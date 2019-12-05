Volatility Returns To The Stock Market

New highs in the stock market, but buying runs out of steam.

During the final quarter of 2018, the price action in the stock market was downright ugly. Rising interest rates in the US caused a substantial correction that took the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract over 21% lower. The selling began at the very start of October and did not end until the end of December. Over that period, the VIX rose from 11.57 to a high at 36.20.

The VIX tends to move higher when selling hits the stock market. The volatility index measures the implied volatility of call and put options on the S&P 500 stocks. Options are price insurance, and market participants tend to flock to the instruments during market corrections lifting the level of the VIX.

The first two months of the final quarter of 2019 was the polar opposite of last year. The S&P 500 futures contract rose from a low at 2855 to a high at 3155 during the final week of November, a rise of over 10.5%. Over the same period, the VIX moved from a high at 21.46 to a low at 11.42.

Meanwhile, the first trading session of December was a reminder of how quickly fortunes can shift in the stock market. The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an instrument that moves higher and lower with the volatility index.

The VIX dropped below the 12 level

As the stock market rose from early October through late November, the VIX index declined.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that the VIX dropped from 21.46 on October 2 to a low at 11.42 on November 26, which was the lowest level since mid-April when it fell to 11.03. A rising stock market and optimism over the prospects for a "phase one" trade deal between the US and China pushed the VIX to the low in late November. The VIX moved higher to the 12.83 level on the final day of November as optimism faded over any trade agreement by the end of 2019.

The ongoing trade war with China

At the start of December, it started to look as if the trade war is not going away any time soon. Moreover, another escalation of tensions between Washington and Beijing could be on the horizon; President Trump said that a "phase one" deal might not be possible until after the November 2020 US election.

The deadline for new US tariffs on Chinese exports is December 15. China has insisted the US roll back all protectionist tariffs, and President Trump refused. At the NATO meeting in the United Kingdom, President Trump's comments about trade turned the optimism for a deal that supported markets in October and November into pessimism that an agreement could be a year away. Any hopes of a deal by the end of this year virtually disappeared.

A new front opens in South America

On December 2, President Trump opened a new front for protectionist policies when he slapped tariffs on aluminum and steel exports to the US from Brazil and Argentina. Both the Brazilian real and Argentine peso have declined precipitously against the US dollar.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that the Brazilian real fell from $0.65095 against the US dollar in 2011 to $0.23865 as of December 4, a decline of 63.3%.

Source: Barchart

The Argentine peso has done even worse, moving from $0.26622 against the US dollar in early 2010 to its current level at $0.01670, a drop of 93.7%.

The decline in the South American currencies makes their exports more competitive in global markets than US exports. President Trump said:

Source: Twitter

The President expanded his protectionist approach to leveling the playing field when it comes to international trade. He also took another in a long series of potshots at the US central bank for what he believes is an approach to monetary policy that is too tight.

The stock market turned lower on the back of the increase in US protectionist policies during the first week of December.

New highs in the stock market, but buying runs out of steam

On Monday, December 2, the stock market rose to a marginal new high and turned lower.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 December futures contract shows that it rose to a new peak at 3158 and put in a bearish reversal on the daily chart on the first trading session in December. The President's move on Brazil and Argentina and comments on the trade war with China caused stocks to continue to decline.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that a close below 3116.50 on Friday, December 6, would yield a weekly bearish reversal trading pattern. The same pattern during the first week of October 2018 had significant consequences for the stock market during the fourth quarter of last year.

The news on trade has lowered the odds of a continuation of the Santa Claus rally that took stocks higher in October and November. Moreover, a return of pessimism over the impact of protectionism could ignite a new correction.

VIXY on dips has been the optimal strategy

Anyone who reads my articles on the stock market knows that I have advocated buying VIX-related instruments when stocks rise make new highs in the hope of catching a corrective move that takes the VIX and related products appreciably higher. I have suggested tight price and time stops on the products in the hope of catching a wave of intense selling where a trailing stop will protect capital and enhance profits.

One of the products I like to use is the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. Some people have asked why I favor VIXY over VIXX. VIXY is an ETF that holds VIX futures contracts, while VIXX is an ETN that causes buyers to assume the credit risk of the issuer.

The most recent top holdings of VIXY include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

VIXY has net assets of $290.45 million, trades an average of over three million shares, and charges an expense ratio of 0.87%.

Source: Barchart

VIXY has moved from a low at $13.24 on November 27 to a high of $15.65 on December 3.

If the bearish reversal on the daily and weekly chart ignite a significant corrective move in the stock market over the coming weeks, the VIX is likely to climb, and products like VIXY will follow the volatility index higher.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable! I am offering a 20% discount for an annual subscription to my service, The Hecht Commodity Report, through December 2019. With the holiday spirit in mind, I am offering a free trial to the service. You can sign up via this link.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.