimarex's midstream capex is expected to be minimized in 2020, so most of that $1.225 billion budget would be for exploration and development. Cimarex would thus end up with $7 million in positive cash flow after dividends in this scenario (or $89 million before common dividends).

$ Million Production Expense $354 Transportation, processing and other expense $208 General and administrative expense $100 Taxes other than income $144 Interest Expense $84 CapEx $1,225 Preferred Dividends $5 Common Dividends $82 Total $2,202

Sensitivity To Commodity Price Changes

2020 WTI strip prices are currently around $55, so there is some upside for Cimarex there. A $5 increase in oil prices would increase Cimarex's cash flow by approximately $156 million even if its realized price for NGLs didn't budge from the $12.50 per barrel assumption.

On the other hand, there may be some downside to the natural gas and NGL pricing assumptions. The current 2020 strip for natural gas is around $2.33, so that would lower Cimarex's cash flow by around $36 million ($41 million without hedges) compared to $2.50 natural gas.

Cimarex only realized 19% of WTI for its NGLs in Q3 2019. A similar percentage of WTI with $50 oil would mean that it would realized $9.50 per barrel for NGLs. This would reduce its cash flow by around $76 million. Taking 19% of $55 oil instead would reduce its cash flow by around $52 million compared to $12.50 NGLs.

Overall, the current situation of $55 WTI oil, $2.33 NYMEX gas and NGLs at 19% of WTI is favorable to Cimarex compared to the $50 WTI oil and $2.50 natural gas scenario mentioned above. Cimarex's cash flow would improve by $68 million, resulting in a projection of $75 million in positive cash flow after dividends.

Conclusion

Cimarex has delivered well operationally in 2019, raising its production guidance for a third time. Its non-oil production has exceeded expectations more than its oil production, but both are up versus Cimarex's original guidance, while its capex is coming in a few percent lower as well.

For 2020, Cimarex appears capable of generating slightly positive cash flow after dividends at $50 WTI oil and $2.50 NYMEX natural gas, while also growing oil production by an estimated 7% versus 2019 averages (and around 3% from Q4 2019 averages). The current strip has higher oil prices and lower natural gas and NGL prices than those assumptions, and the overall effect is favorable for Cimarex.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in XEC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.