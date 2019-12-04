Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Management Presents at Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference (Transcript)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference Call December 4, 2019 8:45 AM ET

Paul Herendeen - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

All right. So, thank you all for being here. We have Bausch Management joining us, and my colleague Alex [ph] has joined us. Alex, can you grab a mic there? So thank you for being here. Thanks for making the trip. I realize, it’s snowing time, so I hope you got in safe. Perhaps before we kick things off, what's on top of your mind, what's the biggest priority, and then we'll take it from there.

Paul Herendeen

Yeah. Our biggest priority is to try to sustain the momentum that we -- I think delivered in 2019. We started of the year back in January, talking about, our pivot to offense, and we'll probably lose that phrase because we're, I think we're clearly now in a different place. But we've been able to put so far three really good quarters on the board, and as you know this is all about sustaining that and continuing that as we go forward.

So the priority for the near term is making sure we put in place the things that we need to do in order to be able to sustain that in 2020, 2021, 2022 and deliver on our objectives to deliver value to our stakeholders.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Excellent, excellent. Perhaps the biggest question that a lot of investors keep wondering about, and I feel like a lot of Bausch’s top shareholders seem to be very confident that this might possibly be the case in the next 12 to 18 months is odds of possibly landing a large de-levering transaction. How do you react to that? What drives confidence?

Paul Herendeen

Sure. Interesting, and I love that people are so confident. We'll find that transaction, because I think what you're talking about is, it has to be the intersection of not just deleveraging, but value generative to our stakeholders in a world where multiples are where they are on the purchasing side, it's -- that's the thread to needle in order to be able to find that transaction.

Now, that said, when it comes to eye health, when it comes to GI, when it comes to dermatology and frankly some other smaller niche areas for us, if there were transactions that are out there that are available, that's something you should expect us to be looking at very hard.

But again, I want to be clear, as everyone knows we're a very levered company and so we have to be very disciplined in how we deploy capital against business development opportunities, so finding that intersection of de-levering and value generative, if we can find it now, we're going to be all over that.

Probability of that in the near-term, I think you know go back to this year and maybe it wasn't an enormous deal, but the acquisition of the assets or synergy back in the early part of this year was an example of something that -- we were on that for a good long time. It took a good long time to get to that deal, but when we got to the end, I think we ended up with a terrific asset at a terrific value, and I think that's kind of the model that we need to follow because we just don't have the capacity to pursue a mega deal.

Unidentified Analyst

So every time I feel like Paul, I've asked you this question, it's been a very consistent answer that look, I'm obviously open to it and not a whole lot else to say, but I noticed today you said open to it and it has to be value creative. That almost sounds like there might have been some options to do something with de-levering, which might not have been as value creating. Is that, am I reading too much into it?

Paul Herendeen

You read, I think you're just reading too much. I'm more talking about just that we’re trying to provide stakeholders with the comfort that when, Joe, myself, and our board, when we think about how we're going to deploy our capital, we're thinking about being really effective stewards of that capital because when you're levered like we are, we need to be right.

And so, I wouldn't read too much into it. Just that de-levering on the one hand, it's like, okay, but it has to be value generated. I'd rather own an asset that has much greater durability. It could be delevering in the short-term and then not anyway.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Are you open to a large set of cash flows in a China-like business?

Paul Herendeen

We have a great business in China and a great platform in China. I wouldn't say that's daily a focus for us on the execution side of the scale, but obviously there may be opportunities for us to continue to supplement the business that we already have in China.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Okay. But I meant more so on the pharmaceutical side, because there's large pharma companies with established pharmaceutical businesses in China, which are coming under pricing pressure. If one of those possible divestitures becomes available, is that of interest or you -- would you rather stick to a Bausch like business in China?

Paul Herendeen

Yes, yes. As we sit here right now, I think we're more inclined to stick with a Bausch-like business.

Unidentified Analyst

Excellent. Anything else from the audience on M&A before we proceed? Okay. So, perhaps maybe a little more specific then, on outside of landing an external transaction, one of the other questions has been, especially -- and this was especially after the Otezla divestiture, whether Salix business could have a valuation that could more or less be similar, how do you react to that? Has there ever been any interest in Salix business?

Paul Herendeen

Yeah. Look, it's a great question because that Otezla transaction did get a lot of people to take a look and say, huh? So that's what that assets -- what that asset does in the marketplace. And I think when people look at that and you look at the Salix portfolio as an -- in its entirety, but actually if you look at XIFAXAN within the Salix portfolio, where you've got an asset with very similar characteristics, that may be worth a little bit more than I was thinking. Certainly, it gave the market the opportunity to look at the Salix business and think maybe the market's not valuing it the same way that others might.

Importantly, I mean we looked in the latter part of 2016, early 2017, we almost sold the Salix business. I think every -- yes, that was my public knowledge. Everyone knew that. I almost sold that business. I'll tell you what, sitting here, right here today, I'm super happy that we didn't sell that business for a couple of reasons.

Unidentified Analyst

…value, like, 7 billion or 8 billion.

Paul Herendeen

I cannot – I am not going to speak to what the value was, but, yes, let's just say today that business is worth considerably more than it was then. And the reason is, because in the last couple of years, the team at Salix has just done a phenomenal job executing and driving each one of the assets in that portfolio, number one.

And number two, we did have the opportunity to settle up the patent challenge piece with Teva, which gave us more comfort and should have given the market more comfort into the durability of that XIFAXAN franchise. So sitting in today, I'm really happy that we hold it. We have a very good position in GI, and I'd expect us to continue to build on that.

Unidentified Analyst

Excellent. Okay. So, perhaps let's get into the fundamentals down past the first five minutes of non-fundamentals. First one is as it relates to de-levering, there's a broad target of getting to $15 billion to $20 billion in absolute debt, but there's no clear timeline specified for that. How do you see that playing out sitting here today?

Paul Herendeen

Sure. And I'll start by saying, like, yeah, we said, obviously, we wanted to get our debt down and if we go back when Joe joined and I joined shortly thereafter, we were over $30 billion. I think Joe was like $32 billion of debt. Today, we're down considerably and targeting getting down to, call it, let's say like $20 billion level.

Couple things. Every year, based on the way we're performing in 2019, you'd expect us to generate free cash flow of circa $1 billion that would be available for debt reduction or for tuck-in M&A, and we're going to prioritize and we have prioritized that cash flow to continue to chip away at that -- at that aggregate amount of debt.

Now, the target is not to get to a dollar level of debt. It's to get to an acceptable leverage level, which brings in our ability to grow our adjusted EBITDA such that we get our leverage to a place where -- which is more comfortable than surely where we were a year ago and even where we sit today.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Okay. So, from my perspective, I feel like when I take a step back, you came in, you cleared out a lot of the near-term maturities, and then focused on obviously stabilizing EBITDA. We set the expectations on EBITDA as well, so all those three things check the box.

I feel like now, we're midway through that window where the debt stack was cleared out, but starting in about a couple of years from now, we start to run into actual paydown timeline starting 2023, if I remember correctly. Is there any interest in possibly starting to look into that in 2020 on further pushing out the maturity coming up starting 2023 or how should, how are you thinking about that?

Paul Herendeen

Sure. I think our history will kind of tell you the way we think about it. When I started out, I mean priority one was to start chipping away, yet you said some very near term debt stack, so if you go back to the summer of 2016, it looked pretty daunting. I have a great team, great treasury team, and we mapped out a plan and that plan was basically like, take advantage -- take advantage of the capital markets when they were available to us, push those maturities out, and I think we were very successful like over -- the last couple of quarters, we haven't done anything, but prior to that, I think we had completed an aggregate of nine transactions over $21 billion of refinancing and really shifted those maturities out.

And you correctly pointed out that the next time we have a material maturity that we need to think about is 2023. Now, we will probably continue to chip away at that as well. We haven't done anything in the last couple of quarters. I'm obviously not going to sit here and tell you exactly when we're going to go, but we need to be cognizant of 2023 and that those maturities and when do you want to refi those and push them out because 2023 sounds like it's a long way away, but it's not. You know, we want to stay ahead of it. I think we've done a good job of staying ahead of it and you should expect us to continue to do that.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. So it's a corporate priority in 2020 to look into the 2023 maturities?

Paul Herendeen

I say it's a corporate priority every month, every quarter. Every time we sit down, we certainly discuss it as a senior team about what -- is it appropriate to cap the markets.

Unidentified Analyst

And can you remind us what the dollar magnitude is in 2023 and 2024, of the maturities as well as what the interest rate is and how that rate changes?

Paul Herendeen

Yeah. I will get the number on, so I'm not going to call it out. It's in our thing that's posted online. You can see that the debt maturities, it's in slide 13, but what's the amount I can just split it out?

Unidentified Company Participant

$3.8 billion.

Paul Herendeen

$3.8 billion, I haven't put that in the category of from where we started. I'd call that manageable.

Unidentified Analyst

Is that low single, is that 4% to 5% interest rate, which can refi that?

Paul Herendeen

No, no. It's actually, I don't have the blended rate on that particular stack, but I think generally, we're in a position today where we can refi like-for-like and be almost neutral.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. So there's no cash flow drag coming in. It's really about what's heading?

Paul Herendeen

It hasn't been that big. It started off as a bit greater concern. I mean, when we first started out, we have one of the things we needed to do was we needed to demonstrate to the market that we could come back into the unsecured part of the Lecithin market. And that was a challenge.

I think the first time we came -- came to that market. It was relatively expensive. And so you had a negative carry. But as we performed well, I think the Lecithin market has really embraced, Bausch Health as a – as a good place to park capital. And that's really helped us. We love the folks in that market.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. So, I've never been an investor much like the Lecithin investors. So my question to you is, when Valeant – the legacy Valeant was very unstable, pushing that debt maturities out is obviously a good thing and by the time. Sitting here today, when things are more stable, is it considered a good thing for a Lecithin investor that that's getting pushed out?

Paul Herendeen

Well, I mean, what the risk they're looking at it. Yeah. I mean, it's a – it's considered a good place to be giving them a little bit more duration. It's all reflected in the market. I'm also not – I'm the CFO not a investor.

Unidentified Analyst

But the feedback you are getting is good.

Paul Herendeen

It's been quite good. I mean, the reception, each time we've tapped that market has been, has been good. It varies, the markets are hotter – hotter or less hot, I guess. But so far we've had great reception out there and I think the part of that is we've delivered on our promises and part of that is, we pay an awful lot of attention to the Lecithin investors. We make it a point to 10 year conference and ensure that everybody has the information they need to be fully informed about Bausch Health.

Unidentified Analyst

Excellent. Okay. So perhaps shifting gears then to XIFAXAN a little bit.

Paul Herendeen

Sure.

Unidentified Analyst

Perhaps, let's start on the generic side and then we can look into the pipeline questions a little bit. So on the generic side we know a Mylan has a tentative approval now. Can you catch us up on, a, what you've previously mentioned on launch timing – for generic launch timing as well as…

Paul Herendeen

Sure. I think you said XIFAXAN but I think you're talking about APRISO.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm really sorry. Yes, I'm talking about APRISO. I'm really sorry. Yeah.

Paul Herendeen

Okay. You scared me for a second. Yeah. With APRISO, yeah, there was launch here. It's interesting, I mean, this is actually kind of – it's a good story because when – way back when we started publishing that LOE schedule. People said, oh, you're sandbagging, you're sandbag, you're sandbagging. We've said over and over again, these are date uncertain. We're dealing with – like going around and we all use the same consulting firms, and we all put our ear to the ground the same way. And we think that an asset will lose it's exclusivity on a certain day. In the case of APRISO, we, yeah, back in November, where we announced our earnings. We shifted that expectation out to 1H of 2020, and then a very short time later low and behold, Mylan – Mylan has an – has an approval. And so I think it –

Unidentified Analyst

What’s the launch holds up? Is there anything on the IP side holding them up? Is there any lawsuit pending?

Paul Herendeen

Yeah. I can't speak to why it's – why there's a hold up there. I mean, yeah, we – way we would expect that, they'll – they'll put product in the channel, but we don't – we don't, can't speak to what Mylan is doing.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it.

Paul Herendeen

All I'd say is, again, it's just that it was instructive and as we, we thought we could get, as I said, first stage could have been January, it could have been April and it turned out to be now.

Unidentified Analyst

And when you – and when you guys had a state uncertain, was that based on lack of approval or lack of IP clarity?

Paul Herendeen

That was lack of approval.

Unidentified Analyst

Lack of approvals, was driving it. Okay. So probably nothing on IP. Okay. So I must say, let's not that fact and so let's now turn the more important part of that.

Paul Herendeen

Okay. XIFAXAN, Alex [ph] you want to start, and then I will follow-up.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. So, primarily, I think there is a couple of interesting indications that XIFAXAN being looked at, especially in these patient preferred formulations, so just any comment on the acute hepatic encephalopathy trial that I think it was supposed to have read out maybe in kind of November around then other issues with enrollment.

Paul Herendeen

Yes. Well, I mean, I think any time you try to enroll there are always the challenges in getting patients enrolled. However, we're still expecting to get a read out on that here shortly. I've been out -- I'm looking at argument try, don't get it wrong, I want to say its one-eight, 1Q of 2020. And that's -- again that's a 40 and 80 milligram version, SSD, different delivery technology. And the point of that study is to inform our view about how we biproceed from there with a new form of rifaximin for both AT indications and GI indications, more broadly. So, the OET trial reads-out, to one, if everything works out and we can then proceed into a trial for whatever comes next. I mean that's once daily. You're outside my field of --

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And just -- I mean we know the SSD formulation; it kind of is sort of two formulations, right? It encompasses this immediate release and kind of this later extended release presumably maybe to target different parts of the upper and kind of mid-bell. The upper kind of makes sense and if we think about kind of the etiology of hepatic encephalopathy but any comment on other indications that might be triggered in that lower kind of release pathway are kind of more extended release pathway?

Paul Herendeen

And again I'll apologize, your way, I had to be here and turn on the technical side. Just say as we talked, they had talked about this and think about it in the R&D setting, it's we're learning things through this initial study that will point us in the direction of where we think SSD has a prospect for being a good product.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Okay. Excellent. So perhaps elsewhere on XIFAXAN, if I recall correctly, Sandoz has now shown up any feedback there? Any early, feedback you've got from your lawyers the litigation's getting going?

Paul Herendeen

Yeah. It's really early days. I don't say there's anything new, but I do want to repeat a phrase that I say all the time. I mean I think we were when we got the agreement with [Indiscernible], I thought it was a good agreement and I think it spoke to the strength of our intellectual property portfolio that protects XIFAXAN.

I think it also spoken a little bit of a way about the challenging regulatory pathway to get there. And I say as we're sitting here today now looking at Sandoz, nothing's changed with that, I think that the same set of facts and way back and when people ask us, so you're rock solid out to 2028 and I said, yeah, now there's like, debt taxes in paragraph four filings. It's a virtual certainty that that someone else would file. It happened to be Sandoz and to be clear or any if we're fortunate enough to settle that up or defeat them through an action, they said there'll be someone else to have you guys seen anyone else pop-up? No. Okay.

On FDA website. It seems like Dr. Reddy's could be active here, but there hasn't been a formal litigation or even a Paragraph 4 for that matter, nothing else that we've seen.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, got it. And maybe just to kind of just really kind of dig it. Obviously, you don't want to comment too much on kind of any of this, but would it be fair to say that there's a lot of conviction in the strength of your composition of matter patents, specifically the different polymorphs of Rifaximin and is that driving a lot of this kind of conviction…

Paul Herendeen

Yes, it is. I mean I think if you -- again going back to the regulatory pathway, the Q1, Q2, you have to be exactly the same. It points people right at are the strongest part of our patent portfolio. And so those are very strong. I mean before we reach the arena with dev, I think people looked at those patents as being the best. We actually believe we've got a great portfolio. It actually goes out to 2031 is the longest, I think, longest dated, patent there. But certainly people waste a lot of -- or have a lot of -- or have a lot of comfort around polymorph patents.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, not to get into a deep in the weeds polymorph question. I'll let Alex do that with his chemistry in PhD. But a more simplistic question, did you guys ever figure it out or did you guys ever get access to what the Teva and the actual product was?

Paul Herendeen

That's the process that, my -- I don't know exactly how that process or my recollection or the way I think about it is. I know the lawyers can, but I'm not sure they were allowed to share that with anybody.

Unidentified Analyst

I see. Okay, got it. And presumably, that's the process that would happen at some point in the Sandoz litigation -- possibly in 2020 timeframe is that right?

Paul Herendeen

Yeah, I mean, these things play out at whatever speed they play out.

Unidentified Participant

But you are -- but the cards are supposed to turn to your lawyers and what exactly is their product?

Paul Herendeen

Yeah. They -- yeah, obviously, we need to see, so we can evaluate, which patents specifically we believe that they are allowed.

Unidentified Participant

Got it. On the numbers on XIFAXAN particular, can you remind us what the gross to net impact has been and how we should think about going forward? Because I feel like sometimes people are modeling, oh, it's been growing at a certain pace. So loads of piece and bit, but there's a lot of one-timer impact in 2019 as well.

Paul Herendeen

Yeah, I mean, it's a great question and I spent some time talking about this on the Q3 call. XIFAXAN has been a great growth engine for us in 2019 versus 2018 and part of that was excellent. The fundamental growth in other words, TRXs high single digits, good proxy for units and part of that was price. I mean, back in January of last year, we took a price increase and you expect to get some benefit from that price increase and that would suggest, maybe you could grow, 10%, 12%, 40% and yet year-to-date, I think if I get this wrong, it's in the deck somewhere to -- I think we're plus 18% year-to-date over the first nine months of the year. Part of that is the things that we did to improve gross to net, now we're talking about XIFAXAN but when back in 2016, 2017, we started to take to take steps with all of our branded products.

Looking at things like ineffective discounting, rebating, we look to try to be much more effective in the management of our channel -- of our channel inventories to drive returns down.

And all these things over time, they’ll ultimately produce better results meeting when you're processing your rebates, the amount of process rebates goes down, the amount of discounting goes down, the amount of returns goes down, and that flows through in the form of higher selling prices. But at some point, you've now then collect enough evidence that suggests you can take down your balance sheet accruals.

And so what you've seen in 2019 is a taking down of those balance sheet accruals, particularly in Q3 that is a -- as I say, real revenue bought and paid for in the form of higher deductions in prior years. But it doesn't recur and in fact it kind of flips to be sort of a headwind to growth, because you're comparing against this period where you got this one timer pickup associated with that.

So next year we'll face a little bit of a headwind. And what I said on the call was think of it this way, tell me what you think it’s going to grow in unit terms. You're using RXs as a proxy for units, high single digits consistent with the way it's growing now, plus a couple of hundred basis points of potential pickup from pricing actions. And you've got an asset that's a very low single -- very low double digit grower in 2020 versus 2019. The reason I split this out is people are looking at the high growth rate in 2019 and say ah, this asset can grow faster. It's kind of temper that. It's still really good. It's our largest asset. You know it has the potential to grow, high single digits, low double digits in 2020 versus 2019. Still really good, but it doesn't have that same level of growth that you're seeing in 2019-v-2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Excellent. Before we move on and say lets -- could you just remind us where we stand on Glumetza drugs, how itself as much as itself, should I come up with a Metformin formulation as well?

Paul Herendeen

Yeah. Yes. Glumetza has been -- I started talking about this, I want to say, might have been in Q1 of this year. It might've even been in Q4 of last year because there are generics out there, we were pleasantly surprised at how Glumetza hung in there in certain channels where…

Unidentified Analyst

What are those channels?

Paul Herendeen

That I can't speak directly to…

Unidentified Analyst

So these are non-government channels?

Paul Herendeen

Yes, non-government channels where it hung in there that's coming to an end. And I was very clear about that on the Q3 calls that, it's been circa 40 -- $40 million a quarter for the first three quarters, each of the first three quarters and I said it'd be half of that in Q4.

And then, obviously trails down, maybe not markedly but as you go ahead into 2020, now not providing guidance for 2020, but again, when you're thinking about Salix and you're thinking about that portfolio, here -- you've got to think about down next year Apriso LOE, Glumetza and while Xifaxan will grow pretty nicely. You've got these couple of growth headwinds in Salix. So thanks for asking that question.

Unidentified Analyst

Absolutely. So as we think about it than consensus has -- well forget consensus, you've mentioned 4% to 6% CAGR on the $8.5 billion revenue base. So how should we think about a net $400 million? Give or take improvement year-over-year, considering you've got possibly Apriso fitting quite a bit and at least $60 million, $70 million worth the headwinds on Glumetza?

Unidentified Company Representative

Sure. Yes, first of all, the CAGR so it tells you, we were focused on the out-year. It's not linear.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So it's not linear, takes up towards the end.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yeah, it's not linear. And then you've hit on the points and that's helpful. Thank you. Because we do have some headwinds associated with LOEs, associated with Glumetza, comparative when it comes to Xifaxan. So there are some headwinds there, but -- obviously we expect to grow and we expect to be able to grow consistent with that CAGR.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. So it's something like 3, 4, 5, or 2, 3, 4 something like that?

Paul Herendeen

I'm not going to guide to 2020 today.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, excellent. As we think about the dermatology business then, perhaps you're going start with delivery and then I can jump right into that.

Unidentified Company Representative

So I mean we know that the DUOBRII part is a big component of your significant 7 and we've heard a lot about it, but how is the launch been going and specifically how have you seen kind of adoption especially is, I know there is have been a pretty significant marketing effort and that too little creatures there or how does that point out…

Paul Herendeen

Yes. It was top for [indiscernible]. Yeah, we did -- we got out of it – out of it to do really well with DUOBRII and a part of that was I want to call it pent-up demand. We have been talking about DUOBRII for a long time in that space, and so we hit the ground I will tell you that the -- the TRX trajectory was better than what we expected. We expected more of a -- kind of our curve a linear line, instead we popped right up.

And so, now the challenge is, now with that initial enthusiasm behind us is to continue to drive it. I think one of the things that will driving is, we think this is the right product in the right place at the right time.

You think about if you're a psoriasis sufferer today, there are a number of products. I mean, you think about the way people's lives have been changed by the effectiveness and the biologics. So, okay, that's -- it's awesome. And if you think about the healthcare system as a whole in the cost, those are very expensive.

And so, to the extent that someone shifts down there to get -- or adequately controlled the disease state, it can be expensive. And so here we've got a product. It is a topical. Now, most people use topicals that could potentially foresaw the need for a biologic and people will may prefer using a topical versus an injection.

They may, we think it's a product that’s well positioned to either help people stay, not have to go to a biologic, or they're on a biologic and they're not being at getting full clearance, it can be something that will keep them from having to go from one biologic to another, or having to be inducted into a different therapy.

So these are things that are good for the patient, but also good for the system, because it can save money. And I think the proof of that is, sitting here right now. And if I get the number wrong, Art will nod at me. I think, we're -- 57% of lives covered by managed care today for DUOBRII, which is pretty remarkable. I mean, that's -- we're over -- approaching 60%. We think we get to 75% at launch -- at one year -- one year post launch.

That tells you that payers see value this drug DUOBRII. And so, we're really excited about it. And now it's just a question of going out there and it's on the pavement than in old -- good old fashioned specialty pharma promotion. Let's ensure that when appropriate docs are thinking about DUOBRII and we're excited about it. And it's supports where -- it's covered -- in 57% of cases it's covered. Think of how different that is versus the balance of our legacy portfolio, where we're selling that.

Unidentified Analyst

What's the median duration of therapy expectation? Or what do you see in real world? How long are patients actually staying on?

Paul Herendeen

I think the general rule of thumb, its 100 gram tube and it really depends on an individual patient. So you're talking to the average here. It's a 100 gram tube and it's three to four tubes per year for someone who's on.

Unidentified Analyst

Is that the assumption or is that the real levers there?

Paul Herendeen

That's what we're seeing. That's what we saw in our trials. That's where we're seeing it's really early -- still early days to make that statement, but that's a reasonable assumption.

Unidentified Analyst

Any conversations with payers, do you think or have you seen explicitly kind of DUOBRII being inserted as perhaps like a middle -- like, if there's a step therapy type model, kind of, an intermediate before the biologics, would you see that becoming sort of explicitly kind of codified?

Paul Herendeen

I have not or I mean -- but now, I say that, it's like I have -- again, I'm not, front lines in the managed care group talking to PBMs and payers. I just know that the way they're -- the payers are thinking about it, they would like to see patients try this before they go to something that would be much more expensive. But I don't know that they've codified it.

Unidentified Analyst

Paul, I have to admit your -- the way you categorized DUOBRII, slightly different than the way I thought I heard it on the earnings call, where the tone was a little more somber and it was more along the lines of that there's a lot of sampling that's happened. So the gross to net is very wide right now.

Paul Herendeen

Well, I think, what you're talking about. I'm talking about the -- I play the long game.

Paul Herendeen

Okay.

Paul Herendeen

I play the long game and we play the long game, because right now what we're doing is, when we came out of the chute, we want to make darn sure that any patient that wanted DUOBRII and a doctor wanted to write DUOBRII to see how it worked in that individual docs patient population. We're going to make sure they got it. And so, we made sure they got it.

So the gross to nets on DUOBRII out of the chute are nowhere near what you'd expect them to be, when we get to a point of the product maturity and the art associated with this is you start off by ensuring patients get access all the time to pulling back on that lever.

So, they just shifts now that we paid up and we've made arrangements with PBMs and payers for 50% -- 57% coverage. Now, it's time to, to type the push back a little bit and say let it go through the system normally. So, like the somber part, I don't think we were somber. I think we were trying to be realistic and if you look at dual B2B a revenue driver in 2020, not the case because of the low gross to net -- low net selling price that we expect to realize in 2020. But as we go forward with the coverage being -- managed care coverage being a big component of that, you would expect to see that gross to net improve and your average net selling price increase like a hundred gram tube.

And then, again, I think it's lots of facts to remember. I believe $825 gross. You can make your own assumption about what a mature product like this might achieve a net selling price as a percentage of gross, might as well go through the whole thing. The reason why we're excited about it is, there's 10,000 -- go do the math. 10,000, I said 10,000 -- 10 million psoriasis suffers, 2 million of those are moderate to severe. About 1.4 million, 1.5 million of those are being treated. What percentage of those1.4 million, 1.5 million can we achieve three to four. Rxs per annum 825 gross in your assumption about gross to net and that's how you see -- the algebra. You can do, and correct me if I'm misreading too much into it, but the smallest revenue driver you've quantified for next year is Google Nexus, which might possibly have a $60 million impact or so. So judging by that, considering you said dual reason auto-revenue driver next year, should we assume it'll be some $60 million next year?

Paul Herendeen

I actually did not say it was not a -- next year. Well, I expect it to be a revenue driver in 2020 versus 2019.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Okay. But not a major event?

Paul Herendeen

Well, no, I think it ramps up because the -- I realized the average net selling price will increase over time.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Makes sense. Makes sense. As we go perhaps a little beyond perhaps on the broader Bausch business vision care, can you speak to some of the discounts that were pulled, perhaps quantify that a bit and how we should think about that growth prospects into next year?

Paul Herendeen

Sure. I mean, I think what I was talking about with -- I think you're speaking about how we're doing in the U.S. We had been discounted going back to the 2017 in order to try to reinvigorate our U.S. Visioncare business because it had not been especially well managed in my opinion, put a fellow named Joe Gordon in-charge of that business and he has done remarkable job with this team.

One of the levers they used to get back out in the marketplace was price and they were very effective that we gave the leeway to use price as a lever and just nonsense example, but they decreased priced by 5%, volume went up by 15. And the proof of that is in, -- look at I think year-to-date our Visioncare business is up 8%, up 13% in the U.S. and 6% outside the United States, part of that is -- lot of that is volume and as we pulled back on that yield on the discounting we – I guess, we have a little bit of lift from price from a little bit less discounting.

But we've done a remarkable job there -- going 6% year to date, that's a $800 million global business for us. I know we’re number 4. We aspire to be better than number 4, but a business where I think we have a real opportunity to continue to drive solid growth.

Unidentified Analyst

Excellent, okay. And then just finally in the last couple of minutes, if we could just sum up the expectations on the long-term prospects, you've laid out in the past and what the key levers are to getting there -- that 4% to 6% and as you mentioned, it's more back-end weighted?

Paul Herendeen

Yeah, I mean it's execution on -- especially on the new products that are in our portfolio. Think about we talked earlier about -- look you think about 2020 versus 2019 we think about -- the medical derm part of the ortho derm segment has been a growth drag for us so far, since I've been here.

I mean there was a $1.5 billion, $1.6 billion business the year before I got here and now you see where it is. I would say that medical derm business is going to get down to $85 million to $90 million there or thereabouts in Q4 this year. And I said it will grow from grow from there.

Of course the flip from being a growth drag to be a helper of whatever degree you think it will be a helper and that's a function of DUOBRII, that's Bryhali, that's Altreno, that's Siliq, and any other new products reported near plus improved performance from some of the legacy portfolio, you look for alternate ways and we got creative ways to continue to get value from that legacy portfolio.

Obviously, we think we've got a lot of runway with our largest asset Xifaxan to continue to grow, as I said, the growth in 2020 won't be – categorically will not be as good as it will be in 2019 versus 2018, but nevertheless a very solid grower in 2020. Truly it will flip from its currently -- we don't comment in the organic side because we acquired it, the Azure within the last year but truly is a asset we put a lot more promotion behind and expect to be able to grow and have that be a meaningful contributor.

We're expecting to launch our Daily SiHy lenses in the U.S. in 2020 that will be I think a very significant grower for us. I didn’t get a chance to talk about the opportunity there, but the Daily SiHy as a percent of the aggregate global market, I believe, is a little more than 15%, but it's growing like 35% a year, like 50% or more in the United States where we are expecting to launch Daily SiHy lens because we're about Bausch & Lomb when we're talking about lenses that lens we expect it to be somebody -- a great fit, great optics, a very comfortable. And we expect we will do well with that franchise and that's a real growth opportunity for us as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Any last minute question. I think Art have a question. Fantastic. Thank you so much for joining us, Paul, really helpful.

Paul Herendeen

Thank you.