Tesla Will Likely Achieve Record Deliveries In Q4 Despite Headwinds

My projections imply that Tesla would exceed its lower-end guidance of 360,000 total deliveries for 2019. This would likely boost the stock price of Tesla in the short term.

Model 3 deliveries in Europe are soaring, but US deliveries seem to have started a downward trend. Global deliveries of Models S and X keep declining.

There are interesting dynamics at play on Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) delivery numbers. While worldwide deliveries of Model 3 are trending up, deliveries in the US are starting to decline, but in Europe are soaring. On the other hand, global deliveries of Models S and X have been tanking for quite some time. With more than half of Q4 gone, it's a good time to project Q4 deliveries. I project record global deliveries of Model 3 and record total deliveries during Q4. This would ensure Tesla exceeds its lower end guidance of 360,000 deliveries for the year, which could send the stock price higher in the short term.

Positive Trends on Deliveries

The shining spot has been global deliveries of Model 3; in fact the trailing twelve month (TTM) trend is upward (Figure 1). Within this positive trend the brightest spot in recent months has been Europe.

Figure 1. Global TTM Deliveries of Model 3

Table 1 shows data of quarterly deliveries of Model 3 by major region. The source of U.S. data is from Insideevs' Sales Scorecard (here). The source of European sales data is from Caresalesbase.com (here). Data source for the Netherlands, Norway, and Spain, is eu-evs.com (here). China deliveries is from CleanTechnica (here). Total Model 3 deliveries are from Tesla Form 8-K (here). The "Other" category in Table 1 is calculated as: Other = Total Deliveries - U.S. - Europe - China.

As Table 1 shows, European deliveries of Model 3 jumped 38 percent in Q3 relative to the prior quarter. Within Europe, deliveries in just three countries, the Netherlands, Norway, and Spain (NL-NO-SP) accounted for approximately 43 percent of total European Model 3 deliveries.

Recent data from NL-NO-SP show Model 3 registrations (a proxy for deliveries) soaring (here), fueled perhaps by year-end changes on EV car taxes in the Netherlands (here).

Table 2 shows an apples-to-apples comparison of registrations in the first two months of each quarter in NL-NO-SP. The source of the data is again eu-evs.com (here). Deliveries increased 72 percent in the first two months of this quarter compared to the first two months of Q3. Considering that Model 3 deliveries in the last month of each quarter has been between 2 and 3 time the deliveries during the first two months (see ratio in Table 2), I project record deliveries in NL-NO-SP, and by extension, in Europe during Q4. More on this later.

Table 1. Model 3 Quarterly Deliveries by Geographic Area

Q1-2019 Q2-2019 Q3-2019 US 22,425 45,225 44,000 Europe 18,204 18,957 26,189 Of which NL-NO-SP 9,430 8,253 11,228 China 5,300 6,577 7,573 Other 4,999 6,875 1,941 Total Model 3 50,928 77,634 79,703

Table 2. Model 3 Registrations - First Two Months of Each Quarter NL-NO-SP

Apr. - May Jul. -Aug. Oct-Nov. NL-NO-SP 2,477 2,875 4,932 Ratio 3rd month to Sum prior 2 months in quarter 2.33 2.91 n.a.

Negative Trends of Deliveries

There are two negative trends. The first one is the global decline on deliveries of Models S and X shown on figure 2 below. As the TTM trend shows, it peaked in the first half of 2018, after which it's been a downward trend.

Given that these are the higher priced models, this has damaging consequences for Tesla's revenue growth, as its product mix becomes more concentrated on the lower priced Model 3. This has also damaging consequences for gross margin, as Models X and S are higher margin cars than Model 3.

Figure 2. Global TTM Deliveries of Models S and X

A second negative trend that is starting to emerge, is that U.S. Model 3 deliveries appear to have started a downward trend. Figure 3 shows that the peak of the TTM trend has been reached, and the likely path from now may resemble the observed path for Models S and X. This is potentially a more damaging trend for Tesla's stock price than the decline on Models S and X deliveries. The stock price has been sustained by a hyper growth narrative linked to the Model 3 deliveries growth. Once deliveries in Europe start declining, as I expect they will, sometime in 2020, it will weigh down on Tesla's stock price as total Model 3 deliveries will trend down following the path observed with Models S and X.

Some may say, what about the Shanghai factory? While that could bring down Model 3 prices in China (avoiding tariffs and shipping costs from the U.S.), it is not clear that the price reduction would be material so as to alter the downward trend expected on deliveries to Europe and elsewhere. Indeed, the demand for Model 3 in Europe and the U.S. would not be altered by the opening of the Shanghai factory. The Shanghai factory represents mainly a shifting of production capacity for Model 3 from the U.S. to China, so that capacity in Fremont can be freed for Model Y production.

Of course Model Y deliveries will counterbalance that decline on Model 3 deliveries, but shipments may not become significant until sometime in 2021. In any case, the question is whether the increase on Model Y deliveries would more than offset the decline on Model 3 deliveries. I doubt they will.

This could have damaging implications for the medium to long-term growth story that Tesla has sold to investors. While some cracks to the growth story in terms of revenue growth are visible (total revenue and automotive revenue declined in Q3 relative to the same period a year earlier), the growth on total deliveries should continue for some time in 2020.

Figure 3. U.S. TTM Deliveries of Model 3

My Q4-2019 Deliveries Estimate

Despite the troublesome trends on deliveries discussed before, my assessment is that in this quarter (Q4), the positive trend on Model 3 deliveries in Europe will more than offset the negative trends of Model 3 U.S. deliveries and global Models S and X decline. This would likely produce record total deliveries in Q4.

Model 3 Projections

First I projected deliveries in NL-NO-SP based on the information presented in Table 2. I assumed that in the third month (December) deliveries will be 2.6 times higher than in the prior two months (i.e., the average ratio of Q2 and Q3 shown in Table 2). This results in 12,823 Model 3 deliveries for December, or 17,755 for Q4. From there I calculate European deliveries by using the ratio of NL-NO-SP to European sales. I assumed a ratio of 45 percent, a bit higher than the 43 percent observed during Q3 (In Table 1 divide 11,228 by 26,189). This results in a record 39,456 Model 3 deliveries for Europe during Q4.

Model 3 deliveries in the U.S. will likely decline following the observed TTM trend in Figure 3. That would be 152,658 TTM deliveries at the end of Q4. Then I subtracted from that amount the deliveries from the three prior quarters. That is approximately 41,000 deliveries in the U.S. during Q4, down from 44,000 in Q3.

Model 3 deliveries in China and the rest of the world category is a wild card. Your guess is as good as mine. October estimates for China do not bode well (here); I estimated 10,000 deliveries in China and the rest of the world.

Models S and X Projections

Global deliveries of Models S and X will continue their downward slide. Q4 deliveries in NL-NO-SP are cratering (here). This doesn't bode well for European deliveries. U.S. deliveries seem to also be declining rapidly. CleanTechnica estimates that only 1,400 Model X and 1,000 Model S were delivered in October (here). I interpret these to indicate that the downward TTM global deliveries trend for Models S and X have become steeper than shown in Figure 2. Therefore, instead of using the TTM trend to calculate global deliveries, I calculate deliveries by major geographic region using a different method.

First I estimated European deliveries. Data from eu-evs.com (here) through November in NL-NO-SP indicate 329 registrations of Models S and X. To estimate December deliveries I assumed December deliveries to be 1.5 times the total registrations during October and November (i.e., the average of Q2 and Q3 of the ratio of 3rd month deliveries to the first 2 months in the quarter. See third row in Table 3). This results in approximately 822 (329+1.5x329) deliveries during Q4 in NL-NO-SP. See Table 3.

Next, I estimated European deliveries by extrapolating the results from NL-NO-SP. For that end I used 24 percent as the ratio of deliveries in NL-NO-SP to deliveries in Europe (i.e., approximately the same ratio observed in Q3; see fifth row in Table 3). This results in 3,425 Models S and X deliveries in Europe during Q4.

Then I estimated U.S. deliveries of Models S and X. To that end, I extrapolated linearly the estimated 2,400 October deliveries from CleanTechnica cited earlier. The result is 7,200 U.S. deliveries during Q4. See sixth row in Table 3.

China and other regions are estimated assuming a ratio of deliveries in China and other regions to U.S. deliveries of 63.6 percent (i.e., the same ratio as in Q3, see eighth row in Table 3). This results in 4,579 Models S and X deliveries. Adding up the three main regions we end up with 15,204 deliveries of Models S and X in Q4. See last row in Table 3.

Table 3. Models S&X Deliveries and Estimates for Q4-2019

Q2-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2019 (e) NL-NO-SP Models S and X deliveries 1,392 1,121 822 (e) Models S and X deliveries first 2 month of quarter 475 547 329 Ratio 3rd month deliveries to sum of first 2 months in quarter 1.93 1.05 1.5 (assumed) Europe Models S and X deliveries 4,869 4,642 3,425 (e) Ratio deliveries NL-NO-SP to Europe 28.6% 24.1% 24% (assumed) U.S. Models S and X deliveries 8,750 7,850 7,200 (e) China and Others Models S and X deliveries 4,031 4,991 4,579 (e) Ratio China and Others to U.S. Deliveries 46.1% 63.6% 63.6% (assumed) Global Models S and X deliveries 17,650 17,483 15,204 (e)

Total Projections

Table 4 summarizes my projections of record 105,660 total deliveries for Q4. This would put Tesla's deliveries above its lower end guidance for 2019, and should have a positive effect on Tesla's stock price in the short term. However, as mentioned, my Q4 estimates are heavily reliant on Model 3 deliveries in Europe. If for any reason European deliveries of Model 3 end up being much smaller than anticipated, then Tesla would not meet its low-end guidance for the year, and this would likely weigh down the stock price.

Table 4. Projected Deliveries in Q4

Actual Q3-2019 Deliveries Estimated Q4-2019 Deliveries Model 3 Global 79,703 90,456 Model 3 US 44,000 41,000 Model 3 Europe 26,189 39,456 Model 3 China and other 9,514 10,000 Model S and X Global 17,483 15,204 Total Deliveries 97,186 105,660

Conclusion

Tesla quarterly delivery numbers show that it faces diverging trends depending on the model analyzed or the geographic region (U.S., Europe, or China/Others). While the trends of TTM total deliveries and global TTM deliveries of Model 3 are up, U.S. TTM deliveries of Model 3 have started a downward trend. Also, global TTM deliveries of Models S and X have been trending downward for a while.

These disparate trends nevertheless, would not prevent Tesla from achieving record deliveries in Q4. Moreover, it is likely that Tesla will exceed its low-end guidance of 360,000 deliveries for this year. This would likely boost the stock price once the numbers are released. While my analysis is positive for Tesla stock in the short term (barring any unforeseen events), I continue to be bearish on Tesla long term; but that is a topic for a different article.

