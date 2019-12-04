FXI: 'Lost Decade' In China Large-Cap ETF Will Likely Continue

FXI most likely will continue stagnating due to its heavy exposure to the financial industry, which is weighed down by declining net interest margin and negative headlines.

Valuation metrics such as P/B and P/E look optically cheap but dividend yield and lack of growth suggest otherwise.

Having endured multiple crisis from stock market crash in 2015 to most recent U.S.-China trade war, iShares China Large-Caps ETF (FXI) is now back to the virtually same price point from 10 years ago. The long-term trendless move is justified by its lack of earnings and dividend growth, as its dividend payout is no higher than 5 years ago after recently plunging from a one-time spike.

Value hunters would perhaps find the ultra-low P/E and P/B ratios attractive, which are 2-3 times lower than S&P 500 (SPY).

ETF Comparison FXI SPY Dividend Yield 2.08% 1.74% Price-to-Earnings Ratio 8.379 20.83 Price-to-Book Ratio 1.071 3.224 Forward P/E 8.431 18.69

However, FXI's dividend yield is actually near the lower bound of a 10-year range, suggesting that its current valuation is relatively expensive from a dividend yield perspective.

In fact, 6 out of last 7 times when FXI's dividend yield dipped under 2%, an average of -10% correction followed within 6-12 months later.

Date FXI Dividend Yield FXI 3-mo Forward FXI 6-mo Forward FXI 12-mo Forward 6/22/2009 38.37 1.78% 7.45% -12.86% 7.32% 9/20/2010 42.85 1.98% -0.58% -17.91% -24.69% 7/28/2014 40.72 1.99% -1.94% -9.49% -0.59% 11/24/2014 40.60 1.99% 7.78% 7.33% -9.04% 6/29/2015 45.81 1.83% -19.21% -29.28% -24.73% 10/2/2017 45.82 1.99% 5.94% -3.06% -10.76% 12/11/2017 45.75 2.00% 7.52% -1.14% -10.10% 6/24/2019 42.77 1.99% -7.76% 11/4/2019 42.74 2.00% Average -0.10% -9.49% -10.37% Median 2.68% -9.49% -10.10% % Positive 50.00% 14.29% 14.29%

Whether FXI can avoid dropping back towards to bottom of its long-term consolidation will certainly hinge on sustainable earnings growth. Unfortunately, we believe the prospect is dimmed by its heavy exposure to the financials sector, which continues to be hammered by numerous fundamental concerns that we will address below.

FXI Holdings - Sector Exposure:

Source: Seeking Alpha

A similar observation in the top 10 holdings is that 6 of them are in the financials industry, with their ultra-low P/E and P/B along with dismal 3-year net income growth having a distorted impact on FXI.

Top 10 Holdings Weight Industry Fwd P/E P/B Dividend Yield 3-Year Net Income Growth China Construction Bank Corp Class H 9.18% Financial Services 5.05 0.68 5.60% 3.73% Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.33% Communication Services 24.81 7.33 0.61% 39.81% Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd Class H 7.84% Financial Services 8.58 2.27 2.39% 25.6% Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd Class H 6.80% Financial Services 5.55 0.67 5.10% 2.41% Meituan Dianping 5.77% Consumer Cyclical 71.43 6.18 0% China Mobile Ltd 5.08% Communication Services 9.97 1 5.18% 2.76% Bank Of China Ltd Class H 4.48% Financial Services 4.42 0.5 6.71% 1.77% CNOOC Ltd 3.78% Energy 8.06 1.06 5.81% 37.55% China Life Insurance Co Ltd Class H 3.29% Financial Services 12.32 1.36 0.92% -31.01% China Merchants Bank Co Ltd Class H 3.08% Financial Services 7.99 1.49 2.89% 11.77% Total 57.64% 16.25 2.53 3.47% 11.82% Financial Services Only 34.67% 6.82 1.15 4.23% 5.58%

Source: Morningstar

Declining Net Interest Margins Weigh on Banks

Lower interest rates resulting from a slowing economy has had an adverse impact on net interest margins, a measure of how much revenue banks generate from deposits relative to costs. An increasingly flat yield curve based on the narrowing 10Y-1Y yield spread suggests that net interest margins will continue to be on a downward trajectory.

Source: FRED Economic Research, EY.com

Furthermore, intensifying competition and interest rate reforms aimed at cutting financial costs of the real economy will also be a drag on banks' profitability. Per China Daily:

"The implementation of the new LPR mechanism is a further step forward for China's interest rate liberalization. If the LPR continues to drop, NIMs of banks will still face downward pressure. It means that banks will keep increasing their efficiency and improving their risk-based pricing capability, in addition to the asset and liability management capability," said Zeng.

Bank Runs, Rising NPL Among Major Risks

There has certainly been no short of negative headlines surrounding China's banking sector which further dents investors' appetite for Chinese financial stocks. Most recently, bank runs and bailouts have become increasingly frequent according to Epoch:

Chinese regulators have seized or bailed out lenders at an unprecedented pace amid a surge in bad debt, while forcing banks to step up lending at increasingly lower interest spreads. That keeps banks in business, but it’s not a recipe for future longevity.

Mounting bad loans and defaults will likewise continue to be a drag on the sector as almost 5% of all lending in China is in default or close to it if subperforming loans are included. Per Nikkei:

Yet bad debt continues to rise as loans go sour faster than banks can dispose of them. Defaults on corporate debt topped 80 billion yuan by late August, on track to beat the full-year record of more than 120 billion yuan set just last year.

Not to mention over 13% of China's banks are deemed high-risk according to its central bank, raising concerns of systemic crisis in the midst of ongoing slowdown in economic growth.

To summarize, FXI's optically cheap valuation is due to the fact that close to 50% of its holdings are in the financials industry which is facing fundamental headwinds limiting its profitability and growth potential. Even in the scenario of a U.S.-China "Phase One" deal coming to fruition, we anticipate FXI will remain stuck in its decade-long consolidation. For those who are bullish on the Chinese growth story, we would instead consider more diversified ETFs such as CN or single stocks with solid growth track record such as BABA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.