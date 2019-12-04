The Mosaic Company (MOS) Presents at 2019 Citi Basic Materials Conference (Transcript)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) 2019 Citi Basic Materials Conference December 4, 2019 9:30 AM ET

Clint Freeland – Chief Financial Officer

Andy Jung – Chief Economist and Market Expert

P.J. Juvekar – Citi

P.J. Juvekar

The presentation is from Mosaic. And from Mosaic, we have CFO, Clint Freeland. And we also have Andy Jung, who’s the economist at Mosaic. And if you remember, Andy did a great Chemicals for the Non-Chemist session on Monday.

So Clint brings over 25 years of business experience to Mosaic and has held CFO positions at NRG Energy and most recently, at Dynegy prior to joining Mosaic in mid-2018. His team has been focused on driving efficiencies, particularly in the Potash segment via K3 shaft at Esterhazy, and in Mosaic Fertilizantes through cost synergies. With that, it is my pleasure to introduce Clint.

Clint Freeland

All right. Thank you, P.J. Good morning, everybody. As P.J. mentioned, my name is Clint Freeland. I'm the Chief Financial Officer at Mosaic. I'm joined here today by our Head of IR, Laura Gagnon; and as P.J. just mentioned, Andy Jung, who's our chief Economist and market expert. And thank all of you for being here this morning. And P.J., again, thank you for the invitation to speak to the group this morning.

I thought maybe what we would do, we've got a number of slides to talk about different parts of the company, but I know that there's a real focus on what's happening in global markets these days. And so I thought that we've got some slides in here talking about that, but I thought I would hand the mic over to Andy here in a few minutes to go around the globe and tell you what we're seeing. And then I'll circle back and finish up the presentation.

So for those of you that may not be all that familiar with Mosaic, Mosaic is one of the largest integrated potash and phosphate fertilizer manufacturers in the world and primarily focused in the Americas. When you look at our underlying asset base and the core assets of the company, you can find them in United States, Canada and Brazil. We do have interest in joint ventures and other assets in other locations, but that's really the core of the company.

And as you can see from the shipments and where we send products, again, the vast majority of what we sell goes into the Americas, although we do have a pretty meaningful presence in Asia and Australia. The products that we make, most of them, the vast majority of what we make are commodity products such as DAP, MAP, MOP, potash. But we also make specialized and premium fertilizers, things like MicroEssentials, Aspire, K-Mag and so forth and, in fact, have a pretty substantial market penetration of the top premium fertilizer manufacturers in the world.

Not only do we manufacture fertilizer, but we also have distribution businesses in three of the largest markets in the world, namely Brazil, China and India. So in – particularly in Brazil, the marriage of production with distribution has been very beneficial for the company. So that's who we are and what we do. And I think as investors think about Mosaic, I think there are a number of things to think about, both long term and short term. And long-term demand for our product is pretty visible and fairly easy to understand.

As the world population grows, as incomes grow, the demand for food grows, the demand for higher-quality food grows. And our fertilizer and our products are a key input into being able to deliver the food that the world needs. Now the demand side is, you can see it over the last decade for both potash and phosphates, average demand globally for each of those has grown at least a million tonnes a year. Obviously, there's puts and takes each year. But on average, over the last decade, you've seen that type of growth, and we would expect that growth to continue.

Now in order to supply that market, one of the key things is to have an asset base that's long-lived, high quality, low cost and in good location because in this industry, logistics matters. And so again, as you look at the marriage of where our product is sold, mostly in the Americas, where our core assets are sold, mostly in the Americas, well-positioned assets and, certainly, high-quality, long-lived assets at that.

Now just having good assets isn't enough. You have to execute well. And you also have to continuously look for ways to improve your position on the cost curve, get more and more out of your assets. And so at Mosaic, we have kind of a continuous improvement element of our culture where we can't just sit on our laurels and milk the assets that we have. We need to continuously press to be better, more efficient, more streamlined and higher quality in what we deliver.

And we'll get into a couple of the initiatives here in a moment around some of the things that I would just note for you this morning in different parts of our business. And that certainly is what prepares you for the long term, but it also prepares you for the short term because this is a cyclical industry, and we've seen that in 2019. As we roll forward, there are a number of things that we see materializing that should make for a much better 2020.

And by positioning yourselves well and managing your company well and executing well, it not only allows you to navigate the more challenging periods of time like we've seen this year but also positions you well when markets recover. So there are a couple of things that I'll point to this morning on initiatives that we have been executing really well on that fundamentally, will transform our company over the next handful of years.

And I'll start with our Esterhazy K3 facility. I'm sure, as most of you know, we have – at our Esterhazy facility, we have two existing mines, K1 and K2 that we’ve been working over the past number of years on a new K3 project that ultimately, will replace K1 and K2. Now this migration from the two existing facilities to K3 is very significant and transformative for our entire Potash business, really, for a couple of reasons.

First, K3, we believe, will be one of the most efficient mines in the world, highly automated. When we look at cost per tonne that we believe that we can ultimately achieve out of K3 once it's fully ramped up and in full production, we think it will be pushing $50 a tonne, which is world-class and certainly one of the most efficient mines in the world.

The other thing is that for the last 30-years at K1 and K2, we've had to manage brine inflow in – I think it was 1985. We started having brine inflows. And during that period, we had to spend a significant amount of money to manage that. A number of years ago, that reached about $250 million per year. This year, it will be about $140 million, about $100 million in cash and $40 million in depreciation.

As we migrate over to K3 and ramp K1 and K2 down, those expenditures will go to zero. And then finally, the other element to this is not just lower cost per tonne, more efficiency and not just getting rid of brine costs, but also out of K3, we'll end up generating about another million tonnes of product relative to the combined total of K1 and K2.

So as you can see, it's a very significant project on its own that we're very excited about. Now originally, our original schedule was to have this project delivered in 2024. And for those that monitor global potash projects around the world, you know that a lot of these projects are having problems. They're being delayed, if not flooded. I would say that K3 is probably the only one of its kind in the world that's on time and on budget.

And in fact, it's a little bit better than that in that over the last 12 months, because of some of the things that we've done at K3, we've actually been able to accelerate the go-live and full operation of K3. We've accelerated that project by a total of two years. And when you look at the impact that, that has just on improved scheduling and execution, it's about $225 million in brine spend that we thought we were going to spend that we won't need to. Also, migrating to a more cost-effective production facility faster will save us about another $75 million.

So just the acceleration alone means about $300 million in benefit to the company. So again, I think this is a transformative project that's being executed very well, will fundamentally change our Potash business for the better, and we expect to see very significant benefits in the years to come.

The other transformation that I'd point out to you this morning where, again, I think we've been executing very well is down in Brazil. The beginning of 2018, we bought Vale's fertilizer production business in Brazil, and we married that with our existing distribution business. And as you can imagine, when you marry production with distribution, there's just a lot of benefits and synergies associated with that. And when we closed that acquisition, we announced that we were targeting $275 million in annual recurring synergies realized in the P&L within three years.

We expect and we'll hit that target this year, which is one year early, and we'll hit at least $275 million. And depending on – because a lot of these synergies actually come through cost of goods sold, and that depends on how much you sell, we think we may exceed that target by potentially upwards of $50 million this year.

Now one of the things that we've also seen is as we've been managing this business, as we've been finding opportunities, the ideas keep coming from – particularly from the sites themselves. And so what we've done now is we will finish our synergy program this year, but in a spirit of continuous improvement, we've announced the next generation of business improvement down in Brazil where over the next three year period, we believe that there's another $200 million in EBITDA benefit to be gained out of that business.

Now you shouldn't just think of that as reduced costs, right? Some of this is revenue. Some of this is higher production, more efficient production. Some of it's related to automation. Some of it's related to monetizing and selling byproducts that historically have simply been either stored or disposed of. There are all kinds of initiatives that are being generated out of this. But between those two programs, the synergy program and the business improvement program, through good execution of our team down there, there's roughly $500 million of EBITDA benefit coming out of that business.

And as you can see, the size, scale and growth of that business is significant and is beginning – over time, could approach the size, scale and importance of our existing two businesses of potash and phosphates. Now that's kind of how we're setting ourselves up for the long term and some of the transformation initiatives that are happening within the business, again, for the long term. But this time of the year, you typically get questions on shorter-term time horizon and what's going to be different in 2020 versus 2019.

And obviously, I'm not going to try to predict what prices are going to be. So what we've tried to do is to look at the company regardless of what happens with prices. And there are four things in particular that will happen in 2020 relative to 2019 that provide about $225 million worth of EBITDA benefit. In 2019, we spent about $80 million down in Brazil, managing the business through some of the dam remediation initiatives that we went through earlier this year.

The last of those dollars will come through cost of goods sold in the fourth quarter and then be done. So there's basically $80 million of expenses incurred in 2019 that should not occur in 2020 as we go forward. So that's the first element of improvement. Second is $20 million in idle costs associated with our Plant City facility. Midyear, this year, we announced that we were permanently closing that facility. So that's now going into remediation initiatives in ARO work. And so the idle cost that we incurred in the first half of this year in our P&L will not be incurred next year.

So that's the next $20 million of benefit. The next tower on this slide is around Esterhazy. This year, we expect K3 to generate about 400,000 tonnes of product. Next year, it will ramp to about 1 million tonnes of product. And so on those 600,000 incremental tonnes, depending on what you assume for prices and margin, it generates an incremental $70 million to $80 million of adjusted EBITDA from just the ramp-up of K3.

And then finally, an additional $50 million in Brazil, and that's really from two things. One is for our synergy program, we're looking at recognizing $275 million to $325 million in synergy benefit in the P&L this year. But there are certain projects that were done within the year where you haven't captured a full year of that benefit, but you do have the run rate in place. And so that carryover into 2020, realizing a full year of benefit of those initiatives, plus some of the new initiatives that are being executed as part of the transformation 2.0, total roughly $50 million. And I would say it’s probably at a minimum $50 million. So in total, between those four things, it totals about $225 million in benefit to the company 2020 versus 2019, again, keeping prices flat.

Now that gives you a sense of the company and what we’re doing to transform the company. But it’s also important on how we run the company. We’ve got a couple of slides here on ESG. We get a lot of questions on that. And I would say that sustainability has been something that the company has been committed to ever since its inception. This past spring, I think we published our 10th sustainability report, providing a number of different data points and information about our program.

Historically, it’s been focused on energy usage, on water usage, on greenhouse gases and so forth. And as you can see, we’ve gotten a level of recognition for our program. The things I’d call out is that this year, 2019, was a second year we were included in the FTSE for Good Index, which I think is a positive thing for resource extraction companies. The other thing is that we have been for the last, I think, 10 years, have been included in the 100 Best Corporate Citizens list. And then just this morning, I got a note from our Public Affairs team that, as of today, we were just included in Newsweek’s, I think, Most Responsible Corporate Citizens list, again, pointing to the progress that we’ve made on this front.

Now with all of that said, we don’t focus on this to get recognition and these kind of things. And I think what we look at is we look at these things as validation of the work that we’re doing. This is an important part of what we think managing a good company is all about. We’ve taken a number of steps, again, over the last decade to be a leader on this front. And I think what we’ve seen to date from a recognition standpoint is just validation of the work that we’ve been doing.

Now with that said, with the addition of the production business down in Brazil last year, also, we’re now going into a new decade. Now is the time for us to kind of step back, reassess our strategy, reassess our framework, reassess the breadth of those topics that we’re wanting to cover as part of our sustainability program. We’ll bring out our formal program probably the first part of next year. But what we wanted to do this morning is to give you a sense kind of, of the framework that we’re using to develop our updated strategy.

And as you can see, we focus on everything from water usage to greenhouse gas to diversity to employee engagement and so forth. But really just wanted to give you a sense of the type of framework, the type of things that are front and center for us that we’re developing our strategy and metrics around for the next 10-year period. And again, we’ll provide more information on that at the beginning of next year.

So maybe I’ll stop there, and I’ll hand the mic over to Andy to take us through some of the different markets around the world.

Andy Jung

All right. Thanks, Clint. So we’ve seen a lot of questions or heard a lot of questions this week and in previous weeks about the challenges faced in 2019 and what 2020 might have in store. So with these next few slides, I just want to kind of dance around the world in some of the major markets and talk about, briefly, what transpired in 2019 and presented the problems or challenges and then where we see the market going as we shift to a new year and, hopefully, a much more constructive year, at least in our view.

So when we look at North America, I think everybody is aware that North America, the spring season was the major problem that occurred in the fertilizer space or in the ag space in general. And the problem was wet weather truncated the season, delayed planting and presented a challenge to get fertilizers applied to the field. And that is now behind us. What we’ve seen as we’ve moved into the fall, that harvest has certainly been late and presented its own challenges in order to get into the fields and, A, get the crop off as well as get fall fertilizer applications down.

So we’re not going to likely see an above-average fall here in North America, but certainly, an average fall looks to be in the offing. And that average fall has allowed channel inventories to be worked through, particularly so for potash, where we’ve seen producers take curtailments to manage their inventories. The retail channel has been moved through or cleared out as farmers have lifted those tonnes to put them to the ground.

Phosphate, because of the relatively high level of imports that we’ve continued to see in 2019, there is more channel inventory in that space relative to average levels. But at the retail level, it appears that inventories are relatively low. And at the producer level, they’re pretty average. So as we move into 2020, we think that there is still a lot of pent-up demand for both P&K in North America. And given a normal spring as opposed to the very disastrous spring weather that we saw in 2019, we would anticipate very strong uptake of both nutrients in 2020 and pulling inventories throughout the system, whether at the producer level or the distribution and retail levels down to lower levels and make for a much more constructive pricing and margin environment.

Moving to South America. And obviously, Brazil is the market that is the largest in South America and the market in which Mosaic has a significant presence. So I’ll focus my remarks on that market. Demand has been nothing short of stellar in 2019. Brazil has been a significant beneficiary of the trade dispute between China and the United States. So soybeans or animal proteins that are not being exported from the U.S. to China, as was the historical norm, have largely been redirected from Brazil into China.

So Brazil has seen ag commodity prices at very attractive levels. They’ve seen animal protein prices at very attractive levels. And as such, their exports of soybeans, corn, poultry, beef, pork have all been record large in 2019. And that has filtered its way down into very strong fertilizer shipments. Because of that strength in demand, a lot of foreign suppliers have moved tonnes towards the Brazilian market. And as you can see from the import charts on the slide here, year-to-date, imports are running ahead of where they were a year ago. And that allowed inventories prior to their big season, which takes place the opposite of the Northern Hemisphere seasons, so it’s just wrapping up now.

Inventories were built in advance of that season and now have been pulled lower as we close out the year. Versus a year ago, we think that phosphates will likely end the year a little less than year-ago channel inventory levels. Potash, probably a little higher than year-ago levels. So net-net, not a significant change in Brazilian channel stocks of fertilizer products. Sets the stage for a very robust 2020 that inventories are about normal.

The ag economic situation in Brazil continues to be very robust. FX has deteriorated a bit, which makes their exports of extractive commodities, whether that’s ag commodities or mineral commodities, more competitive. So we think 2020 will be a very robust year again in Brazil, irrespective of what happens with the U.S.-China trade dispute. Elsewhere in South America, a fairly flat 2019, a very unexciting or nonvolatile 2019. We’d expect that to continue in 2020, probably see some moderate growth in most markets, but a very linear trend continues in most of the – rest of those countries.

Moving on to China. We got a tale of two nutrients here. So China, a major importer of potash and a major influencer of global potash dynamics. What we’ve seen is imports very strong year-to-date. In fact, just through Jan to October, their import volumes have met their entire 2018 or 2017 import volumes. Their imports are now tapering off pretty dramatically because there is no current contract in place. Those of you that are following port inventories of potash in China, they remain generally elevated versus year-ago levels, but they are being pulled lower.

If you go back a few weeks, they’re about 3.5 million or 3.6 million tonnes. They’re now down closer to the 3 million-tonne threshold. And as we get through December and into January, we would expect those inventory levels to be pulled down to a threshold whereby the Chinese are behooved to signing new contracts. So early in 2020, we would expect to see a new potash contract in for Chinese buyers.

On the phosphate side, their exports of phosphate are one of the main swing factors in global phosphate markets and have an influence on global pricing dynamics. Through the first half of the year, Chinese phosphate exports were significantly higher than year-ago levels. So through – the run rate through July, they were exporting or had exported nearly 1 million tonnes more than they had in 2018. That was one of the main drivers of price weakness in the phosphate space simply as those tonnes moved into markets and filled the channel.

What we’ve seen over the last couple of months, there was a significant and sharp reversal of fortunes in Chinese exports as largely, economics have come to bear on their ability or willingness to export. So now their run rate through October is 750,000 tonnes less than a year ago. So they went from 1 million tonnes higher than a year ago in July to 3.25 million tonnes less than a year ago through October. So a very sharp change in fortunes. That reality is probably not being borne out in global market prices, but I suspect that it will begin to influence pricing dynamics in the very near future. Our expectation for next year is a continuation of that trend, probably a slow decline, yet again, in export volume coming out of China.

And lastly, as we move into India and Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia, from a potash standpoint, was a very significant drag on demand in 2019, and the reason being that crude palm oil prices were at very low levels, very uneconomic levels for plantation operators in that geography. If you look, shipments were down about 1 million tonnes year-over-year from over 5 million tonnes to barely better than 4 million tonnes in 2019.

Over the last few weeks, however, in response to lower production of crude palm oil, because they did not fertilize to maximize yields in 2019 but as well as the announced program for increasing palm oil use in biodiesel in Indonesia, we’ve seen a very sharp recovery in palm oil prices. So versus year-ago November 2018 lows, prices are now up about 50%. So a very constructive change in palm oil production economics, and we would expect to see 2020 potash shipments respond very favorable to that change.

If we look at India, the phosphate space there is pretty important to look at. Imports are down year-over-year. And the reason for that is India imported a lot in the latter stages of 2018 and built some inventory. But in 2019, what we’ve seen is demand has been absolutely stellar. Demand has been up about 10% year-over-year. So they have worked through that buildup of inventories and balanced their current import levels in line with their needs. So they should end the year at similar inventory levels to a year ago. And with a very good monsoon behind us now, we would expect that demand will be very robust in the rabi season and again be robust as we move into 2020. Back to you, Clint.

Clint Freeland

Okay. Good. Thank you, Andy. So I think as we look long term for Mosaic, I think the continued demand for products globally that we make, I think, is going to be there. It continues to be there. And I think the transformation initiatives that we have going on within all of our business units, but particularly in potash and in Brazil, are very significant and fundamentally change those two businesses going forward for the good from a profitability, cash flow and resiliency standpoint.

And so I think long term, the ability of the company to meet global demand, I think, is strong. And to be able to navigate periods like 2019 and then also benefit from stronger markets like we expect in 2020 is certainly there. And looking forward, more short term, as Andy outlined, there are a number of factors that make it at least appear at this point that 2020 should be a much better year.

On the one hand, we’ve got constructive grain and oil seed prices for next year’s harvest, which incents farmers to plant. You’ve got farmer economics and farmer financial positions that are in fairly good shape. You’ve got a depleted nutrient bank, particularly in the U.S. from a couple of suboptimal application seasons. And then on top of that, the very thing that the soil needs, which is nutrients, are very affordable at today’s prices.

And so the incentives are there. It’s just a matter of, do you get the windows of opportunity to put it down and to get it done. And our view is that to the extent that applications revert back to more average type of profile, that 2020 should be a very good year.

So maybe I’ll stop there and see if there are any questions.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Just a clarification. One of your slides shows the $250 million EBITDA growth next year based on flat pricing. Is that flat versus 2019 average? Or is it flat from here today?

Clint Freeland

That is irrespective of what prices do, right? So I don’t want to say what prices are going to be. All I’m saying is that there’s no price impact to those numbers. So the $225 million should be additive to the company regardless of where – what prices do in 2020, either positive or negative.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a question on that Chinese potash contract. Do you expect them to sign a long contract? I mean there was expectations last year that they might actually sign for over a year. Would they make the most of low pricing? And just – and then a second question on pricing. Obviously, we’ve seen, I think, the better Russians sign up with the Indians, and historically, that’s been used to surprise matter with over to the Chinese. What do you see, the kind of seaborne spot price is a better reflection of where the Chinese might settle?

Andy Jung

So our expectation would be that – just the first part of your question, the – our expectation is that China would sign an annual-type contract. There’s no overarching indication that they want a shorter or a longer-duration contract. So status quo is probably the safest place to plant our flag. From a timing perspective, I mentioned earlier that we would expect that to be in the early stages of 2020, so call it, February to – if you wanted to pick a month. And India, for sure, is being settled prior to China, is certainly a signal to the Chinese as well as the Southeast Asian buyers that here is the new normal benchmark price that others can pivot off of.

Basis current spot pricing of rail tonnes coming across into China, one would expect that the price could be settled at more than the $10 decline team with the India contract settlement but probably not dramatically more than that. And frankly, SMB dynamics can change between now and February or whenever the contract is settled. We would expect to see demand starting to spring back imminently, particularly with Southeast Asian tenders. They will start buying, and that will be probably a better signal of what the Chinese contract will settle out at eventually or when it does.

P.J. Juvekar

So can you give some idea about how the fall application season went? I mean this is our first look at the fall application season. So any early data points there?

Andy Jung

There’s not a lot of data points, so hard data points other than what we know our sales book has been and the pull from our owned warehouses as well as our exclusive space warehouses. And we wouldn’t say that it’s stacking up to be an average fall. I think the demand would have been there for an outstanding fall after the very poor spring, but we’ve seen the weather truncate the ability of farmers to get out into the field or the retailers to go out and move fertilizer. The fall is not over, and we could see the fall continue into January and even February. There’s no magical date. When we say that it’s no longer fall and – it’s spring application season. So there’s still the opportunity for the fall to be better than average. But I think right now, the safest bet would be to say it’s going to be an average fall.

Clint Freeland

And by saying an average fall, that also is better fall.

Andy Jung

Yes. That is a very good…

Clint Freeland

Okay. That’s good to know. So it’s average relative to long-term norm, which is better than last year.

P.J. Juvekar

One of the fertilizer consultants recently mentioned that the 2019 application of P&K was down 10%. I think there was a global number. And if you assume that acres are going to go up next year in the U.S., what kind of bounce-back should we expect? That combined with a strong spring season.

Andy Jung

You probably won’t get a full 10% back. And our estimation is that roughly 10%. Between the fall of 2018 and the spring of 2019, P&K demand application was probably impacted somewhere in the neighborhood of 10%. You’re unlikely to get all of that back in the immediate term simply because there will be other pockets of problematic weather or delays that prevent all of those tonnes from being made up. You will also see that yields were impacted negatively because of lateness and because of lack of technology applied to those fields. So there is less to be replaced from the current crop that’s being pulled off. So you won’t get the full 10%, but you can very easily see up 5%, up 7%, up 8% in the spring season.

P.J. Juvekar

And then question on your Ma’aden investment. You mentioned in third quarter that you don’t expect a lot of equity earnings from Ma’aden. I mean Ma’aden is supposed to be low cost in Saudi Arabia. So why aren’t you seeing that? Any specific reasons there?

Clint Freeland

Yes. So I think it’s really two things. One is it’s not at full ramp-up at this point. I think this year, it’s probably around 2.2 million tonnes of production relative to capacity of three. And so there’s a level of inefficiency associated with the ramp-up. The other thing is that it does have $5 billion of debt on it and associated debt service. So call it a couple hundred million dollars of debt service. And all of that flows through the equity earnings, right? So I think you’re right, at the point of production, raw material cost or rock cost and so forth is very efficient. But I do think that there is a level of drag, particularly this year, associated with ramp-up. And then on an ongoing basis, you will see the effect of the debt load.

P.J. Juvekar

Any final questions?

Unidentified Analyst

So potash, with strong volume in 2018, and I think it was a question at the time of whether they went to inventory or they went into the ground. So now we do see inventory build. So looking back, was it actually the strong volume pull in 2018 was a pull-forward? Or actually went to the ground?

Andy Jung

It’s probably a mix of both that anytime you see a significant step higher in global shipments, some of that is probably channel inventory building. And conversely, whenever you see a significant step lower in global shipments, some of that is channel destocking. So there was pull-forward in 2018. And conversely, in 2019, there has been certainly destocking in a number of geographies.

Unidentified Analyst

So that means the demand or shipment growth we saw in 2018 won’t be like a baseline shipment demand growth in a normal year.

Andy Jung

No, I think if you look at the historical shipments, you would see that 2018 was – looked a bit above trend, and 2019 is looking below trend. Our expectation, certainly with potash, is that 2020 will be back to a trend type of shipment number. With phosphates, we’ve been a bit more modest in our expectations for the rebound just because of our concerns about inventory overhang in a couple of markets around the world but still moving back towards that trend line shipment figure.

Unidentified Analyst

How much is that percentage-wise for both potash and phosphate?

Andy Jung

For potash, it’s an increase of – in the neighborhood of 4% growth that we’re expecting for next for next year. For phosphate, we’re expecting about half that. So 2%, 2.5% year-over-year shipment growth.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

P.J. Juvekar

Great. With that, I think we are out of time. So Clint, Andy, thank you.

Clint Freeland

All righty. Thank you.