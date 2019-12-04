Vestas - 3Q19 Beat And Reiterate - Strong Tailwind Into 2020

This is a Z4 Research post quarter note.

Key Items Regarding the 3Q19 Results & Outlook:

Volumes Hit Record Levels .... Volumes were driven by strength in all regions due to "unprecedented high activity levels" with produced and shipped levels hitting new highs, both in terms of MW and the number of turbines, see Chart E below.

... Driving Near Record Quarterly Revenue and EBITDA ... Revenue was the highest quarterly figure in the last five years on the high volumes and stable average selling prices (€0.75 M per MW in 3Q and holding in the M€0.75 to M€0.81 per MW range for over a year now). Operating costs were tame given higher activity levels. EBIT margin improved to the best level since 2Q18 on the higher volumes and with the help of continued tight controls. This combination allowed them to report EBITDA that was the 2nd highest quarter in the last five years.

... Allowing them to maintain 2019 guidance. Recall that 2019 was always set to be a back end loaded year. With the 2Q19 report they boosted the lower end of 2019 revenue guidance and with 3Q, they reiterated the annual guidance range. For the fourth quarter mid-point of guidance implies a new record for quarterly revenue. For the full year EBIT margin is still guided to a 8 to 9% range though the margin guidance for the smaller but stoutly performing Service segment was guided up.

Looking Ahead, recent order intake has been exceptional and continues in 4Q ... 3Q19 saw the 3rd highest quarterly intake level on record at € 3.5 B. On a gigawatts basis, intake outpaced the record produced and shipped figure noted above (book to bill > 1). Order growth was driven chiefly by the U.S., Brazil, and Saudi though there was a much larger than normal undisclosed portion of orders (2.1 GW out of the quarter's 4.7 GW intake). Since quarter end the company has announced a number of follow on, upgrade, and harsh environment (cold, high wind) orders (over a GW 4Q to date). These are coming from a geographically diverse set of customers including more orders in the U.S., Europe and Asia. We expect to see more from Latin America, which is showing promising developments (Colombia in particular) beyond the strong Brazilian market which just held another large auction, and from the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) segment which itself showed 32% order growth through the nine months vs the comparable period in 2018. Finally Asia, which has been slow, is showing positive signs. We've heard about faster movement in 2020 from China on the renewables front from multiple sources now (decisions to be made earlier in the year as government project participation). While India always seems to be around the corner, showing long term significant promise the timing of actual meaningful order flow remains uncertain which is not a problem for Australia which just met its 2020 renewable energy targets and has its sights set on reaching its 2030 goals almost a decade early.

... And that order intake pushed both product and service backlogs to new records. Wind Turbine backlog rose to € 16.5 B while Service backlog hit € 16.3 B (see Charts I and J below). Note that service contracts now cover some 91 GW of onshore turbines in 67 countries with an average (and growing) service length of 18 years. We note that a key to growing wind markets in a post PTC world is keeping up with maintenance and thereby keeping units functional and operating costs down. Clearly operators see this as vital. Combined backlog is now a whopping € 33 B, up € 9.1 B (38%) year over year. For reference this compares to annual 2019 expected revenues of roughly € 11.6 B.

Vestas Balance Sheet Remains Super Solid. It's not common that we speak of negative net debt to EBITDA ratios but they're (1.3x) and are set to remain near there. Warranty related costs remain tame and not a threat as well even as they ramp activity and increase the warranty provision to match. As is their habit, they save excess cash for buybacks until late in the year and with the 3Q19 call they announced another significant repurchase authorization (€ 200 mm) and have since repurchased a majority of that allowance.

Nutshell: Strong quarter and outlook. They will officially guide in early February but 2020 is already queued up to be a very active year. Note the Street has 2021 hovering just under 2020's record levels for now and you'll see that pattern for other renewable players as tax related sales bounce into the end of 2019 and early 2020 and then slow. We currently hold a 8% position in the ZLT in VWDRY.

