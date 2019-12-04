Lululemon: Widening Profit Margins Will Likely Continue

Source: MarketWatch

Lululemon (LULU) reports quarterly earnings December 11th. Analysts expect revenue of $897.31 million and EPS of $0.93. The revenue estimate implies 20% growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Gaudy Revenue Growth

Over the years, Lululemon has generated outsized top line growth vis-a-vis competitors. It has become more than just a brand; Lululemon has become synonymous with fitness and health, similar to the 1980s Reebok phenomenon. The company's mix of athlete and leisure ("athleisure") has a strong appeal for women, and now Lululemon is trying to attract men to the brand. The men's segment reflects another potential segment to drive growth.

Last quarter the company generated $883 million, up 22% Y/Y. Each segment grew by double digits. Revenue from company-owned stores rose 20%, while Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") was up 30%. Company-owned stores represent 66% of total revenue. Revenue from physical locations is growing in the face of online competition and rapid growth of its own digital platform. This is extremely positive. Apparently, the quality of the in-store shopping experience or the ability stay connected to the Lululemon culture is enough to keep people coming to the stores.

Still, I consider the DTC channel a competitive advantage. The majority of new sales in the retail industry is happening online. DTC is Lululemon's fastest-growing channel, and it does not appear to be cannibalizing sales through bricks and mortar locations. The company can also mine data from the digital platform to stay abreast of trends and avoid building inventory for items that are not selling.

Comparable sales for in-store and online grew 11% and 31%, respectively. How long can Lululemon deliver double-digit comparable sales growth? If comparable sales growth does not maintain its current trajectory or if management's forecast for comparable sales fails to impress, then it could trigger a sell-off post-earnings.

Widening Margins

The retail space has been marked by heavy promotions in order to drive traffic to the stores. An aggressive promotional environment has hurt profit margins. Lululemon has been able to grow without sacrificing margins, but can it keep it up? Last quarter gross margin was 55.0%, up 20 basis points versus the year earlier period. Margin expansion was driven by a favorable product mix, slightly offset by increased air freight expense. On a dollar basis, gross profit was $486 million, up 23% Y/Y. Management expects modest margin expansion to continue:

So similar to Q2 going forward in back half for gross margin, it's a similar story. We expect continued gains in product margin driven by lower product costs. We don't forecast into a mix benefit but mix has been a benefit for the first part of the year given the strength in our women's pants business. But product cost remains the big opportunity and it comes through scale, through segmenting our supply chain, a better cost visibility and certainly greater efficiency across our distribution network, so we expect that to continue.

If margins continue to expand, then that would make Lululemon an outlier in the retail space. The other anomaly is that operating income margins (excludes corporate overhead) for the company's digital channel was 40%, much higher than the 26% operating income margin for physical locations. As the DTC channel becomes a larger percentage of sales, Lululemon's margins could gradually improve.

SG&A expense rose 21%. SG&A was 36.0% of revenue, down 20 basis points versus the year earlier period. The fall out was that EBITDA margin of 23.3% rose 80 basis points. EBITDA was $206 million, up 26% Y/Y. This was tremendous for a company of Lululemon's size. The combination of revenue growth and margin expansion drove EBITDA. It should continue as sales via the DTC channel grow faster than sales through in-store locations.

Conclusion

LULU trades at over 35x run-rate EBITDA (last two quarters annualized). The valuation is driven by its consistent financial performance and continued melt up in financial markets. LULU is up over 95% Y/Y, but I believe the stock is fully valued. I rate LULU a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.