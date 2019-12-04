Mail.Ru: Cheap And Growing Fast

Sometimes the best deals are not in the US, but are rather in other countries like Russia. We first learnt about Mail.ru(OTC:MLRUY) after our investment into Naspers, but the more we learnt about it, the more we realized that Mail.ru could be a viable investment itself. Despite dominating many aspects of the Russian internet like social networking, gaming, and food delivery, Mail.ru only has a current valuation of $4.3bil.

What is Mail.ru

Mail.ru is the 2nd largest Russian internet company with over 100mil users. It is a conglomerate, with operations in gaming, social networking, classifieds, food delivery, e-commerce, ridesharing, and more.

Source: Q3 presentation

In social networking, Mail.ru owns the two most popular apps in Russia, VK and OK. VK has 70mil MAUs and 42% penetration in Russia, while OK has 43mil MAUs. While Mail.ru describes VK as an instant messaging platform, it actually has a lot more features, including gaming, music, live streaming, payments, and more. OK is like the Youtube of Russia, with over 870mil daily video views. Mail.ru's social networking apps help it generate revenues from both advertising and community IVAS, or internet value added services.

Source: Q3 presentation

In gaming, Mail.ru develops and markets a variety of PC and mobile games, with over 25mil MAUs playing its games. Its games are played not only in Russia, but also all around the world. Recently it is starting its new game store named MY.GAMES, representing an interesting vertical integration of its gaming business. Revenues from the gaming business are classified under MMO Gaming revenues.

Source: Q3 presentation

Mail.ru also owns one of the largest mobile classified platforms in the world, Youla, with nearly 1.5mil DAUs. For those who don't know, classifieds provide a platform that allows users to sell items to one another. Classifieds mainly generate advertising revenues.

Source: Q3 presentation

Of course, Mail.ru also has many other operations, but the subsidiaries mentioned above make up the bulk of revenues. Revenues from other operations mainly fall under the "other" segment.

Strong moat and excellent growth

What we love the most about Mail.ru's subsidiaries is that they are all platform companies. Platform companies tend to have strong network effects and are usually incredibly profitable and very capital light when they're mature. Many of Mail.ru's companies are also leaders in their respective niches, which helps solidify their moat.

The fact that Mail.ru dominates so many industries is also another major competitive advantage, as it helps Mail.ru to integrate its offerings and offer great subscription packages like the one below. Its like Amazon prime, except for Mail.ru products and services. For reference, the package below costs about USD $3 per month.

Source: Q3 presentation

Over the last 10 years, Mail.ru has grown revenues at an impressive CAGR of 30%. In the last few years, revenue growth seems to have sped up, most likely because of growth coming from new areas like food delivery and ridesharing.

Source: Q3 presentation

There is further room for growth still, with international gaming being one area Mail.ru is extremely focused on. The global games market is 80x larger than Russia's market, and Mail.ru wants a chunk of the pie.

Source: Games presentation

Source: Q3 presentation

Q3 performance

Source: Q3 presentation

Q3 was another solid quarter of strong growth, with 25% YOY growth in revenues. Growth was pretty evenly spread out except for the "other" segment, which showed phenomenal growth of 160%.

Profitability was also incredibly strong, with a 34% EBITDA margin, up from 31.7% last year despite heavy investments in new ventures.

Q3 is just another example of how Mail.ru continues to fire on all cylinders, and shows how it can continue achieving strong growth despite being in a fairly mature market like Russia.

Valuation

Name Valuation Justification VK/OK $3.7bil In an article on YY, we compared the price per MAU for different internet companies and found that the average price per MAU was around $50, so we multiplied this by 73mil VK MAUs and attributed $0 value to OK for conservatism. Gaming $800mil Mail.ru has a very convenient slide with the valuation multiples for different gaming companies, so we just multiplied this with Mail.ru's LTM revenue excluding Q3 as Q3 seemed to be influenced by some onetime factors Youla $1.2bil Letgo raised money at a $1.5bil valuation with 1.9mil DAUs according to Mail.ru's presentation below. To measure Youla's value we just did the same math but with 1.5mil users. Delivery Club $240mil We used Grubhub as a comparable to find a P/S multiple to measure the value of Delivery Club. CityMobil(22%) $80mil We used Uber as a comparable and measured the valuation by using a price per ride multiple and by subtracting Uber's $7bil in net cash and the Uber Eats business

The valuation is conservative and doesn't attribute any value to the email business or MRG Tech Lab, Mail.ru's incubation arm as it is hard to measure the value of these assets and to be conservative. Overall, we value Mail.ru at $6bil, or 40% above its current $4.3bil price.

The main risk regarding Mail.ru is that it is a Russian company and is subject to political risk. Corporate governance isn't really an issue as major shareholders include major foreign tech companies like Tencent. Execution is also a risk, but not a major risk as management has already executed very well and grown revenue 10x over 10 years.

Additional sources:

Source: Youla presentation

Source: Games presentation

Takeaway

Overall, buying Mail.ru now seems quite similar to buying Tencent 10 years ago. Just like Tencent has dominated the Chinese internet, Mail.ru is now dominating the Russian internet. We believe Mail.ru has a substantial growth runway and strong competitive advantages and should be worth far more than the $4.3bil it is being valued at currently, especially considering it is incredibly profitable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MLRUY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.