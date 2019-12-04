Shopify: Declining Growth Rate

Why investors are going to struggle to find a positive return here.

Investment Thesis

Shopify (SHOP) continues to be priced on the belief that online, direct-to-consumer brands will be the only shopping experience for consumers globally.

But in a highly fragmented market, common sense should lead investors to reconsider this one-size-fits-all consumer approach.

Presently, Shopify's shareholders are overpaying for hype while they turn their backs on reality. With no margin of safety, compounded with poor visibility into downstream GAAP profit margins, this stock is simply not a compelling investment. Here's why:

Let's Focus On The Growth

Shopify is a growth stock. Thus, investors are focused on two characteristics when it comes to valuing its stock: its growth rate and its predictability.

Accordingly, I wish to shed some light on these two aspects:

Source: Author's calculations, including Q4 2019 high-end guidance

The first attribute which I believe bears significance is the unavoidable truth demonstrated above that Shopify is rapidly slowing down. This should not be news to any reader.

But what I believe is insightful is the repercussions this will have on Shopify's multiple.

Predictability Lends Itself To A High Multiple

Indeed, Shopify attempts to shape its narrative as a steady and predictable business model. One with a strong level of monthly recurring revenue ('MRR') sources. But let's stop and question the factuality of this proposed business model.

The bulk of Shopify's revenues are made up of its merchant solution and not its subscription solutions.

Source: Author's calculations; Q3 2019 press statement; operating segments

As you can see above, close to 60% of Shopify's revenues are made up of ''value-added'' services to merchants subscription solutions. Why does this matter? Because the profitability derived from this segment is fairly mediocre.

Consider that Shopify's merchant solutions are principally coming from its payment processing fees from Shopify Payments. In other words, Shopify's merchant solutions are simply taking a fee from its Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV). And why is this significant? Because the profits derived from this revenue stream are razor-thin. How can I tell?

Firstly, because we can see gross profit margins typically oscillate around 36%. But more importantly, we should note that this is simply a fee-taking model. In fact, below its gross profit margins are Shopify's truly significant costs, which are predominantly made of employees' stock-based compensation.

Source: Author's calculations; 10-K, 10-Qs

Accordingly, as you can see above is a very different narrative from the one Shopify wishes to present. Rather than an asset-light payment system for merchants, we are met with an enterprise with slowing growth rates and with a lack of profitability.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

Source: Author's calculations

If Shopify was a monopoly, where merchants had no other options, I could thoroughly comprehend shareholders' enthusiasm for the stock.

But as the table above reflects, not only does Shopify have numerous competitors (I only listed three), but they are all being priced significantly cheaper than Shopify's stock.

Lest we forget, not only is Amazon (AMZN) no ''pushover,', but Amazon is not an actual partner of Shopify. In fact, Amazon is also very eager to find new sources of revenue.

With the above facts, how is it possible to argue that Shopify makes for a compelling investment opportunity?

The Bottom Line

Source

Charlie Munger explains that Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) success is largely derived from their ability to destroy their best ideas. Similar, Keynes relates that it is not finding new ideas which is the problem, but escaping the old ones.

Historically, Shopify has been such a rewarding investment that investors are unwilling to question how the future will play out. Presented with an overvalued stock with declining growth rates, investors are priming themselves for permanent loss of capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.