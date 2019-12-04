Jacobs Engineering: The Road To $105 And Beyond

Recent corporate action, such as the deal to sell its energy, chemicals and resources (ECR) unit to WorleyParsons, supports the case for the ongoing transformation at Jacobs Engineering (JEC). With the unlocked capital post-ECR sale, JEC is well-positioned to initiate repurchases, while driving cost synergies in an effort to hit the $7-8 EPS number by FY21. I think the number is achievable and if JEC gets there, an earnings multiple in line with historical numbers would bring the stock up to ~$105, with the prospect for further upside if the market assigns a premium multiple to account for JEC's transformation.

Encouraging Q4 Validates the Bull Case

Though the focus in recent months has been squarely on the company's strategic actions, JEC’s strong Q4 was a nice reminder of the resilience of the core business model, as the company saw broad-based improvement across both revenue and profitability.

Overall backlog reached $22.6B (+13.1% YoY), driven by strength across the People & Places Solutions segment backlog at $14.1B (+9.9% YoY) and Critical Mission Solutions (NYSE:CMS), with $8.5B (+19.2%). This brought pro forma book-to-bill up to 1.05x for Q4.

Source: Jacobs Engineering Q4 Results

The strong backlog numbers filtered through to group sales as well, which reached $3.3B, while adjusted operating profits hit $253M on margins of 7.5%, the highest level over the past year. The People & Places Solutions segment remains the key contributor to operating profits, posting a ~9.5% margin (+40bps expansion), while CMS segment sales of $1.3B translated to margins of 6.7% (+15bps expansion).

Source: Jacobs Engineering Q4 Results

The company's gross margins tend to be negatively impacted by larger contracts and procurement-related revenue (generally low-risk work which carries a lower gross margin). In Q4, though, management drove operating leverage (G&A expenses fell 75bps YoY) with cost control initiatives and the realization of cost synergies from recent acquisitions (CH2M and KeyW).

JEC also has a strong balance sheet - as at Q4, the company sits on $630M of cash and equivalents, and gross debt of $1.4B (net debt of ~$0.8B). Gearing ratios also seem manageable - net debt to adjusted EBITDA stands at 0.9x as at quarter-end.

Source: Jacobs Engineering Q4 Results

JEC's balance sheet flexibility means it is able to consistently return capital to shareholders, with $23M in cash dividends and ~$850M in repurchases in FY19 (~$400M remaining under the current repurchase authorization).

Runway to $7-8 EPS Target Intact

The Q4 strength was particularly important in the context of management's $7-8 EPS target (vs $4.40-4.80 FY19 guidance) laid out at the 2019 investor day. The achievability of the EPS target will depend somewhat on share buybacks and post-M&A cost-cutting, but organic growth is just as crucial. In this regard, FY20 will serve as the all-important bridge to the 2021 EPS target.

Source: Jacobs 2019 Investor Day Deck

Adjusted EBITDA guidance currently stands at $1.05B-1.15B ($1.1B at the mid-point), with adjusted EPS guidance at $5.30- $5.80 ($5.55 at the mid-point), certainly a step in the right direction.

Source: Jacobs Engineering Q4 Results

Finally, JEC is on track to complete ECR separation and restructuring costs by mid-2020 and to close the Wood Nuclear acquisition by the end of Q2, which adds ~$12M in annual run-rate cost synergies.

The solid Q4 and FY20 guidance highlights the bull case here - JEC’s transition from E&C to services is looking positive and should continue to bear fruit for the company. In the meantime, we might see some near-term cash costs relating to the restructuring and tax payments related to the ECR sale, but by and large, JEC’s trajectory appears intact.

Exiting a Transformative Fiscal 2019

Fiscal 2019 has been a transformative year for JEC, as the company made a number of key strategic M&A decisions in pursuit of higher value. Major events include the the $3.3B (11.5x trailing EBITDA) divestiture of the lower margin ECR business in April, followed by the acquisition of KeyW in June for ~$800M (~10x FY20 EBITDA), building on its CMS segment.

Source: Investor Deck (Sept 2019)

More recently in August, JEC acquired Wood Nuclear (~$300M EV, ~7.9x proforma 2019 EBITDA), complimenting its existing business within CMS. The Wood acquisition is significant as the company transitions from an engineering and construction company to a technology solutions provider, and rebrands (name change to Jacobs Solutions Inc and ticker change to “J” effective December 2019).

Source: Wood Nuclear Acquisition Deck

As disclosed in the transcript, revenue synergies, pipeline, and bookings for KeyW are building momentum, with the recent cyber contract win testament to the post-acquisition potential of KeyW. Thus far, JEC has incurred $153M of the $200M+ transaction, separation, and restructuring costs related to the ECR sale, with effectively all remaining costs to be incurred near the end of Q2 next year.

During the first quarter of 2020, leveraging the combined Jacobs KeyW capabilities, we won a five-year, $216 million contract for the Department of Defense Cybercrime Center for specialized cybersecurity training. This win represents the first of many KeyW revenue synergies that we expect to achieve and it is exciting to see our teams come together so quickly and delivering incremental strategic growth opportunities.

The remaining costs to achieve are $30M for the Wood Nuclear acquisition, which is also anticipated to close in Q2 2020.

Unlocking Earnings Power Should Drive Upside

Assuming JEC hits its $7 earnings target in FY21, a ~15x earnings multiple (in line with historical average) gets me to an $105 price target. Assuming JEC continues to repurchase shares and drives post-acquisition synergies, I think there could be upside to the number. I have not factored in a multiple expansion scenario, though I do believe the JEC multiple has room for expansion if management hits its target. Longer-term, the transition away from traditional E&C towards technology solutions will drive a higher-margin profile which supports the case for a higher multiple. There are certainly risks in the near-term, however, as the outcome of the Ichthys litigation remains uncertain, along with integration execution.

To conclude, I think the strong 4Q results is a first step in the new JEC playbook. and over the long run, the stock should trade higher on improved profitability (2021 EPS targets of $7-8) and cash conversion. Strength in the core business (strong pipeline growth) should support the ongoing transformation and against this backdrop, JEC is a good stock to own.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.