The Asset Allocator: Chile - A Value Country-ETF (Podcast)

Summary

Equity analyst Ian Bezek makes a solid case that Chilean stocks (ECH) have been oversold on political fears.

The protest-plagued country, whose stocks are down 25%, should not be seen less favorably than Hong Kong, whose longer-duration demonstrations are more threatening to business, and whose shares have risen.

I add that we saw a similar phenomenon with the yellow-vest protests in France, whose start was accompanied by a dip in stocks, which then recovered and reached new highs.

But my main reason for finding Bezek’s thesis persuasive is that it’s hard to argue with the value margin afforded by the fall of Chile’s stock market.