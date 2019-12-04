Korea Auto: November Domestic Shipments And Wholesale Volumes

Hyundai expected to outperform, widening the valuation gap with Kia. Relatively undervalued Mobis shares also expected to gain momentum.

November domestic sales of five Korean automakers down 2.5% YoY to 136K units

Korea's five automakers’ November domestic sales totaled 136K units (-2.5% YoY, +1.1% MoM). Domestic sales remained brisk led by new models such as Grandeur F/L, Palisade, Sonata, K7, Seltos, and Mohave. The average domestic sales growth of Korea’s five automakers was -2.5% but Hyundai (-1.5%) and Kia (- 0.2%) outperformed. November new car sales by model: Hyundai Palisade (4,137 units), Grandeur (10,407 units, +2.1%), G90 (1,086 units, +23%), Sonata (8,832 units, +65.5%, 6,751 units including new HEVs), Kia K7 (6,000 units, +26.6%), Seltos (6,136 units), Mohave (1,468 units).

November wholesale volume of HMG down 1.4% YoY to 641K units. HMG global wholesale amounted to 641K units (-1.4% YoY). HMG's global sales amounted to 641K units (-1.4% YoY, -1.8% MoM), domestic 112K units (-0.9% YoY), overseas 529K units (-1.5% YoY). Hyundai's (OTCPK:HYMTF) global sales reached 392K units (-2.8% YoY, -2.6% MoM), domestic 63K units (-1.5% YoY), overseas 329K units (-3.0% YoY). Kia's (OTCPK:KIMTF) global sales totaled 249K units (+0.8% YoY, -0.6% MoM), domestic 49K units (-0.2% YoY), overseas 200K units (+1.1% YoY).

Overseas wholesale likely fell led by emerging countries. Hyundai Grandeur 40K units, expectations for the GV80 and Kia K5 intact. Overseas sales up on favorable base and Kia’s new Indian plant. HMG's domestic sales mix remains favorable on new models and SUVs. The following models that saw more than a 1%p YoY change in the percentage of domestic sales: Hyundai: Palisade (6.6%. +6.6%p), Sonata (14.0%, +5.7%p), Venue (3.1%, +3.1%p) vs. Santa Fe (11.1%, 3.0%p), Kona (5.9%, -2.8%p), Avante (7.1%, -2.6%p), G80 (1.9%, -2.6%p), Tucson (5.2%, -1.5%p). Kia: Seltos (12.6%, +12.6%p), K7 (12.3%, +2.6%p), Mohave (3.0%, +1.5%p) vs. K5 (5.9%, -4.3%p), Stonic (0.9%, -1.9%p), Carnival (11.8%, -1.7%p), Sportage (5.3%, -1.7%p), Morning (9.6%, -1.3%p), Ray (3.3%, -1.2%p), Niro (3.6%, -1.1%p), Sorento (11.5%, -1.0%p).

FX still favorable as KRW appreciation slows pace

- USD/KRW: average 1,167.45 (+3.4% YoY, -1.4% MoM), end-of-period 1,179.30 (+5.1% YoY, +0.9% MoM)- CNY/KRW: average 166.27 (+2.2% YoY, -0.4% MoM), end-of-period 167.87 (+3.8% YoY, +1.5% MoM)- JPY100/KRW: average 1,072.87 (+7.7% YoY, -1.9% MoM), end-of-period 1,076.89 (+8.9% YoY, +0.3% MoM) - EUR/KRW: average 1,290.56 (+0.6% YoY, -1.4% MoM), end-of-period 1,298.47 (+1.6% YoY, -0.4% MoM)- INR/KRW: average 16.34 (+4.1% YoY, -2.0% MoM), end-of-period 16.49 (+2.5% YoY, +0.1% MoM)- PHP/KRW: average 60.48 (+8.5% YoY, -1.3% MoM), end-of-period 60.50 (+9.1% YoY, -1.1% MoM)- BRL/KRW: average 281.38 (-5.8% YoY, -2.8% MoM), end-of-period 281.50 (-3.3% YoY, -3.9% MoM)- RUB/KRW: average 18.29 (+7.7% YoY, -0.7% MoM), end-of-period 18.40 (+8.6% YoY, +0.4% MoM)- WTI: average 57.06 (+0.7% YoY, +5.7% MoM), end-of-period 55.17 (+7.2% YoY, +1.8% MoM)

Implication: from worries to expectations and reality

Weak 3Q19 earnings heightened worries about quality issues and FX. Auto momentum was weak overall on rumors that the GV80 would not be released this year. Sales of the new Grandeur F/L and K5 were strong; GV80 to help improve volume and mix.

December sales mix to improve on Hyundai Grandeur F/L, Kia K5 domestic launch, US production of Sonata, Palisade’s increased production; Genesis GV80 likely to be released before the end of the year, providing momentum.Slowing KRW appreciation and improving mix, volume and cost base to lead to earnings growth.

Strong 1H20 sales and higher profitability in 2H20 to help auto shares to outperform

Finished vehicle makers’ earnings forecasts to be revised up: market expectations for profitability to continue growing on product mix/volume effects in 1H20 and cost-cutting effects in 2H20: 1) slowing KRW appreciation to help boost export margins and overseas sales; 2) continued mix improvements to help turn around volume, virtuous earnings cycle including cost reductions, renewed attention on sustainable recovery of auto sector fundamentals. We favor finished vehicle makers over parts suppliers; Hyundai, Mobis expected to outperform: Hyundai’s earnings to grow on: 1) the recovery of domestic market share on Grandeur F/L; 2) the launch of luxury sedans such as the GV80 and G80; 3) volume and market share expansion on launch of new volume models such as Elantra and Tucson; and 4) mounting expectations for profitability improvements driven by the wider adoption of the third-generation platform. Hyundai expected to outperform, widening the valuation gap with Kia. Relatively undervalued Mobis shares also expected to move upwards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.