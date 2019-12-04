Centamin Egypt Wards Off Endeavour Mining: Digging Into Endeavour's Offer

It's been arguably the busiest month in the past decade for M&A activity in the mining sector, with Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) and Continental Gold (CGOOF) both snapped up in the past ten trading days. Both deals took a combined 20 plus million ounces of gold resources off the market, and Endeavour Mining's (OTCQX:EDVMF) recent offer for Centamin Egypt (OTCPK:CELTF) is looking to snap up another near 20 million ounces in resources. Centamin Egypt has wisely snubbed the proposal, with the company noting that the deal provides a much more significant benefit to Endeavour shareholders than it does Centamin shareholders. I believe Centamin could not be more correct in their assessment, and Endeavour Mining is getting the deal of the year if they can somehow get this deal done for under $2.0 billion US.

After a near-record two M&A deals done in less than ten trading days in the mining sector, Endeavour Mining is another company hoping to do early Christmas shopping, with its sights set on Egyptian Miner, Centamin Egypt. While the deal may seem quite reasonable at a glance given that Centamin is a 500,000-ounce gold producer in a less favorable jurisdiction like Egypt, there is a lot more than Centamin has to offer than just its Sukari Mine. Centamin's total global gold resource stands at over 19.0 million ounces, and more than one-third of these ounces are located in Endeavour Mining's backyard. Therefore, one would be remiss to assume that Endeavour is offering up anywhere near fair value for the deal. Based on the 19.5 million ounces in Cetamin's project portfolio, this deal works out to below $100/oz. Let's take a quick at Centamin Egypt below and why Enedeavour Mining is so interested in snapping up the company.

As we can see from the below map, Centamin Egypt has projects all over Africa, with the company's flagship project being the Sukari Gold Mine. The project has been in production since 2009, and current production guidance for 2019 is set at 505,000 ounces of gold at the mid-point. All-in sustaining cost guidance is $920/oz at the mid-point, which is roughly in line with the industry average of close to $940/oz for more than 90% of producers currently. While this certainly doesn't seem like much more than an average mine in a sub-par jurisdiction, it's important to note that the project boasts a massive resource of 11 million ounces, sporting a 15-year mine life. In addition, the company's current reserve base has been delineated across less than 10% of its land package. This leaves several targets untested, with all of these targets within trucking distance.

As we can see from the below image, the Centamin's reserve base is constrained to a 2.7-kilometer strike and 600-meter width corridor. The company has already mobilized a drill rig to test targets at V Shear to the northeast of the Sukari Mine, and it's certainly not hard to imagine the company could uncover a few million more ounces if 1 or 2 of these targets can show similar results.

Moving elsewhere in the continent, the company's Doropo Project in Cote d'Ivoire currently has an updated resource of 3.4 million ounces, at an average grade of 1.18 grams per tonne gold. The company is working on a Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Doropo project, which is expected within the next month, and it is certainly possible that Centamin could build this out on their own if the economics are attractive. This is due to the company's impressive balance sheet, with roughly $289 million in liquid assets at the end of Q3.

Finally, when it comes to greenfields exploration, Centamin also holds another 4.25 million ounces at their ABC Project and Batie West Projects in Africa. The ABC Project currently has a resource of 1.1 million ounces at 0.87 grams per tonne gold, while the Batie West Project has a resource of 3.25 million ounces at 1.70 grams per tonne gold. As we can see in the below image, the Batie West and Doropo Projects both lie roughly 500 kilometers northeast of Endeavour's Ity Mine and a little over 300 kilometers south of Endeavour's Karma Mine. Centamin's ABC Project is the closest proximity to Endeavour, sitting a little over 150 kilometers northeast of the Ity Mine. In summary, Endeavour has the potential to add another 7.7 million ounces in Africa that is entirely outside of the Sukari Mine part of the acquisition. These African ounces are significant, as Endeavour has a history of successfully growing through acquisition.

While Centamin Egypt has undoubtedly been an under-performer as of late from an operational standpoint, the company continues to stick to its three-year plan for all-in sustaining costs to drop towards $900/oz. Q3 2019 was a disappointing quarter with costs coming in over $1,100/oz, and all-in sustaining costs are currently tracking above guidance at $1,006/oz for the year. Given the fact that Centamin management boldly reiterated guidance on their call, it seems that they expect a solid finish to the year in Q4. Based on this, I believe that Endeavour Mining is preying on Centamin Egypt while it has a weak share price and after one of its weakest production quarters. Given the strong 10-year track record of Sukari and favorable drill results the past few months, I don't see any reason the company will have an issue getting production back on track to below $950/oz all-in sustaining costs long-term.

So how do we fairly value the ounces in Centamin Egypt's portfolio in a takeover scenario? Let's take a look below at the company's African assets:

If we look at past acquisitions in Africa for non-producing assets, the most recent takeovers were Amara Mining in 2016, and Avnel Mining in 2017. The average enterprise value per ounce in these transactions was $23.90/oz, based on $7.00~/oz paid for Amara Mining, and $41~/oz paid for Avnel Mining. It's important to note that these acquisitions took place at much lower gold prices, but to keep things simple, we will use the $23.90/oz average. If we extrapolate this $23.90/oz average for non-producing African assets to Centamin's 7.7 million ounces in Africa, we get a total value for Centamin's African assets of $184 million US.

(Source: Author's Table)If we move over to the company's Sukari Mine with an 11.9 million ounce low-grade resource at 0.80 grams per tonne gold, we can try and assess fair value by taking a look at what price producing assets have fetched over the past five years. As we see from the above table the average producing asset was taken over for $151~/oz with average all-in sustaining costs of $866/oz, and an average resource size of 6.63 million ounces at 2.16 grams per tonne gold. It is important to note that all of these acquisitions occurred in tier-1 jurisdictions from Canada to Australia. Therefore we need to apply at least a 10% discount as Sukari is located in a sub-par jurisdiction to these assets in Egypt and carries a slightly higher risk. If we apply a 10% discount to the $151.31/oz average, we come up with a fair value on Sukari's ounces of $136.18/oz. If we then multiply this $136.18/oz figure by the 11.9 million ounces at Sukari, we come up with a fair value for Sukari based on past takeovers of $1.62 billion. Let's take a look at how this stacks up below:

As we can see from the above table, this amounts to a total value of $2.09 billion US, a premium of nearly $160 million vs. the current bid of $1.93 billion. Based on this, I believe that Endeavour Mining should be sweetening its deal to acquire Centamin Egypt, and Centamin Egypt is wise to be rejecting this deal as they have stated this morning.

While I do not see Centamin Egypt as an attractive company from my fundamental requirements, I do see the stock as valued at a higher level from an acquisition standpoint. Endeavour Mining is already a tier-2 jurisdiction producer, and therefore, they have no problem with adding more tier-2 assets to their portfolio. This is especially true if this allows them to more than double their current total resource base from roughly 14.6 million ounces to 34.1 million ounces with this acquisition. In summary, while the deal comes close to the mark on where Centamin should be valued, I think there's a shortfall of at least $100 million US currently. I do not hold either stock, but Endeavour Mining will be adding significant value if they can pull this deal off at below $2.0 billion US.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.